Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Ruben Gonzales

29-year-old Ruben Genaro Gonzales was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Gonzales is charged with assault of a family or household member — impeding breath or circulation. He is currently in custody with a bond of $50,000.

Joshua Delacerda

27-year-old Joshua Thomas Delacerda was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Delacerda is charged with continuous violence against the family. He is currently in custody without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *J/N*THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
  • *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
KADING, KAELI
Booking #:
439094
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 3:44 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
ESQUIVEL, JULIAN
Booking #:
439092
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 2:07 am
Charges:
23990008 *J/N*THEFT OF FIREARM
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
Bond
$300.00
NORTHINGTON, JAMES
Booking #:
439091
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 1:31 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$500.00
BELL, JOHN
Booking #:
439090
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 11:28 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
CARTWRIGHT, LESLIE
Booking #:
439089
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
ROBERTS, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
439088
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$1164.00
CASTRO, GABVRIEL
Booking #:
439087
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
Bond
$1000.00
BENGSTON, ASHLEY
Booking #:
439086
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
Bond
No Bond
WARDEN, DEBORAH
Booking #:
439085
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
Bond
No Bond
STERLING, JOHNIE
Booking #:
439084
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
Bond
$1994.60
GONZALES, RUBEN
Booking #:
439083
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
13990076 *COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond
No Bond
WALKER, CHASTIDY
Booking #:
439082
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
Bond
No Bond
MAXWELL, SARA
Booking #:
439081
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$30000.00
RIOS, MELINDA
Booking #:
439080
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
ADAMS, MYCHAL
Booking #:
439079
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
No Bond
NORMAN, JOHN
Booking #:
439078
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 1:15 pm
Charges:
54040028 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond
No Bond
COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL
Booking #:
439077
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 12:38 pm
Charges:
52030027 *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
NASH, MARCUS
Booking #:
439076
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 12:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
MCCANN, AMBRY
Booking #:
439075
Release Date:
04-22-2022 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 9:08 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
DELACERDA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
439074
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 8:51 am
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Bond
No Bond
ROPER, JESSIE
Booking #:
439073
Release Date:
04-22-2022 – 7:58 am
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 7:07 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
