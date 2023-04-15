From 7 a.m. on Friday, April 14, to 7 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • TOBACCO – MINOR OF POSSESSION UNDER 21: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • NO RED REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE: 1
  • POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • *M/O*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *COMM*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • REG10 *CPF* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE: 1
Adan Loza mug shot

Adan Loza

SO Number: 106398

Booking Number: 444668

Booking Date: 04-15-2023 2:39 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $1500.00

Melinda Ramirez mug shot

Melinda Ramirez

SO Number: 80085

Booking Number: 444662

Booking Date: 04-15-2023 12:28 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

*GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

Bond: $662.00

Allen Heldenbrand mug shot

Allen Heldenbrand

SO Number: 61808

Booking Number: 444667

Booking Date: 04-14-2023 11:36 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $1000.00

Arron Yanez mug shot

Arron Yanez

SO Number: 105813

Booking Number: 444665

Booking Date: 04-14-2023 11:17 pm

Charges:

RACING ON HIGHWAY

TOBACCO – MINOR OF POSSESION UNDER 21

Bond: $1184.00

Branden Campbell mug shot

Branden Campbell

SO Number: 106397

Booking Number: 444666

Booking Date: 04-14-2023 11:12 pm

Charges:

RACING ON HIGHWAY

Bond: $500.00

Adam Walker mug shot

Adam Walker

SO Number: 74679

Booking Number: 444664

Booking Date: 04-14-2023 7:05 pm

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

NO RED REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1278.00

Javier Martinez mug shot

Javier Martinez

SO Number: 100337

Booking Number: 444663

Booking Date: 04-14-2023 6:44 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Seth Davis mug shot

Seth Davis

SO Number: 103927

Booking Number: 444661

Booking Date: 04-14-2023 4:51 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

Bond: No Bond

Arturo Sosa mug shot

Arturo Sosa

SO Number: 93460

Booking Number: 444660

Booking Date: 04-14-2023 1:59 pm

Charges:

*RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Nathan Huff mug shot

Nathan Huff

SO Number: 91369

Booking Number: 444659

Booking Date: 04-14-2023 1:56 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Kory Lowrey mug shot

Kory Lowrey

SO Number: 102448

Booking Number: 444658

Booking Date: 04-14-2023 1:10 pm

Charges:

*M/O*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*FTA*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Roman Bilbo mug shot

Roman Bilbo

SO Number: 104031

Booking Number: 444657

Booking Date: 04-14-2023 1:05 pm

Charges:

*COMM*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

Bond: No Bond

Marie Guajardo mug shot

Marie Guajardo

SO Number: 43802

Booking Number: 444656

Booking Date: 04-14-2023 11:47 am

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Veronica Ramirez mug shot

Veronica Ramirez

SO Number: 70439

Booking Number: 444655

Booking Date: 04-14-2023 10:26 am

Charges:

FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR

REG10 *CPF* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
