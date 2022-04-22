Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Jose Alfredo Gonzales, 40, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, April 21, 2022, for warrants issued in Pecos County. According to arrest records, Gonzales is charged with smuggling of persons. Gonzales is currently being held at the Detention Center without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

**COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

ASSAULT BT THREAT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

CPF: 4

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FT: 2

GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

SEATBET-15 YEARS AND OLDER(PASSENGER): 1

SMUGGLING OF PERSONS: 1

TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1

TDCJ HOLD: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

SOTO, GUSTAVO Booking #: 439072 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 11:27 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond BORREGO, ANDREW Booking #: 439071 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 10:53 pm Charges: 13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 439070 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 8:57 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 ROLLINS, BRYAN Booking #: 439069 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 8:08 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCCARTHY, ANTHONY Booking #: 439068 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 7:04 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X6 Bond $4495.60 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X6 MOLINA, ARISSA Booking #: 439067 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 6:07 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13999999 ASSAULT BT THREAT

MISC FT X1 Bond $2114.00 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ13999999 ASSAULT BT THREATMISC FT X1 ESPINO, AGUSTIN Booking #: 439066 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 2:47 pm Charges: 35990019 **COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond No Bond MCDONALD, BRANDON Booking #: 439065 Release Date: 04-21-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 2:25 pm Charges: 54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE Bond $500.00 PEREZ, GABRIEL Booking #: 439064 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 1:25 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, BERNABE Booking #: 439063 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 1:16 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond No Bond FLORES, ASHLEIGH Booking #: 439062 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 12:55 pm Charges: MISC CPF X7 Bond No Bond GONZALEZ, JOSE Booking #: 439061 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 12:52 pm Charges: 64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS Bond No Bond AGUIRRE, VICTORIA Booking #: 439060 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 10:55 am Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond No Bond Cerda, Kimberly Booking #: 439059 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 10:42 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ASHLEY Booking #: 439058 Release Date: 04-21-2022 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 10:04 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond GONZALES, BRANDON Booking #: 439057 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 9:32 am Charges: 48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

54999999 SEATBET-15 YEARS AND OLDER(PASSENGER)

MISC CPF X1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond $970.00 48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION54999999 SEATBET-15 YEARS AND OLDER(PASSENGER)MISC CPF X1MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

