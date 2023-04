From 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, to 7 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 2

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1

SEATBELT-DRIVER: 1

WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

MISC VPTA X3: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

DWLI: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

Rafael Diaz SO Number: 100616 Booking Number: 444654 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 5:33 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Ragene Latham SO Number: 66321 Booking Number: 444653 Booking Date: 04-14-2023 12:02 am Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: $1000.00 Terrell Kelly SO Number: 96150 Booking Number: 444652 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 11:04 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $40662.00 Manuel Bara SO Number: 27092 Booking Number: 444651 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 9:56 pm Charges: WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Sally Stewart SO Number: 22855 Booking Number: 444650 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 9:19 pm Charges: WALKING WITH TRAFFIC CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X 3 Bond: $2370.00 Michael Albarado SO Number: 75067 Booking Number: 444649 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 9:12 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT SEATBELT-DRIVER WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC MISC FTA X4 MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $7394.00 Gabriel Solis SO Number: 56879 Booking Number: 444648 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 8:18 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Lupe Chappa SO Number: 53338 Booking Number: 444647 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 7:46 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA Bond: $662.00 Stefan Atkins SO Number: 105051 Booking Number: 444646 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 4:28 pm Charges: *COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: No Bond Michael Cardenas SO Number: 87050 Booking Number: 444645 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 4:21 pm Charges: *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $1500.00 Christopher Yuratovac SO Number: 100354 Booking Number: 444644 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 4:20 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Alexis Mendoza SO Number: 106396 Booking Number: 444643 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 2:58 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Misty Andrade SO Number: 83357 Booking Number: 444642 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 2:47 pm Charges: DWLI Bond: $690.00 Robert Hansen SO Number: 106395 Booking Number: 444641 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 2:31 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Antonio Hurtado SO Number: 100000 Booking Number: 444639 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 2:10 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Michael Garfias SO Number: 68363 Booking Number: 444640 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 2:09 pm Charges: HARASSMENT Bond: $500.00 Jeremyah Luna SO Number: 102247 Booking Number: 444638 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 11:56 am Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: $15000.00 Robert Bullock SO Number: 102295 Booking Number: 444637 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 10:55 am Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Velia Valdez SO Number: 76014 Booking Number: 444636 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 10:35 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G Bond: No Bond Jonathan Tovias SO Number: 96239 Booking Number: 444635 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 9:42 am Charges: *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Oscar Mendez SO Number: 47722 Booking Number: 444634 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 9:30 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G Bond: No Bond Teodoro Munoz SO Number: 102331 Booking Number: 444633 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 8:25 am Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597