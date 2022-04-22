Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Jose Gonzales

Jose Alfredo Gonzales, 40, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, April 21, 2022, for warrants issued in Pecos County.

According to arrest records, Gonzales is charged with smuggling of persons.

Gonzales is currently being held at the Detention Center without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • **COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • ASSAULT BT THREAT: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • CPF: 4
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
  • FT: 2
  • GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • SEATBET-15 YEARS AND OLDER(PASSENGER): 1
  • SMUGGLING OF PERSONS: 1
  • TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
  • TDCJ HOLD: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
  • VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
SOTO, GUSTAVO
Booking #:
439072
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
BORREGO, ANDREW
Booking #:
439071
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
439070
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 8:57 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
ROLLINS, BRYAN
Booking #:
439069
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
MCCARTHY, ANTHONY
Booking #:
439068
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 7:04 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X6
Bond
$4495.60
MOLINA, ARISSA
Booking #:
439067
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 6:07 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
13999999 ASSAULT BT THREAT
MISC FT X1
Bond
$2114.00
ESPINO, AGUSTIN
Booking #:
439066
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 2:47 pm
Charges:
35990019 **COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
No Bond
MCDONALD, BRANDON
Booking #:
439065
Release Date:
04-21-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond
$500.00
PEREZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
439064
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 1:25 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, BERNABE
Booking #:
439063
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 1:16 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
Bond
No Bond
FLORES, ASHLEIGH
Booking #:
439062
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 12:55 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X7
Bond
No Bond
GONZALEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
439061
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 12:52 pm
Charges:
64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS
Bond
No Bond
AGUIRRE, VICTORIA
Booking #:
439060
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 10:55 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
Bond
No Bond
Cerda, Kimberly
Booking #:
439059
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 10:42 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ASHLEY
Booking #:
439058
Release Date:
04-21-2022 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 10:04 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, BRANDON
Booking #:
439057
Booking Date:
04-21-2022 – 9:32 am
Charges:
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54999999 SEATBET-15 YEARS AND OLDER(PASSENGER)
MISC CPF X1
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
Bond
$970.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
