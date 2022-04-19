Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • FAIL TO GIVE INFORMATION/RENDER AID: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 2
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
  • TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/ PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
SCOTT, THEATHER
Booking #:
439028
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 5:34 am
Charges:
35990247 MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$10000.00
VALDEZ, BRADY
Booking #:
439027
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 3:42 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
COUNTS, DARRELL
Booking #:
439026
Booking Date:
04-19-2022 – 12:35 am
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond
$500.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
439025
Booking Date:
04-18-2022 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
ZOVALA-RODRIGUEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
439024
Booking Date:
04-18-2022 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
MATA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
439022
Booking Date:
04-18-2022 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAIL TO GIVE INFORMATION/RENDER AID
Bond
$2358.00
FULTON, MASON
Booking #:
439020
Booking Date:
04-18-2022 – 8:03 pm
Charges:
55999999 TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/ PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC CPF X 5
Bond
$362.00
JOHNSON, JEREMY
Booking #:
439018
Booking Date:
04-18-2022 – 5:15 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
BLISS, HAROLD
Booking #:
439019
Booking Date:
04-18-2022 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, THOMAS
Booking #:
439017
Booking Date:
04-18-2022 – 4:24 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond
$500.00
URQUIDEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
439016
Booking Date:
04-18-2022 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
MORRIS, MYRON
Booking #:
439015
Release Date:
04-18-2022 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-18-2022 – 12:36 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x2
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MARIO
Booking #:
439014
Booking Date:
04-18-2022 – 12:29 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
DOMINGUEZ, ANDRES
Booking #:
439013
Booking Date:
04-18-2022 – 10:33 am
Charges:
36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597