Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- CPF:2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
- FTA: 1
- GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YR OLD IN FRONT SEAT: 1
- RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
- UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON: 1
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990003 GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X 3
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
3811E FTA X 1
MISC CPF X 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATION
MISC RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YR OLD IN FRONT SEAT
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
