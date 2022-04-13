Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Troy Lynn Lawson, of Richmond, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, April 13 for a warrant issued in Ford Bend County.

Lawson is charged with assault of a pregnant person. As of now, Lawson remains in custody at the Detention Center with a cash bond of $30,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *CPF* NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER: 1
  • *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *GOB*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • COMM: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 47 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE: 1
  • TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2
JOHNSON, ELVIS
Booking #:
438917
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 3:31 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond
No Bond
DAVIS, WILEY
Booking #:
438916
Release Date:
04-13-2022 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 2:25 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 47 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X 2
Bond
$3422.20
DELEON, RAUL
Booking #:
438915
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 1:40 am
Charges:
73990620 TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM
Bond
$7500.00
MUNOZ, KRIS
Booking #:
438914
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 1:02 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
LAWSON, TROY
Booking #:
438913
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 12:42 am
Charges:
13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
Bond
$30000.00
CORRALES, FILIBERTO
Booking #:
438912
Booking Date:
04-13-2022 – 12:27 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
POOLE, ERIC
Booking #:
438911
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
23990196 *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
LEWIS, JAMES
Booking #:
438910
Release Date:
04-13-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
VALLES, SIERRA
Booking #:
438909
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
DELAROSA, COLLIN
Booking #:
438908
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
29990042 *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
$500.00
DURAN, JACOB
Booking #:
438907
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990086 *GOB*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990009 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$762.00
CHAPPELL, THOMAS
Booking #:
438906
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
MONTOYA, EPIFANIO
Booking #:
438905
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, ANNA
Booking #:
438904
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 5:18 pm
Charges:
SB1 *CPF* NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER
Bond
No Bond
ARISPE, FRANCES
Booking #:
438903
Release Date:
04-12-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
54040009 *J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
TORRES, SERENITY
Booking #:
438901
Release Date:
04-12-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
MORAN, ARMANDO
Booking #:
438902
Release Date:
04-12-2022 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
GUY, KASI
Booking #:
438900
Release Date:
04-12-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 4:05 pm
Charges:
35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond
No Bond
SANDOVAL, YOLANDA
Booking #:
438899
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 3:21 pm
Charges:
23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
No Bond
BITNER, JUSTIN
Booking #:
438898
Release Date:
04-12-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 3:06 pm
Charges:
13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
WOODWARD, JOSHUA
Booking #:
438897
Release Date:
04-12-2022 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 2:16 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X2
Bond
No Bond
KIRK, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
438896
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 1:54 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
MILNER, TRISTAN
Booking #:
438895
Release Date:
04-12-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 1:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA
Booking #:
438894
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 11:03 am
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
