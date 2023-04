From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, to 7 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

ALCOHOL- OPEN CONTAINER: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*J/NISI* STALKING: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

Armando Garcia SO Number: 38177 Booking Number: 444725 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 2:51 am Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Luis Garza SO Number: 101032 Booking Number: 444724 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 2:00 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Gil Favila SO Number: 95054 Booking Number: 444723 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 1:41 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C Bond: $1024.00 Brandon Lewis SO Number: 104412 Booking Number: 444722 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 1:13 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: No Bond Salena Hernandez SO Number: 75718 Booking Number: 444721 Booking Date: 04-20-2023 12:53 am Charges: PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES MISC CPF X2 Bond: $1072.00 Jose Morales-chaviria SO Number: 106412 Booking Number: 444720 Booking Date: 04-19-2023 9:35 pm Charges: ALCOHOL- OPEN CONTAINER NO DRIVER LICENSE Bond: $1076.00 David Villareal SO Number: 82908 Booking Number: 444719 Booking Date: 04-19-2023 5:43 pm Charges: *FTA* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *FTA* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $20000.00 Armando Hernandez SO Number: 81581 Booking Number: 444718 Booking Date: 04-19-2023 4:22 pm Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $25000.00 Manuel Vasquez SO Number: 89908 Booking Number: 444717 Booking Date: 04-19-2023 3:25 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Rene Leija SO Number: 52482 Booking Number: 444716 Booking Date: 04-19-2023 2:49 pm Charges: UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: $25000.00 Sarah Jones SO Number: 82996 Booking Number: 444715 Booking Date: 04-19-2023 2:03 pm Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond Walter Jones SO Number: 103477 Booking Number: 444714 Booking Date: 04-19-2023 1:21 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Dalton Ott SO Number: 91057 Booking Number: 444713 Booking Date: 04-19-2023 11:48 am Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Mark Thomas SO Number: 61743 Booking Number: 444712 Booking Date: 04-19-2023 11:45 am Charges: *J/NISI* STALKING *GJI* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Mickey Taylor SO Number: 106411 Booking Number: 444711 Booking Date: 04-19-2023 10:05 am Charges: ASSAULT BY THREAT Bond: $512.00 Albert Martin SO Number: 65929 Booking Number: 444710 Booking Date: 04-19-2023 9:22 am Charges: *RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

