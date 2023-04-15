From 7 a.m. on Friday, April 14, to 7 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

TOBACCO – MINOR OF POSSESSION UNDER 21: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

NO RED REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE: 1

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

*M/O*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

REG10 *CPF* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE: 1

Adan Loza SO Number: 106398 Booking Number: 444668 Booking Date: 04-15-2023 2:39 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Melinda Ramirez SO Number: 80085 Booking Number: 444662 Booking Date: 04-15-2023 12:28 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $662.00 Allen Heldenbrand SO Number: 61808 Booking Number: 444667 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 11:36 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $1000.00 Arron Yanez SO Number: 105813 Booking Number: 444665 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 11:17 pm Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY TOBACCO – MINOR OF POSSESION UNDER 21 Bond: $1184.00 Branden Campbell SO Number: 106397 Booking Number: 444666 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 11:12 pm Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Adam Walker SO Number: 74679 Booking Number: 444664 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 7:05 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION NO RED REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1278.00 Javier Martinez SO Number: 100337 Booking Number: 444663 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 6:44 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Seth Davis SO Number: 103927 Booking Number: 444661 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 4:51 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond Arturo Sosa SO Number: 93460 Booking Number: 444660 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 1:59 pm Charges: *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Nathan Huff SO Number: 91369 Booking Number: 444659 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 1:56 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Kory Lowrey SO Number: 102448 Booking Number: 444658 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 1:10 pm Charges: *M/O*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *FTA*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Roman Bilbo SO Number: 104031 Booking Number: 444657 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 1:05 pm Charges: *COMM*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond Marie Guajardo SO Number: 43802 Booking Number: 444656 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 11:47 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Veronica Ramirez SO Number: 70439 Booking Number: 444655 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 10:26 am Charges: FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR REG10 *CPF* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

