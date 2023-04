From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, to 7 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2

MISC FTA X 1: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

MISC VPTA X3: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR: 1

MISC VPTA X 2: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FALSE APPLICATION ON DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VPTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Jesus Garcia SO Number: 106394 Booking Number: 444632 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 4:40 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jason Karnes SO Number: 106393 Booking Number: 444631 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 3:18 am Charges: POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $9162.00 Moses Coy SO Number: 67208 Booking Number: 444630 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 3:12 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1162.00 Vanessa Castillo SO Number: 95872 Booking Number: 444629 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 1:35 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Brandon Bryant SO Number: 85498 Booking Number: 444628 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 1:15 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1500.00 John Gutierrez SO Number: 106305 Booking Number: 444627 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 12:38 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $2470.00 Cinnamon Dement SO Number: 98640 Booking Number: 444626 Booking Date: 04-13-2023 12:29 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER MISC FTA X2 MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $5056.00 Kellie Riley SO Number: 101600 Booking Number: 444625 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 11:28 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Misty Andrade SO Number: 83357 Booking Number: 444624 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 11:21 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Guadalupe Vargas SO Number: 78448 Booking Number: 444623 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 10:08 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: No Bond Dominick Maull SO Number: 98468 Booking Number: 444622 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 9:13 pm Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR MISC FTA X 1 MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $2866.00 Teodoro Gomez SO Number: 67996 Booking Number: 444621 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 8:18 pm Charges: NO DRIVER’SLICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $603.60 Wayne Sparks SO Number: 93457 Booking Number: 444620 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 6:50 pm Charges: FALSE APPLICATION ON DRIVERS LICENSE Bond: $500.00 Salvador Caballero SO Number: 41806 Booking Number: 444619 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 6:24 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Sergio Prieto SO Number: 106392 Booking Number: 444618 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 5:43 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Damian Meza SO Number: 98215 Booking Number: 444617 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 4:06 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $2500.00 Ryan Nitcher SO Number: 45265 Booking Number: 444616 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 4:05 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Michael Harris SO Number: 39543 Booking Number: 444615 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 3:32 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $662.00 Adam Hernandez SO Number: 66282 Booking Number: 444614 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 2:11 pm Charges: *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Derek Weige SO Number: 106391 Booking Number: 444613 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 11:04 am Charges: *VPTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $4000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

