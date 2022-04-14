Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Mark Anthony Garcia

Bill Brown

Mark Anthony Garcia was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, April 14, 2022, and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm. He is currently in custody with a bail of $25,000

Bill Brown was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He is charged with possession of marijuana and fleeing a police officer. He is currently in custody with a total bond of $4,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

CPF: 1

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

GOB* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

SPEEDING: 1

VPTA: 1

GARCIA, MARK Booking #: 438933 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 4:53 am Charges: 52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond No Bond GAMEZ-OLVERA, JUAN Booking #: 438932 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 4:02 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 ASKINS, AARON Booking #: 438931 Booking Date: 04-14-2022 – 2:51 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond MENDOZA, ALICIA Booking #: 438930 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 10:35 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MENDOZA, ALICIA Booking #: 438930 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 10:35 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $662.00 MARKHAM, DOUGLAS Booking #: 438929 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 10:04 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond No Bond JULIAN, JAMES Booking #: 438928 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 8:07 pm Charges: 54040011 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond ROJAS, SOPHIA Booking #: 438927 Release Date: 04-14-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 7:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 RAMOS, JULIANNA Booking #: 438926 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 7:45 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5 Bond No Bond LAWSON, THOMAS Booking #: 438925 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 6:49 pm Charges: 13160017 GOB* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

13990043 GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond No Bond

HERNANDEZ, TRINI Booking #: 438923 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 6:38 pm Charges: 13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 SPEEDING

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond $1632.00

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 SPEEDING

RAMIREZ, PEGGY Booking #: 438924 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 6:37 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond No Bond Holub, Robert Booking #: 438922 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 4:18 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond HELGUIN-ZAPATA, BRYAN Booking #: 438921 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 2:42 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 BROWN, BILL Booking #: 438920 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 1:51 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER Bond No Bond

GALLARZO, CHARLES Booking #: 438919 Release Date: 04-13-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 11:12 am Charges: 53990004 HARASSMENT Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

