Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
29-year-old Ruben Genaro Gonzales was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Gonzales is charged with assault of a family or household member — impeding breath or circulation. He is currently in custody with a bond of $50,000.
27-year-old Joshua Thomas Delacerda was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Delacerda is charged with continuous violence against the family. He is currently in custody without bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *J/N*THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
- *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- CPF: 2
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
- FTA: 2
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
MISC FTA X 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
