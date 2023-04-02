From 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- MISC FTA: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- CPF: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- MISC CPF X6: 1
Michael Sanchez
SO Number: 67563
Booking Number: 444450
Booking Date: 04-02-2023 3:26 am
Charges:
ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Anthony Wallace
SO Number: 98919
Booking Number: 444449
Booking Date: 04-02-2023 2:24 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
CPF
MISC FTA
Bond: $1502.00
Cassidy Wells
SO Number: 97057
Booking Number: 444448
Booking Date: 04-02-2023 1:31 am
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond: No Bond
Michael Scarbrough
SO Number: 43265
Booking Number: 444447
Booking Date: 04-01-2023 11:48 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC FTA
Bond: $2064.00
Thomas Maples
SO Number: 106354
Booking Number: 444446
Booking Date: 04-01-2023 4:42 pm
Charges:
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond: $1500.00
Adriana De leon
SO Number: 106353
Booking Number: 444445
Booking Date: 04-01-2023 4:27 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Skyler Walter
SO Number: 90847
Booking Number: 444444
Booking Date: 04-01-2023 4:22 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Crystal Morris
SO Number: 106352
Booking Number: 444443
Booking Date: 04-01-2023 2:53 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Douglas Cheek
SO Number: 39705
Booking Number: 444442
Booking Date: 04-01-2023 2:31 pm
Charges:
*COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond: No Bond
Mary Sutton
SO Number: 30640
Booking Number: 444441
Booking Date: 04-01-2023 9:48 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597