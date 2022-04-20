Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Jordan Velez, 36, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and charged with theft of property greater than $2,500, less than $30,000.
According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Velez was arrested after the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony theft. Deputies say Velez, who was selling goods on Facebook Marketplace under the name “Viking Rental Services”, had defrauded at least four buyers by charging them for equipment that was never delivered.
Velez remains in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $10,000.
The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who may have been a victim of Velez to contact them through their non-emergency number — (325) 655-8111.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *J/N* THEFT OF SERV >=$1,500<$20K: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
- CPF: 5
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- FTA: 1
- INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
- J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- STOP SIGN: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 3
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CPFX1
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597