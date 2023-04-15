From 7 a.m. on Friday, April 14, to 7 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- TOBACCO – MINOR OF POSSESSION UNDER 21: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- NO RED REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE: 1
- POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- *M/O*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *COMM*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- REG10 *CPF* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE: 1
Adan Loza
SO Number: 106398
Booking Number: 444668
Booking Date: 04-15-2023 2:39 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond: $1500.00
Melinda Ramirez
SO Number: 80085
Booking Number: 444662
Booking Date: 04-15-2023 12:28 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
*GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond: $662.00
Allen Heldenbrand
SO Number: 61808
Booking Number: 444667
Booking Date: 04-14-2023 11:36 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: $1000.00
Arron Yanez
SO Number: 105813
Booking Number: 444665
Booking Date: 04-14-2023 11:17 pm
Charges:
RACING ON HIGHWAY
TOBACCO – MINOR OF POSSESION UNDER 21
Bond: $1184.00
Branden Campbell
SO Number: 106397
Booking Number: 444666
Booking Date: 04-14-2023 11:12 pm
Charges:
RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond: $500.00
Adam Walker
SO Number: 74679
Booking Number: 444664
Booking Date: 04-14-2023 7:05 pm
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DETENTION
NO RED REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE
POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1278.00
Javier Martinez
SO Number: 100337
Booking Number: 444663
Booking Date: 04-14-2023 6:44 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Seth Davis
SO Number: 103927
Booking Number: 444661
Booking Date: 04-14-2023 4:51 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond: No Bond
Arturo Sosa
SO Number: 93460
Booking Number: 444660
Booking Date: 04-14-2023 1:59 pm
Charges:
*RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: No Bond
Nathan Huff
SO Number: 91369
Booking Number: 444659
Booking Date: 04-14-2023 1:56 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Kory Lowrey
SO Number: 102448
Booking Number: 444658
Booking Date: 04-14-2023 1:10 pm
Charges:
*M/O*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*FTA*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Roman Bilbo
SO Number: 104031
Booking Number: 444657
Booking Date: 04-14-2023 1:05 pm
Charges:
*COMM*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond: No Bond
Marie Guajardo
SO Number: 43802
Booking Number: 444656
Booking Date: 04-14-2023 11:47 am
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Veronica Ramirez
SO Number: 70439
Booking Number: 444655
Booking Date: 04-14-2023 10:26 am
Charges:
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR
REG10 *CPF* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
