From 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

MISC FTA: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CPF: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

MISC CPF X6: 1

Michael Sanchez SO Number: 67563 Booking Number: 444450 Booking Date: 04-02-2023 3:26 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Anthony Wallace SO Number: 98919 Booking Number: 444449 Booking Date: 04-02-2023 2:24 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED CPF MISC FTA Bond: $1502.00 Cassidy Wells SO Number: 97057 Booking Number: 444448 Booking Date: 04-02-2023 1:31 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 444447 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 11:48 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MISC FTA Bond: $2064.00 Thomas Maples SO Number: 106354 Booking Number: 444446 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 4:42 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $1500.00 Adriana De leon SO Number: 106353 Booking Number: 444445 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 4:27 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Skyler Walter SO Number: 90847 Booking Number: 444444 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 4:22 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Crystal Morris SO Number: 106352 Booking Number: 444443 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 2:53 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Douglas Cheek SO Number: 39705 Booking Number: 444442 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 2:31 pm Charges: *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Mary Sutton SO Number: 30640 Booking Number: 444441 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 9:48 am Charges: MISC CPF X6 Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

