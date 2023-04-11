From 7 a.m. on Monday, April 10, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • MISC CPF X1: 1
  • MISC FTA 1: 1
  • MISC VPTA X2: 1
  • *COMM* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
Mitchell Allen mug shot

Mitchell Allen

SO Number: 17083

Booking Number: 444592

Booking Date: 04-11-2023 6:18 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Santana Garcia mug shot

Santana Garcia

SO Number: 102324

Booking Number: 444590

Booking Date: 04-11-2023 1:44 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Salvador Caballero mug shot

Salvador Caballero

SO Number: 41806

Booking Number: 444589

Booking Date: 04-11-2023 12:49 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Kristina Alfaro mug shot

Kristina Alfaro

SO Number: 106084

Booking Number: 444588

Booking Date: 04-10-2023 11:04 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

*FTA*POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $500.00

Jakob Hoyt mug shot

Jakob Hoyt

SO Number: 106389

Booking Number: 444587

Booking Date: 04-10-2023 11:04 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Brandon Shannon mug shot

Brandon Shannon

SO Number: 65914

Booking Number: 444586

Booking Date: 04-10-2023 5:23 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Gregory Weedon mug shot

Gregory Weedon

SO Number: 38574

Booking Number: 444585

Booking Date: 04-10-2023 4:18 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA 1

MISC VPTA X2

Bond: $4436.00

Devan Gamez mug shot

Devan Gamez

SO Number: 104626

Booking Number: 444584

Booking Date: 04-10-2023 3:19 pm

Charges:

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT

Bond: No Bond

Michael Herrera mug shot

Michael Herrera

SO Number: 103408

Booking Number: 444583

Booking Date: 04-10-2023 12:53 pm

Charges:

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Hector Gatica mug shot

Hector Gatica

SO Number: 89761

Booking Number: 444582

Booking Date: 04-10-2023 12:20 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $10000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
