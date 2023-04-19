From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

MISC CPF X 4: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

Mitchell Allen SO Number: 17083 Booking Number: 444709 Booking Date: 04-19-2023 5:04 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 444708 Booking Date: 04-18-2023 9:06 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $2066.00 Darrell Maroney SO Number: 105308 Booking Number: 444707 Booking Date: 04-18-2023 7:04 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Michael Rivas SO Number: 75615 Booking Number: 444706 Booking Date: 04-18-2023 5:17 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Andrew Ramirez SO Number: 106410 Booking Number: 444705 Booking Date: 04-18-2023 2:19 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Alexis Brereton SO Number: 87525 Booking Number: 444704 Booking Date: 04-18-2023 1:36 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: No Bond Megan Torres SO Number: 106409 Booking Number: 444703 Booking Date: 04-18-2023 11:02 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Carlos Andros SO Number: 83253 Booking Number: 444702 Booking Date: 04-18-2023 10:49 am Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: No Bond Genesis Nava SO Number: 94720 Booking Number: 444701 Booking Date: 04-18-2023 9:55 am Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: $50000.00 Toan Pham SO Number: 88310 Booking Number: 444700 Booking Date: 04-18-2023 7:51 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *GJI* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $50662.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597