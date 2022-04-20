Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Jordan Velez, 36, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and charged with theft of property greater than $2,500, less than $30,000.

According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Velez was arrested after the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony theft. Deputies say Velez, who was selling goods on Facebook Marketplace under the name “Viking Rental Services”, had defrauded at least four buyers by charging them for equipment that was never delivered.

Velez remains in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $10,000.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who may have been a victim of Velez to contact them through their non-emergency number — (325) 655-8111.

OYERVIDES, SOPHIA Booking #: 439045 Booking Date: 04-20-2022 – 5:30 am Charges: 53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond $500.00 FAISON, JASON Booking #: 439044 Booking Date: 04-20-2022 – 2:51 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 CARTHORNE, WILLIAM Booking #: 439043 Booking Date: 04-20-2022 – 12:55 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond GONZALES, DONOVAN Booking #: 439042 Booking Date: 04-20-2022 – 12:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 SHESLER, JUNIOR Booking #: 439041 Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 11:58 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 HINDS, TANESHA Booking #: 439040 Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 9:54 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6 Bond No Bond LITTLEFIELD, SHANNON Booking #: 439039 Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 7:41 pm Charges: 13990031 J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 13990031 J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 439038 Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 6:33 pm Charges: 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC FTA Bond $1546.00 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE23999999 THEFT CLASS CMISC FTA ALLEN, JOSHUA Booking #: 439037 Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: 23990029 *J/N* THEFT OF SERV >=$1,500<$20K

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond $444.00 23990029 *J/N* THEFT OF SERV >=$1,500<$20K23999999 THEFT CLASS C35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G WEILERT, SHAWN Booking #: 439036 Release Date: 04-20-2022 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 4:58 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 439032 Release Date: 04-19-2022 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 4:37 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 ROSALES, CASSANDRA Booking #: 439035 Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 3:11 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6 Bond No Bond Romero, Holly Booking #: 439034 Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 3:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X15 Bond No Bond SMITH, WHITNEY Booking #: 439033 Release Date: 04-19-2022 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 2:44 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1106.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA YNOSTROSA, MARISSA Booking #: 439031 Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 2:19 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond No Bond SALINAS, ANDREW Booking #: 439030 Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 2:05 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 STOP SIGN

MISC CPFX1 Bond $1340.00 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION54999999 STOP SIGNMISC CPFX1 VELEZ, JORDAN Booking #: 439029 Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 10:39 am Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond $10000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

