Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Mark Anthony Garcia
Bill Brown

Mark Anthony Garcia was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, April 14, 2022, and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm. He is currently in custody with a bail of $25,000

Bill Brown was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He is charged with possession of marijuana and fleeing a police officer. He is currently in custody with a total bond of $4,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
  • GOB* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • HARASSMENT: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • SPEEDING: 1
  • VPTA: 1
GARCIA, MARK
Booking #:
438933
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 4:53 am
Charges:
52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
Bond
No Bond
GAMEZ-OLVERA, JUAN
Booking #:
438932
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 4:02 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
ASKINS, AARON
Booking #:
438931
Booking Date:
04-14-2022 – 2:51 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
MENDOZA, ALICIA
Booking #:
438930
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 10:35 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$662.00
MARKHAM, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
438929
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 10:04 pm
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
JULIAN, JAMES
Booking #:
438928
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 8:07 pm
Charges:
54040011 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
ROJAS, SOPHIA
Booking #:
438927
Release Date:
04-14-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 7:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
RAMOS, JULIANNA
Booking #:
438926
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
Bond
No Bond
LAWSON, THOMAS
Booking #:
438925
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
13160017 GOB* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
13990043 GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, TRINI
Booking #:
438923
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 6:38 pm
Charges:
13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC VPTA X 1
Bond
$1632.00
RAMIREZ, PEGGY
Booking #:
438924
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
No Bond
Holub, Robert
Booking #:
438922
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
HELGUIN-ZAPATA, BRYAN
Booking #:
438921
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
BROWN, BILL
Booking #:
438920
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 1:51 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
Bond
No Bond
GALLARZO, CHARLES
Booking #:
438919
Release Date:
04-13-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 11:12 am
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597