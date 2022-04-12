Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *J/N*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- *MO*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CPF: 4
- CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DOC-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
- FTA: 2
- NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT X2: 1
- NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
- VPTA: 1
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT X2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X8
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC FTA X1
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE
73999999 DOC-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
MISC CPF X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
