Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*J/N*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*MO*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 4

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DOC-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

FTA: 2

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT X2: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

VPTA: 1

RAMIREZ, ROCKY Booking #: 438893 Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 3:06 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G TORRES, EVERARDO Booking #: 438892 Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 2:26 am Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond $1190.00 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HIDALGO, EDDIE Booking #: 438891 Booking Date: 04-12-2022 – 2:00 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT X2

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X8

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $7340.00 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID254999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT X255999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X8MISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X1 CADENA, EFREN Booking #: 438890 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 11:24 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond No Bond 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASSFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 438889 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 10:18 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 438888 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 10:17 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 OWEN, JOSHUA Booking #: 438887 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 9:56 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1526.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X1 HOYT, CLIFTON Booking #: 438886 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 8:34 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE Bond $314.00 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 438885 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 6:50 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

73999999 DOC-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE Bond $1124.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA73999999 DOC-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE HERNANDEZ, ERNEST Booking #: 438884 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 6:23 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC CPF X 1

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $2212.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSEMISC CPF X 1MISC VPTA X 2 DOTSON, STEPHANIE Booking #: 438883 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 6:12 pm Charges: MISC CPF X12 Bond No Bond Salazar, Brittany Booking #: 438882 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 6:01 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED RAMIREZ, JOSE Booking #: 438881 Release Date: 04-11-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 5:22 pm Charges: 52120009 *J/N*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond MORENO, AMY Booking #: 438880 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 3:42 pm Charges: 57070020 *MO*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond MUNOZ, JUAN Booking #: 438879 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 2:38 pm Charges: 54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond 54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE MARTINEZ, JEANETTE Booking #: 438878 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 2:36 pm Charges: 23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 438877 Release Date: 04-11-2022 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 12:55 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 MARENGO-ANGELINO, YESENIA Booking #: 438876 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 12:23 pm Charges: 13990031 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond VANZANDT, SHANE Booking #: 438875 Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 11:10 am Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC CPF X1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond $608.00 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRTMISC CPF X1MISC PAROLE VIOLATIONMISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR Warrick, Rayven Booking #: 438874 Release Date: 04-11-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 04-11-2022 – 10:58 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597