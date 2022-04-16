Over the past 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE: 1
  • *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *GJI*AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • *GJI*AGG ROBBERY: 1
  • *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *GOB*AGG KIDNAPPING BI/SEXUAL ABUSE: 1
  • *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *J/N*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • *J/NISI* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
  • ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DWLI2: 1
  • EXPIRED DL: 1
  • EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
  • FTA X1: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • MIP – ALCOHOL: 1
  • MIP – TOBACCO: 1
  • NO CLASS M ENDORSEMENT: 1
  • NO DL: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FIN.RESP: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 2
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 4
  • VPTA: 1
NAPOLES, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
438987
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 5:08 am
Charges:
26070223 DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL
55999999 MIP – TOBACCO
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$3288.00
NORTHINGTON, JAMES
Booking #:
438986
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 5:02 am
Charges:
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
LONG, CHARLES
Booking #:
438985
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 4:45 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
EADS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
438984
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 3:21 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
ROBLES, RAUL
Booking #:
438983
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 2:24 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
LACY, MONROE
Booking #:
438982
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 1:01 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
VERA, RAY
Booking #:
438981
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 12:59 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 NO CLASS M ENDORSEMENT
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X6
Bond
$1370.00
HOY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438980
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 12:39 am
Charges:
57070020 *J/NISI* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ARTHUR
Booking #:
438979
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 12:31 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
Bond
$512.00
ARREDONDO, PULINA
Booking #:
438978
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 12:25 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
WINN, HALEY
Booking #:
438977
Booking Date:
04-16-2022 – 12:13 am
Charges:
57070019 *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
Cummings, Anthony
Booking #:
438976
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
VEGA OVIEDO, MARIO
Booking #:
438975
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
$500.00
PACHECO, LISA
Booking #:
438974
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$1946.00
Arroyo, Toribio
Booking #:
438973
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 8:56 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
$500.00
WEST, JOHN
Booking #:
438972
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
SANDERS, SHANANDOAH
Booking #:
438968
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
RUIZ, PABLO
Booking #:
438970
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 6:07 pm
Charges:
29990027 *COMM* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE
Bond
No Bond
HURO, MONICA
Booking #:
438969
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 6:00 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
SUNIGA, MAGDALENO
Booking #:
438967
Release Date:
04-15-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 4:59 pm
Charges:
MISC DWLI2
MISC EXPIRED DL
MISC NO DL
MISC NO PROOF OF FIN.RESP
MISC VPTAx4
Bond
$5696.00
FAVELA, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
438966
Release Date:
04-15-2022 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 3:42 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
$10000.00
WILLIAMS, BRENDA
Booking #:
438965
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 1:58 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond
No Bond
MUNIZ, CHRISTABELLE
Booking #:
438964
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 1:52 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond
No Bond
ALVAREZ, JACOB
Booking #:
438962
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 11:12 am
Charges:
12990002 *GJI*AGG ROBBERY
13150011 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
$105000.00
MUNOZ, LIONEL
Booking #:
438963
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 11:12 am
Charges:
10990013 *GOB*AGG KIDNAPPING BI/SEXUAL ABUSE
13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
22990001 *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010020 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
52120009 *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
$60000.00
SLOUGH, JESSICA
Booking #:
438960
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 10:51 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
FRAIRE, PABLO
Booking #:
438961
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 10:48 am
Charges:
35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010006 *J/N*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
BENSON, VINCENT ROBERT
Booking #:
438959
Release Date:
04-15-2022 – 8:13 am
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 6:55 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597