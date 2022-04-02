Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
  • *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • *GJI*DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • CPF: 4
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING: 1
  • DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • GOB*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • IMPROPER LANE CHANGE: 1
  • PAARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • VOP*BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • VPTA: 2
LEMKE, TAMARA
Booking #:
438722
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 5:08 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 IMPROPER LANE CHANGE
MISC VPTA X 1
Bond
$1748.00
WORDEN, COLTER
Booking #:
438723
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 5:05 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
LOEHMAN, LISA
Booking #:
438721
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 3:33 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
MCWILLIAMS, AUSTIN
Booking #:
438720
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 3:18 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
Worden, Johnathon
Booking #:
438719
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 3:15 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
RODRIGUEZ, FELIX
Booking #:
438718
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 2:23 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X1
Bond
$462.00
MARTIN, ROBERT
Booking #:
438717
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 2:14 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$1576.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
438716
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 1:59 am
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
73999999 DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
73999999 PAARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD
MISC FTA X8
Bond
$6624.00
HANNON, DONALD
Booking #:
438715
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 1:51 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
MAYFIELD, JORDYN
Booking #:
438714
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 1:30 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
MOLINA, MARIO
Booking #:
438713
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 12:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
$1000.00
HOWLE, JASON
Booking #:
438712
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 8:05 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
GEE, DEIJAVU
Booking #:
438711
Release Date:
04-02-2022 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
$1000.00
GRAHAM, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
438710
Release Date:
04-01-2022 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFx2
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA
Bond
$1040.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
438709
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
PINA, RAUL
Booking #:
438708
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
438705
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 4:14 pm
Charges:
13990075 GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990076 GOB*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
22990002 GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
48990009 GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Bond
No Bond
SLAUGHTER, KOLBY
Booking #:
438707
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
54040022 VOP*BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
GAUER, MONICA
Booking #:
438706
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 3:15 pm
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
MISC CPF X3
Bond
No Bond
Lange, Mandy
Booking #:
438704
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 2:26 pm
Charges:
38060021 *COMM* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
Bond
No Bond
VELOZ, JAVIER
Booking #:
438703
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 1:17 pm
Charges:
48010016 *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond
No Bond
CARRILLO, KAYLA
Booking #:
438702
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 12:17 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 12
MISC POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$990.60
LOPEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438701
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 10:56 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$500.00
MARTINEZ, MARIO
Booking #:
438700
Release Date:
04-01-2022 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 9:41 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
PITTMAN, JAMES
Booking #:
438699
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 8:35 am
Charges:
52130005 *GJI*DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
Bond
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
438698
Release Date:
04-01-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 6:29 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
