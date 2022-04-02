Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

*COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

*GJI*DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

CPF: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING: 1

DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FTA: 2

GOB*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

IMPROPER LANE CHANGE: 1

PAARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

VOP*BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

VPTA: 2

LEMKE, TAMARA Booking #: 438722 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 5:08 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond $1748.00 

WORDEN, COLTER Booking #: 438723 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 5:05 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 

LOEHMAN, LISA Booking #: 438721 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 3:33 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 

MCWILLIAMS, AUSTIN Booking #: 438720 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 3:18 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 

Worden, Johnathon Booking #: 438719 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 3:15 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 

RODRIGUEZ, FELIX Booking #: 438718 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 2:23 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X1 Bond $462.00 

MARTIN, ROBERT Booking #: 438717 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 2:14 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1576.00 

HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 438716 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 1:59 am Charges: 55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2

73999999 DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

73999999 PAARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

MISC FTA X8 Bond $6624.00 

HANNON, DONALD Booking #: 438715 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 1:51 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 

MAYFIELD, JORDYN Booking #: 438714 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 1:30 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 

MOLINA, MARIO Booking #: 438713 Booking Date: 04-02-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond $1000.00 

HOWLE, JASON Booking #: 438712 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 8:05 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond 

GEE, DEIJAVU Booking #: 438711 Release Date: 04-02-2022 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 6:23 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond $1000.00 

GRAHAM, STEPHANIE Booking #: 438710 Release Date: 04-01-2022 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 4:58 pm Charges: MISC CPFx2

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC VPTA Bond $1040.00 

HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 438709 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 4:46 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 

PINA, RAUL Booking #: 438708 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 4:16 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond 

SERBANTEZ, VICENTE Booking #: 438705 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 4:14 pm Charges: 13990075 GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

13990076 GOB*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

22990002 GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

Bond No Bond 

SLAUGHTER, KOLBY Booking #: 438707 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 3:35 pm Charges: 54040022 VOP*BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond 

GAUER, MONICA Booking #: 438706 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 3:15 pm Charges: 13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

MISC CPF X3 Bond No Bond 

Lange, Mandy Booking #: 438704 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 2:26 pm Charges: 38060021 *COMM* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE Bond No Bond 

VELOZ, JAVIER Booking #: 438703 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 1:17 pm Charges: 48010016 *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond No Bond 

CARRILLO, KAYLA Booking #: 438702 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 12:17 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 12

MISC POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $990.60 

LOPEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 438701 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 10:56 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $500.00 

MARTINEZ, MARIO Booking #: 438700 Release Date: 04-01-2022 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 9:41 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 

PITTMAN, JAMES Booking #: 438699 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 8:35 am Charges: 52130005 *GJI*DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond No Bond 

BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 438698 Release Date: 04-01-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 6:29 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

