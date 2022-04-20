Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Jordan Velez, 36, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and charged with theft of property greater than $2,500, less than $30,000.

According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Velez was arrested after the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony theft. Deputies say Velez, who was selling goods on Facebook Marketplace under the name “Viking Rental Services”, had defrauded at least four buyers by charging them for equipment that was never delivered.

Velez remains in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $10,000.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who may have been a victim of Velez to contact them through their non-emergency number — (325) 655-8111.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *J/N* THEFT OF SERV >=$1,500<$20K: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
  • CPF: 5
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • FTA: 1
  • INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
  • J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • STOP SIGN: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 3
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
OYERVIDES, SOPHIA
Booking #:
439045
Booking Date:
04-20-2022 – 5:30 am
Charges:
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
Bond
$500.00
FAISON, JASON
Booking #:
439044
Booking Date:
04-20-2022 – 2:51 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
CARTHORNE, WILLIAM
Booking #:
439043
Booking Date:
04-20-2022 – 12:55 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, DONOVAN
Booking #:
439042
Booking Date:
04-20-2022 – 12:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
SHESLER, JUNIOR
Booking #:
439041
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 11:58 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
HINDS, TANESHA
Booking #:
439040
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 9:54 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
Bond
No Bond
LITTLEFIELD, SHANNON
Booking #:
439039
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
13990031 J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
439038
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA
Bond
$1546.00
ALLEN, JOSHUA
Booking #:
439037
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
23990029 *J/N* THEFT OF SERV >=$1,500<$20K
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
$444.00
WEILERT, SHAWN
Booking #:
439036
Release Date:
04-20-2022 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
439032
Release Date:
04-19-2022 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
ROSALES, CASSANDRA
Booking #:
439035
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 3:11 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
Bond
No Bond
Romero, Holly
Booking #:
439034
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X15
Bond
No Bond
SMITH, WHITNEY
Booking #:
439033
Release Date:
04-19-2022 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 2:44 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1106.00
YNOSTROSA, MARISSA
Booking #:
439031
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
Bond
No Bond
SALINAS, ANDREW
Booking #:
439030
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 2:05 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CPFX1
Bond
$1340.00
VELEZ, JORDAN
Booking #:
439029
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 10:39 am
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond
$10000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597