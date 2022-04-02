Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
- *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- *GJI*DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
- AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
- CPF: 4
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING: 1
- DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FTA: 2
- GOB*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- IMPROPER LANE CHANGE: 1
- PAARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- VOP*BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- VPTA: 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
