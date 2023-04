SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, April 21, to 7 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Lankin Scott SO Number: 106424 Booking Number: 444771 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 5:39 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Michael Williams SO Number: 106423 Booking Number: 444770 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 4:05 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jennifer Contreras SO Number: 50404 Booking Number: 444769 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 3:43 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Dylan Phillips SO Number: 106422 Booking Number: 444768 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 3:22 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 David Peasnall SO Number: 106421 Booking Number: 444767 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 2:40 am Charges: DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE Bond: $2500.00 Sabrina Piper SO Number: 95633 Booking Number: 444764 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 1:18 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS/DEL DRUG PRAPHERNALIA Bond: $4662.00 Kimber Bradley SO Number: 104014 Booking Number: 444766 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 12:56 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Louis Daniels SO Number: 46803 Booking Number: 444765 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 12:54 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $500.00 James Moss SO Number: 106420 Booking Number: 444763 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 12:11 am Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Sedonia Evans SO Number: 100303 Booking Number: 444762 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 10:46 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Eddie Fierro SO Number: 74606 Booking Number: 444761 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 10:39 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Jose Ayon SO Number: 102276 Booking Number: 444760 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 10:02 pm Charges: CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Jerry Holdway SO Number: 38412 Booking Number: 444759 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 9:10 pm Charges: *GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: No Bond Rodger Moss SO Number: 106419 Booking Number: 444758 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 7:52 pm Charges: *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond Christina Hutler SO Number: 106174 Booking Number: 444757 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 7:29 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT CRIMINAL TRESPASS CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00 Bond: $1512.00 Jesus Martinez SO Number: 87377 Booking Number: 444756 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 6:55 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ NO DRIVER LICENSE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X 5 MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $4444.00 Jose Salazar SO Number: 106155 Booking Number: 444755 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 5:41 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Kenneth Owens SO Number: 85285 Booking Number: 444754 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 5:18 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Marc Duarte SO Number: 98589 Booking Number: 444753 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 3:30 pm Charges: *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: No Bond Alfredo Garcia SO Number: 100673 Booking Number: 444752 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 2:38 pm Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Jacoby Abalos SO Number: 101208 Booking Number: 444751 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 2:29 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Antonio Jimenez SO Number: 96525 Booking Number: 444750 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 2:22 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1064.00 Jerry Rumbaugh SO Number: 5625 Booking Number: 444749 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 2:04 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Javier Gaytan SO Number: 77174 Booking Number: 444747 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 12:55 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Shannon Hood SO Number: 90206 Booking Number: 444748 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 12:14 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

