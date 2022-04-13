Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Troy Lynn Lawson, of Richmond, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, April 13 for a warrant issued in Ford Bend County.
Lawson is charged with assault of a pregnant person. As of now, Lawson remains in custody at the Detention Center with a cash bond of $30,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *CPF* NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER: 1
- *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *GOB*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
- *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
- COMM: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 47 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE: 1
- TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
