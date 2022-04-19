Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FAIL TO GIVE INFORMATION/RENDER AID: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 2

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/ PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

SCOTT, THEATHER Booking #: 439028 Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 5:34 am Charges: 35990247 MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $10000.00 VALDEZ, BRADY Booking #: 439027 Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 3:42 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 COUNTS, DARRELL Booking #: 439026 Booking Date: 04-19-2022 – 12:35 am Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond $500.00 HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 439025 Booking Date: 04-18-2022 – 11:56 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 ZOVALA-RODRIGUEZ, BRANDON Booking #: 439024 Booking Date: 04-18-2022 – 9:09 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond MATA, MICHAEL Booking #: 439022 Booking Date: 04-18-2022 – 8:13 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 FAIL TO GIVE INFORMATION/RENDER AID Bond $2358.00 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 FAIL TO GIVE INFORMATION/RENDER AID FULTON, MASON Booking #: 439020 Booking Date: 04-18-2022 – 8:03 pm Charges: 55999999 TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/ PURCHASE UNDER 21

MISC CPF X 5 Bond $362.00 55999999 TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/ PURCHASE UNDER 21MISC CPF X 5 JOHNSON, JEREMY Booking #: 439018 Booking Date: 04-18-2022 – 5:15 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 BLISS, HAROLD Booking #: 439019 Booking Date: 04-18-2022 – 5:12 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond No Bond GONZALES, THOMAS Booking #: 439017 Booking Date: 04-18-2022 – 4:24 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond $500.00 URQUIDEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 439016 Booking Date: 04-18-2022 – 3:59 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MORRIS, MYRON Booking #: 439015 Release Date: 04-18-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 04-18-2022 – 12:36 pm Charges: MISC CPF x2 Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, MARIO Booking #: 439014 Booking Date: 04-18-2022 – 12:29 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond DOMINGUEZ, ANDRES Booking #: 439013 Booking Date: 04-18-2022 – 10:33 am Charges: 36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597