From 7 a.m. on Monday, April 10, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

MISC FTA 1: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

Mitchell Allen SO Number: 17083 Booking Number: 444592 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 6:18 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Santana Garcia SO Number: 102324 Booking Number: 444590 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 1:44 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Salvador Caballero SO Number: 41806 Booking Number: 444589 Booking Date: 04-11-2023 12:49 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Kristina Alfaro SO Number: 106084 Booking Number: 444588 Booking Date: 04-10-2023 11:04 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *FTA*POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $500.00 Jakob Hoyt SO Number: 106389 Booking Number: 444587 Booking Date: 04-10-2023 11:04 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Brandon Shannon SO Number: 65914 Booking Number: 444586 Booking Date: 04-10-2023 5:23 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Gregory Weedon SO Number: 38574 Booking Number: 444585 Booking Date: 04-10-2023 4:18 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT MISC CPF X1 MISC FTA 1 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $4436.00 Devan Gamez SO Number: 104626 Booking Number: 444584 Booking Date: 04-10-2023 3:19 pm Charges: *COMM* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT Bond: No Bond Michael Herrera SO Number: 103408 Booking Number: 444583 Booking Date: 04-10-2023 12:53 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Hector Gatica SO Number: 89761 Booking Number: 444582 Booking Date: 04-10-2023 12:20 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $10000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597