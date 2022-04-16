Over the past 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE: 1

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GJI*AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

*GJI*AGG ROBBERY: 1

*GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

*GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*GOB*AGG KIDNAPPING BI/SEXUAL ABUSE: 1

*GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*J/N*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*J/NISI* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DWLI2: 1

EXPIRED DL: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

FTA X1: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

MIP – ALCOHOL: 1

MIP – TOBACCO: 1

NO CLASS M ENDORSEMENT: 1

NO DL: 1

NO PROOF OF FIN.RESP: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 2

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 4

VPTA: 1

NAPOLES, ALEXANDER Booking #: 438987 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 5:08 am Charges: 26070223 DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL

55999999 MIP – TOBACCO

NAPOLES, ALEXANDER Booking #: 438987 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 5:08 am Charges: 26070223 DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL

55999999 MIP – TOBACCO

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $3288.00 NORTHINGTON, JAMES Booking #: 438986 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 5:02 am Charges: 35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond LONG, CHARLES Booking #: 438985 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 4:45 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 EADS, JONATHAN Booking #: 438984 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 3:21 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond ROBLES, RAUL Booking #: 438983 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 2:24 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 LACY, MONROE Booking #: 438982 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 1:01 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond VERA, RAY Booking #: 438981 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 12:59 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 NO CLASS M ENDORSEMENT

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X6 Bond $1370.00

54999999 NO CLASS M ENDORSEMENT

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HOY, MICHAEL Booking #: 438980 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 12:39 am Charges: 57070020 *J/NISI* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, ARTHUR Booking #: 438979 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond $512.00

ARREDONDO, PULINA Booking #: 438978 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 12:25 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 WINN, HALEY Booking #: 438977 Booking Date: 04-16-2022 – 12:13 am Charges: 57070019 *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00

Cummings, Anthony Booking #: 438976 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 11:47 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 VEGA OVIEDO, MARIO Booking #: 438975 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 11:04 pm Charges: 13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $500.00

PACHECO, LISA Booking #: 438974 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 10:15 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1946.00

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X4

Arroyo, Toribio Booking #: 438973 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 8:56 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $500.00

WEST, JOHN Booking #: 438972 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 8:19 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond SANDERS, SHANANDOAH Booking #: 438968 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 6:09 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond RUIZ, PABLO Booking #: 438970 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 6:07 pm Charges: 29990027 *COMM* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE Bond No Bond HURO, MONICA Booking #: 438969 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 6:00 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond No Bond SUNIGA, MAGDALENO Booking #: 438967 Release Date: 04-15-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 4:59 pm Charges: MISC DWLI2

MISC EXPIRED DL

MISC NO DL

MISC NO PROOF OF FIN.RESP

MISC VPTAx4 Bond $5696.00

MISC EXPIRED DL

MISC NO DL

MISC NO PROOF OF FIN.RESP

FAVELA, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 438966 Release Date: 04-15-2022 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 3:42 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond $10000.00 WILLIAMS, BRENDA Booking #: 438965 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 1:58 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond No Bond MUNIZ, CHRISTABELLE Booking #: 438964 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 1:52 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond No Bond ALVAREZ, JACOB Booking #: 438962 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 11:12 am Charges: 12990002 *GJI*AGG ROBBERY

13150011 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT

48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond $105000.00

13150011 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT

48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MUNOZ, LIONEL Booking #: 438963 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 11:12 am Charges: 10990013 *GOB*AGG KIDNAPPING BI/SEXUAL ABUSE

13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

22990001 *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010020 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

52120009 *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond $60000.00

13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

22990001 *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010020 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

52120009 *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

SLOUGH, JESSICA Booking #: 438960 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 10:51 am Charges: 35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond

35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

FRAIRE, PABLO Booking #: 438961 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 10:48 am Charges: 35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010006 *J/N*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond

35990016 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010006 *J/N*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

BENSON, VINCENT ROBERT Booking #: 438959 Release Date: 04-15-2022 – 8:13 am Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 6:55 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

