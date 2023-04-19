From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- MISC FTA X 2: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- MISC CPF X 4: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
Mitchell Allen
SO Number: 17083
Booking Number: 444709
Booking Date: 04-19-2023 5:04 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Michael Scarbrough
SO Number: 43265
Booking Number: 444708
Booking Date: 04-18-2023 9:06 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
Bond: $2066.00
Darrell Maroney
SO Number: 105308
Booking Number: 444707
Booking Date: 04-18-2023 7:04 pm
Charges:
*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Michael Rivas
SO Number: 75615
Booking Number: 444706
Booking Date: 04-18-2023 5:17 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: No Bond
Andrew Ramirez
SO Number: 106410
Booking Number: 444705
Booking Date: 04-18-2023 2:19 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Alexis Brereton
SO Number: 87525
Booking Number: 444704
Booking Date: 04-18-2023 1:36 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
Bond: No Bond
Megan Torres
SO Number: 106409
Booking Number: 444703
Booking Date: 04-18-2023 11:02 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Carlos Andros
SO Number: 83253
Booking Number: 444702
Booking Date: 04-18-2023 10:49 am
Charges:
*COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond: No Bond
Genesis Nava
SO Number: 94720
Booking Number: 444701
Booking Date: 04-18-2023 9:55 am
Charges:
BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond: $50000.00
Toan Pham
SO Number: 88310
Booking Number: 444700
Booking Date: 04-18-2023 7:51 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
*GJI* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $50662.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
