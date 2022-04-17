Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

CPF: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION: 1

FTA: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS CS PG 4 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

VPTA: 1

HANEY, JAMEY Booking #: 439005 Booking Date: 04-17-2022 – 5:17 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

57070022 CRIMINAL TRESPASS W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond $1000.00 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON57070022 CRIMINAL TRESPASS W/DEADLY WEAPON SALINAS, ADRIAN Booking #: 439004 Booking Date: 04-17-2022 – 5:17 am Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $500.00 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC PAROLE VIOLATION GARCIA, MARK Booking #: 439003 Booking Date: 04-17-2022 – 3:46 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 TEAGUE, GAVIN Booking #: 439002 Booking Date: 04-17-2022 – 3:23 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 HILARIO, SAMMY Booking #: 439001 Booking Date: 04-17-2022 – 3:16 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 Rodriguez, Jeanette Booking #: 439000 Booking Date: 04-17-2022 – 2:19 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 RUIZ, ARIANA Booking #: 438999 Booking Date: 04-17-2022 – 2:05 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 HOLT, MICHAEL Booking #: 438998 Booking Date: 04-17-2022 – 12:51 am Charges: 35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $3000.00 35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 GARCIA, ASHLEY Booking #: 438997 Booking Date: 04-17-2022 – 12:19 am Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond $1000.00 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA KIRKSEY, ARIYANNA Booking #: 438996 Release Date: 04-16-2022 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 10:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 URIEGAS, DAVID Booking #: 438995 Release Date: 04-17-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 9:20 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 COOMBS, LILLYTH Booking #: 438994 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 8:40 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond CARRILLO, JOSE Booking #: 438993 Release Date: 04-17-2022 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 8:39 pm Charges: 54040022 BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 CASANOVA, HECTOR Booking #: 438992 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 7:11 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $10000.00 GARCIA, ALVIN Booking #: 438991 Release Date: 04-17-2022 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 7:04 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ DELRIO, JOHNNY Booking #: 438990 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 3:31 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

22990002 *GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond No Bond 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV22990002 *GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) ROJAS, JEREMY Booking #: 438989 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 3:16 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA Bond $1878.00 54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATIONMISC CPF X2MISC FTAMISC VPTA DUERKSEN, RICKY Booking #: 438988 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 2:27 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597