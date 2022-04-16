Over the past 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE: 1
- *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *GJI*AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- *GJI*AGG ROBBERY: 1
- *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *GOB*AGG KIDNAPPING BI/SEXUAL ABUSE: 1
- *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *J/N*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- *J/NISI* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
- ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
- ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DWLI2: 1
- EXPIRED DL: 1
- EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
- FTA X1: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- MIP – ALCOHOL: 1
- MIP – TOBACCO: 1
- NO CLASS M ENDORSEMENT: 1
- NO DL: 1
- NO PROOF OF FIN.RESP: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 2
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 4
- VPTA: 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL
55999999 MIP – TOBACCO
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO CLASS M ENDORSEMENT
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X6
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA X1
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC EXPIRED DL
MISC NO DL
MISC NO PROOF OF FIN.RESP
MISC VPTAx4
13150011 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
22990001 *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010020 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
52120009 *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
35990016 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010006 *J/N*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597