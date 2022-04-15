Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

*VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CPF:2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

FTA: 1

GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YR OLD IN FRONT SEAT: 1

RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON: 1

PENA, TIMOTHY Booking #: 438958 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 5:11 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $2000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED LOPEZ, LOGAN Booking #: 438957 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 3:54 am Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $1000.00 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING FERGUSON, CHANDON Booking #: 438956 Booking Date: 04-15-2022 – 2:20 am Charges: 23990191 RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 23990191 RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$75055999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARP, JAMES Booking #: 438954 Release Date: 04-15-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 11:31 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 BRADEN, CRYSTAL Booking #: 438953 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 11:27 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 BROWN-BAEZA, WENDY Booking #: 438952 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 10:58 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 HICKS, JOHN Booking #: 438951 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 9:52 pm Charges: 35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990003 GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond 35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990003 GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G BARRERA, ARMANDO Booking #: 438950 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 9:48 pm Charges: 54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, HAYLEY Booking #: 438949 Release Date: 04-14-2022 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 7:20 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 HUYNH, JOLIE Booking #: 438948 Release Date: 04-14-2022 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 7:20 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 ALFARO, LEANDRO Booking #: 438947 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 7:11 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond GARCIA, ERNESTO Booking #: 438946 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 4:31 pm Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPF X 3 Bond No Bond 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATEDMISC CPF X 3 LOPEZ, NICOLAS Booking #: 438945 Release Date: 04-14-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 3:43 pm Charges: 23990193 *VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond No Bond ESCAMILLA, ANASTASIA Booking #: 438944 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 2:43 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

3811E FTA X 1

MISC CPF X 1 Bond $1046.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G3811E FTA X 1MISC CPF X 1 ARROYO, HECTOR Booking #: 438943 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 2:26 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond BARNES, BRYAN Booking #: 438942 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 1:57 pm Charges: 52030020 UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON Bond No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 438941 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 12:24 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND Booking #: 438940 Release Date: 04-14-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 12:08 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond MARCIAS CASTRO, LUIS Booking #: 438939 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 12:06 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond SUNIGA, DANIELLA Booking #: 438938 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 11:23 am Charges: 35990023 *MTR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No Bond HERPECHE, ANDREW Booking #: 438937 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 11:11 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT Booking #: 438935 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 11:05 am Charges: 13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond Sherrod, Robert Booking #: 438936 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 11:02 am Charges: 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ YBARRA, ALICIA Booking #: 438934 Release Date: 04-14-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 10:26 am Charges: MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATION

MISC RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YR OLD IN FRONT SEAT Bond $2330.00 MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDMISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATIONMISC RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YR OLD IN FRONT SEAT

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

