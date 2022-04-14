Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Mark Anthony Garcia was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, April 14, 2022, and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm. He is currently in custody with a bail of $25,000
Bill Brown was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He is charged with possession of marijuana and fleeing a police officer. He is currently in custody with a total bond of $4,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- CPF: 1
- DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
- GOB* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- HARASSMENT: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- SPEEDING: 1
- VPTA: 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
13990043 GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC VPTA X 1
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597