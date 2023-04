From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 3

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY, FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC FTA: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

GO OFF BOND- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

GO OFF BOND- POSS MARIJ < 2 OZ: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

*COMM*SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL: 1

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

*COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

*COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

Levern Hardin SO Number: 19332 Booking Number: 444612 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 5:18 am Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA Bond: $502.00 Joseph Flores SO Number: 64703 Booking Number: 444611 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 4:27 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $550.00 Michael Cortez SO Number: 106390 Booking Number: 444610 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 3:15 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Jacob Spradley SO Number: 91771 Booking Number: 444609 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 2:33 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Roberto Mejia SO Number: 98409 Booking Number: 444608 Booking Date: 04-12-2023 12:28 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Jose Lopez SO Number: 52122 Booking Number: 444607 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 11:36 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Eddie Stewart SO Number: 75579 Booking Number: 444606 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 8:05 pm Charges: POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1162.00 Marcos Cuellar SO Number: 33239 Booking Number: 444605 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 7:52 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY GO OFF BOND- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE GO OFF BOND- POSS MARIJ < 2 OZ Bond: $5500.00 Delilah Lujan SO Number: 31794 Booking Number: 444604 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 7:16 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Megan Martinez SO Number: 99827 Booking Number: 444603 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 5:21 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Ismeal Garcia SO Number: 75289 Booking Number: 444602 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 5:05 pm Charges: *COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Robert Saenz SO Number: 102380 Booking Number: 444601 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 4:40 pm Charges: *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Kenric Himes SO Number: 101505 Booking Number: 444600 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 4:09 pm Charges: *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Johnny Mendez-blandon SO Number: 101951 Booking Number: 444599 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 3:46 pm Charges: *VOP* DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Jennifer Bierer SO Number: 103172 Booking Number: 444598 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 2:38 pm Charges: *COMM*SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL Bond: No Bond Christopher Contreras SO Number: 86713 Booking Number: 444597 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 2:13 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: No Bond Abel Galvan SO Number: 72362 Booking Number: 444596 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 1:00 pm Charges: *COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Emmitt Wilkinson SO Number: 99848 Booking Number: 444595 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 12:43 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 John Henry SO Number: 100620 Booking Number: 444594 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 10:34 am Charges: *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond John Bell SO Number: 73402 Booking Number: 444593 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 8:54 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597