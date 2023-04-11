From 7 a.m. on Monday, April 10, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1
- MISC CPF X1: 1
- MISC FTA 1: 1
- MISC VPTA X2: 1
- *COMM* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
Mitchell Allen
SO Number: 17083
Booking Number: 444592
Booking Date: 04-11-2023 6:18 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Santana Garcia
SO Number: 102324
Booking Number: 444590
Booking Date: 04-11-2023 1:44 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Salvador Caballero
SO Number: 41806
Booking Number: 444589
Booking Date: 04-11-2023 12:49 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Kristina Alfaro
SO Number: 106084
Booking Number: 444588
Booking Date: 04-10-2023 11:04 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
*FTA*POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $500.00
Jakob Hoyt
SO Number: 106389
Booking Number: 444587
Booking Date: 04-10-2023 11:04 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Brandon Shannon
SO Number: 65914
Booking Number: 444586
Booking Date: 04-10-2023 5:23 pm
Charges:
*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Gregory Weedon
SO Number: 38574
Booking Number: 444585
Booking Date: 04-10-2023 4:18 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA 1
MISC VPTA X2
Bond: $4436.00
Devan Gamez
SO Number: 104626
Booking Number: 444584
Booking Date: 04-10-2023 3:19 pm
Charges:
*COMM* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
Bond: No Bond
Michael Herrera
SO Number: 103408
Booking Number: 444583
Booking Date: 04-10-2023 12:53 pm
Charges:
*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Hector Gatica
SO Number: 89761
Booking Number: 444582
Booking Date: 04-10-2023 12:20 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: $10000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
