Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • CPF:2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YR OLD IN FRONT SEAT: 1
  • RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
  • UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON: 1
PENA, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
438958
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 5:11 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$2000.00
LOPEZ, LOGAN
Booking #:
438957
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 3:54 am
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
$1000.00
FERGUSON, CHANDON
Booking #:
438956
Booking Date:
04-15-2022 – 2:20 am
Charges:
23990191 RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
HARP, JAMES
Booking #:
438954
Release Date:
04-15-2022 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 11:31 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$500.00
BRADEN, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
438953
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
BROWN-BAEZA, WENDY
Booking #:
438952
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
HICKS, JOHN
Booking #:
438951
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990003 GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
BARRERA, ARMANDO
Booking #:
438950
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 9:48 pm
Charges:
54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, HAYLEY
Booking #:
438949
Release Date:
04-14-2022 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$500.00
HUYNH, JOLIE
Booking #:
438948
Release Date:
04-14-2022 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$500.00
ALFARO, LEANDRO
Booking #:
438947
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 7:11 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, ERNESTO
Booking #:
438946
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X 3
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, NICOLAS
Booking #:
438945
Release Date:
04-14-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
23990193 *VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond
No Bond
ESCAMILLA, ANASTASIA
Booking #:
438944
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
3811E FTA X 1
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
$1046.00
ARROYO, HECTOR
Booking #:
438943
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 2:26 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
BARNES, BRYAN
Booking #:
438942
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 1:57 pm
Charges:
52030020 UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
438941
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 12:24 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND
Booking #:
438940
Release Date:
04-14-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 12:08 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
MARCIAS CASTRO, LUIS
Booking #:
438939
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 12:06 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
SUNIGA, DANIELLA
Booking #:
438938
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 11:23 am
Charges:
35990023 *MTR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond
No Bond
HERPECHE, ANDREW
Booking #:
438937
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 11:11 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
438935
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 11:05 am
Charges:
13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
Sherrod, Robert
Booking #:
438936
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 11:02 am
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
YBARRA, ALICIA
Booking #:
438934
Release Date:
04-14-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 10:26 am
Charges:
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATION
MISC RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YR OLD IN FRONT SEAT
Bond
$2330.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
