Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Troy Lynn Lawson, of Richmond, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, April 13 for a warrant issued in Ford Bend County. Lawson is charged with assault of a pregnant person. As of now, Lawson remains in custody at the Detention Center with a cash bond of $30,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*CPF* NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER: 1

*GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GOB*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

*GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

COMM: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 47 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE: 1

TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2

JOHNSON, ELVIS Booking #: 438917 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 3:31 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond No Bond DAVIS, WILEY Booking #: 438916 Release Date: 04-13-2022 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 2:25 am Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 47 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE

MISC CPF X 2 Bond $3422.20 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 47 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONEMISC CPF X 2 DELEON, RAUL Booking #: 438915 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 1:40 am Charges: 73990620 TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM Bond $7500.00 MUNOZ, KRIS Booking #: 438914 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 1:02 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond LAWSON, TROY Booking #: 438913 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 12:42 am Charges: 13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond $30000.00 CORRALES, FILIBERTO Booking #: 438912 Booking Date: 04-13-2022 – 12:27 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond POOLE, ERIC Booking #: 438911 Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 11:47 pm Charges: 23990196 *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond 23990196 *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS LEWIS, JAMES Booking #: 438910 Release Date: 04-13-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 11:10 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 VALLES, SIERRA Booking #: 438909 Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 9:08 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 DELAROSA, COLLIN Booking #: 438908 Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 8:49 pm Charges: 29990042 *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $500.00 29990042 *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75054990044 RECKLESS DRIVING DURAN, JACOB Booking #: 438907 Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 8:36 pm Charges: 13990075 *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

13990086 *GOB*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990009 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $762.00 13990075 *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV13990086 *GOB*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G48990009 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CHAPPELL, THOMAS Booking #: 438906 Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 6:14 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond MONTOYA, EPIFANIO Booking #: 438905 Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond LOPEZ, ANNA Booking #: 438904 Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 5:18 pm Charges: SB1 *CPF* NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER Bond No Bond ARISPE, FRANCES Booking #: 438903 Release Date: 04-12-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 5:11 pm Charges: 54040009 *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond TORRES, SERENITY Booking #: 438901 Release Date: 04-12-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 5:10 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond MORAN, ARMANDO Booking #: 438902 Release Date: 04-12-2022 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 5:04 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 GUY, KASI Booking #: 438900 Release Date: 04-12-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 4:05 pm Charges: 35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No Bond SANDOVAL, YOLANDA Booking #: 438899 Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 3:21 pm Charges: 23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond BITNER, JUSTIN Booking #: 438898 Release Date: 04-12-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 3:06 pm Charges: 13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond WOODWARD, JOSHUA Booking #: 438897 Release Date: 04-12-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 2:16 pm Charges: MISC COMM X2 Bond No Bond KIRK, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 438896 Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 1:54 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond MILNER, TRISTAN Booking #: 438895 Release Date: 04-12-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 1:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA Booking #: 438894 Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 11:03 am Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

