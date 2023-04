From 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, to 7 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLD: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

*COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

Jocelyn Delacruz SO Number: 106418 Booking Number: 444746 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 4:51 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Arnulfo Rivero SO Number: 91321 Booking Number: 444745 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 4:23 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Richard Grube SO Number: 103149 Booking Number: 444744 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 4:00 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 RACING ON HIGHWAY RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $2500.00 Savannah Torres SO Number: 106417 Booking Number: 444743 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 3:38 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Mariah Ornelas SO Number: 101272 Booking Number: 444742 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 2:18 am Charges: *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Amy Hill SO Number: 91696 Booking Number: 444741 Booking Date: 04-21-2023 2:05 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Alejandro Ochoa SO Number: 96008 Booking Number: 444739 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 11:48 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA Bond: $1708.00 Gil Favila SO Number: 95054 Booking Number: 444738 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 10:00 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Rolando Rosales SO Number: 106415 Booking Number: 444737 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 6:40 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Jose Alvarado SO Number: 39866 Booking Number: 444736 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 6:02 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA Bond: $1662.00 Calvin Teemer SO Number: 106414 Booking Number: 444735 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 4:33 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Weldon Runkles SO Number: 46540 Booking Number: 444734 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 4:12 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS DANGEROUS DRUG POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $2000.00 Mark Galvan SO Number: 104217 Booking Number: 444733 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 4:04 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $7500.00 Robert Castillo SO Number: 106413 Booking Number: 444732 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 3:47 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD Bond: No Bond Leandro Cano SO Number: 98777 Booking Number: 444731 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 3:05 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 Joshua Felix SO Number: 59100 Booking Number: 444730 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 2:45 pm Charges: *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: No Bond Erica Veliz SO Number: 83502 Booking Number: 444728 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 11:28 am Charges: *CPF* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Joe Ruiz SO Number: 55117 Booking Number: 444727 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 8:57 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Joshua Lawson SO Number: 94568 Booking Number: 444726 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 8:12 am Charges: *COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

