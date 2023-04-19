From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • MISC FTA X 2: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • MISC CPF X 4: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
Mitchell Allen mug shot

Mitchell Allen

SO Number: 17083

Booking Number: 444709

Booking Date: 04-19-2023 5:04 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Michael Scarbrough mug shot

Michael Scarbrough

SO Number: 43265

Booking Number: 444708

Booking Date: 04-18-2023 9:06 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 2

Bond: $2066.00

Darrell Maroney mug shot

Darrell Maroney

SO Number: 105308

Booking Number: 444707

Booking Date: 04-18-2023 7:04 pm

Charges:

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Michael Rivas mug shot

Michael Rivas

SO Number: 75615

Booking Number: 444706

Booking Date: 04-18-2023 5:17 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Andrew Ramirez mug shot

Andrew Ramirez

SO Number: 106410

Booking Number: 444705

Booking Date: 04-18-2023 2:19 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Alexis Brereton mug shot

Alexis Brereton

SO Number: 87525

Booking Number: 444704

Booking Date: 04-18-2023 1:36 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

Bond: No Bond

Megan Torres mug shot

Megan Torres

SO Number: 106409

Booking Number: 444703

Booking Date: 04-18-2023 11:02 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Carlos Andros mug shot

Carlos Andros

SO Number: 83253

Booking Number: 444702

Booking Date: 04-18-2023 10:49 am

Charges:

*COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

Bond: No Bond

Genesis Nava mug shot

Genesis Nava

SO Number: 94720

Booking Number: 444701

Booking Date: 04-18-2023 9:55 am

Charges:

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

Bond: $50000.00

Toan Pham mug shot

Toan Pham

SO Number: 88310

Booking Number: 444700

Booking Date: 04-18-2023 7:51 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

*GJI* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $50662.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597