Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Ruben Gonzales 29-year-old Ruben Genaro Gonzales was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 22, 2022. Gonzales is charged with assault of a family or household member — impeding breath or circulation. He is currently in custody with a bond of $50,000. Joshua Delacerda 27-year-old Joshua Thomas Delacerda was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 22, 2022. Delacerda is charged with continuous violence against the family. He is currently in custody without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

*J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/N*THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

*MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

CPF: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

FTA: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1

KADING, KAELI Booking #: 439094 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 3:44 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 ESQUIVEL, JULIAN Booking #: 439092 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 2:07 am Charges: 23990008 *J/N*THEFT OF FIREARM

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond $300.00 23990008 *J/N*THEFT OF FIREARMMISC CONTEMPT OF COURT NORTHINGTON, JAMES Booking #: 439091 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 1:31 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES BELL, JOHN Booking #: 439090 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 11:28 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 CARTWRIGHT, LESLIE Booking #: 439089 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 10:53 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 ROBERTS, TIMOTHY Booking #: 439088 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 10:00 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1164.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 1MISC FTA X 1 CASTRO, GABVRIEL Booking #: 439087 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 8:26 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G BENGSTON, ASHLEY Booking #: 439086 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 7:40 pm Charges: 22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond No Bond WARDEN, DEBORAH Booking #: 439085 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 7:25 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 Bond No Bond STERLING, JOHNIE Booking #: 439084 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 6:19 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2 Bond $1994.60 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 2 GONZALES, RUBEN Booking #: 439083 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 5:34 pm Charges: 13990076 *COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond No Bond WALKER, CHASTIDY Booking #: 439082 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 5:11 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond No Bond MAXWELL, SARA Booking #: 439081 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 4:54 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $30000.00 RIOS, MELINDA Booking #: 439080 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 2:42 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond ADAMS, MYCHAL Booking #: 439079 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 1:38 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond No Bond NORMAN, JOHN Booking #: 439078 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 1:15 pm Charges: 54040028 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond No Bond COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL Booking #: 439077 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 12:38 pm Charges: 52030027 *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond No Bond NASH, MARCUS Booking #: 439076 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 12:32 pm Charges: 35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond MCCANN, AMBRY Booking #: 439075 Release Date: 04-22-2022 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 9:08 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond DELACERDA, JOSHUA Booking #: 439074 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 8:51 am Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond No Bond ROPER, JESSIE Booking #: 439073 Release Date: 04-22-2022 – 7:58 am Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 7:07 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

