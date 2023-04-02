From 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • MISC FTA: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • MISC CPF X6: 1
Michael Sanchez mug shot

Michael Sanchez

SO Number: 67563

Booking Number: 444450

Booking Date: 04-02-2023 3:26 am

Charges:

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Anthony Wallace mug shot

Anthony Wallace

SO Number: 98919

Booking Number: 444449

Booking Date: 04-02-2023 2:24 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

CPF

MISC FTA

Bond: $1502.00

Cassidy Wells mug shot

Cassidy Wells

SO Number: 97057

Booking Number: 444448

Booking Date: 04-02-2023 1:31 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

Bond: No Bond

Michael Scarbrough mug shot

Michael Scarbrough

SO Number: 43265

Booking Number: 444447

Booking Date: 04-01-2023 11:48 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC FTA

Bond: $2064.00

Thomas Maples mug shot

Thomas Maples

SO Number: 106354

Booking Number: 444446

Booking Date: 04-01-2023 4:42 pm

Charges:

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

RECKLESS DRIVING

Bond: $1500.00

Adriana De leon mug shot

Adriana De leon

SO Number: 106353

Booking Number: 444445

Booking Date: 04-01-2023 4:27 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Skyler Walter mug shot

Skyler Walter

SO Number: 90847

Booking Number: 444444

Booking Date: 04-01-2023 4:22 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Crystal Morris mug shot

Crystal Morris

SO Number: 106352

Booking Number: 444443

Booking Date: 04-01-2023 2:53 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Douglas Cheek mug shot

Douglas Cheek

SO Number: 39705

Booking Number: 444442

Booking Date: 04-01-2023 2:31 pm

Charges:

*COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Bond: No Bond

Mary Sutton mug shot

Mary Sutton

SO Number: 30640

Booking Number: 444441

Booking Date: 04-01-2023 9:48 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X6

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
