Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *J/N*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • *MO*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CPF: 4
  • CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DOC-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT X2: 1
  • NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
  • VPTA: 1
RAMIREZ, ROCKY
Booking #:
438893
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 3:06 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$1000.00
TORRES, EVERARDO
Booking #:
438892
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 2:26 am
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Bond
$1190.00
HIDALGO, EDDIE
Booking #:
438891
Booking Date:
04-12-2022 – 2:00 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT X2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X8
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
Bond
$7340.00
CADENA, EFREN
Booking #:
438890
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
438889
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
438888
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
OWEN, JOSHUA
Booking #:
438887
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 9:56 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$1526.00
HOYT, CLIFTON
Booking #:
438886
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond
$314.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
438885
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 6:50 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73999999 DOC-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
Bond
$1124.00
HERNANDEZ, ERNEST
Booking #:
438884
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond
$2212.00
DOTSON, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
438883
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 6:12 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X12
Bond
No Bond
Salazar, Brittany
Booking #:
438882
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 6:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
438881
Release Date:
04-11-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 5:22 pm
Charges:
52120009 *J/N*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
MORENO, AMY
Booking #:
438880
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 3:42 pm
Charges:
57070020 *MO*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
MUNOZ, JUAN
Booking #:
438879
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 2:38 pm
Charges:
54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JEANETTE
Booking #:
438878
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 2:36 pm
Charges:
23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
438877
Release Date:
04-11-2022 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 12:55 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
MARENGO-ANGELINO, YESENIA
Booking #:
438876
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 12:23 pm
Charges:
13990031 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
VANZANDT, SHANE
Booking #:
438875
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 11:10 am
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC CPF X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
Bond
$608.00
Warrick, Rayven
Booking #:
438874
Release Date:
04-11-2022 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-11-2022 – 10:58 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
