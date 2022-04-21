Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Albert Lucero, 31, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, after police say he led them on a foot chase and hid on the roof of a nearby residence. Officers were able to locate Lucero using a drone and he was detained without further incident.

According to court documents, Lucero had multiple warrants for his arrest after he failed to check in with a bail bond agency while awaiting trial for a number of other charges.

Lucero is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center with a bond of $500.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2

*RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

*RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

CPF: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X2: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FTA: 1

LICENSE PLATES- WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

REGISTRATION EXP 30 DAY PERMIT X2: 1

VPTA: 1

MELENDEZ, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 439056 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 3:53 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 GAZAILLE, RYAN Booking #: 439055 Booking Date: 04-21-2022 – 3:03 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 SOTO, JUAN Booking #: 439054 Booking Date: 04-20-2022 – 8:57 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X2

54999999 LICENSE PLATES- WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD

54999999 REGISTRATION EXP 30 DAY PERMIT X2

MISC CPF X 2

54999999 LICENSE PLATES- WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD

54999999 REGISTRATION EXP 30 DAY PERMIT X2

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X 5 Bond $6800.00 QUEZADA, JAMES Booking #: 439053 Booking Date: 04-20-2022 – 8:33 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond SANCHEZ, JANDIE Booking #: 439052 Booking Date: 04-20-2022 – 8:18 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 439051 Booking Date: 04-20-2022 – 7:48 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 ROBLEDO, GILBERT Booking #: 439049 Booking Date: 04-20-2022 – 7:25 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond $500.00 HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 439050 Booking Date: 04-20-2022 – 7:22 pm Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTAX1 Bond $1776.00 SWANNER, COLE Booking #: 439048 Booking Date: 04-20-2022 – 6:17 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond LUCERO, ALBERT Booking #: 439047 Booking Date: 04-20-2022 – 5:44 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52030027 *GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

52030027 *GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPF X1 Bond $500.00 HERRERA, HEATHER Booking #: 439046 Booking Date: 04-20-2022 – 3:49 pm Charges: 48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

