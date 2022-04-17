Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 4 < 28G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
  • VPTA: 1
HANEY, JAMEY
Booking #:
439005
Booking Date:
04-17-2022 – 5:17 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
57070022 CRIMINAL TRESPASS W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
$1000.00
SALINAS, ADRIAN
Booking #:
439004
Booking Date:
04-17-2022 – 5:17 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$500.00
GARCIA, MARK
Booking #:
439003
Booking Date:
04-17-2022 – 3:46 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
TEAGUE, GAVIN
Booking #:
439002
Booking Date:
04-17-2022 – 3:23 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
HILARIO, SAMMY
Booking #:
439001
Booking Date:
04-17-2022 – 3:16 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
Rodriguez, Jeanette
Booking #:
439000
Booking Date:
04-17-2022 – 2:19 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
RUIZ, ARIANA
Booking #:
438999
Booking Date:
04-17-2022 – 2:05 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
No Bond
HOLT, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438998
Booking Date:
04-17-2022 – 12:51 am
Charges:
35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$3000.00
GARCIA, ASHLEY
Booking #:
438997
Booking Date:
04-17-2022 – 12:19 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond
$1000.00
KIRKSEY, ARIYANNA
Booking #:
438996
Release Date:
04-16-2022 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
URIEGAS, DAVID
Booking #:
438995
Release Date:
04-17-2022 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 9:20 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
COOMBS, LILLYTH
Booking #:
438994
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
CARRILLO, JOSE
Booking #:
438993
Release Date:
04-17-2022 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
54040022 BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
CASANOVA, HECTOR
Booking #:
438992
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 7:11 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$10000.00
GARCIA, ALVIN
Booking #:
438991
Release Date:
04-17-2022 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 7:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
DELRIO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
438990
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
22990002 *GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
No Bond
ROJAS, JEREMY
Booking #:
438989
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 3:16 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
Bond
$1878.00
DUERKSEN, RICKY
Booking #:
438988
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597