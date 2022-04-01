Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID WITH PERVIOUS CONVICTIONS: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • FTA: 4
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK (ICON): 1
  • MTR* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • NO DL: 1
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY X 2: 1
  • NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN: 1
  • OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • PERMITTING UNLICENSED CHILD UNDER 18 TO DRIVE: 1
  • PERMITTING UNLICENSED DRIVER TO OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • SPPEDING-10% OR OVER 36 MPH: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • VPA: 1
GREGORY, MATIAS
Booking #:
438697
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 5:06 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
GRIMALDO, FELIPE
Booking #:
438696
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 3:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
PINEDA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
438695
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 2:14 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
KENNEDY, JEFFREY
Booking #:
438694
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 2:03 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
VARGAS, AVIGAVIL
Booking #:
438693
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 1:43 am
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond
No Bond
SMITH, WHITNEY
Booking #:
438692
Booking Date:
04-01-2022 – 12:20 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$1064.00
FLEENOR, JORDAN
Booking #:
438691
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040012 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
LAWSON, THOMAS
Booking #:
438690
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$1114.00
GARCIA, RAUL
Booking #:
438689
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond
$302.00
Ibarra, Samantha
Booking #:
438688
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
54999999 PERMITTING UNLICENSED CHILD UNDER 18 TO DRIVE
54999999 PERMITTING UNLICENSED DRIVER TO OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 36 MPH
MISC FTAX1
Bond
$3997.20
LEDEZMA, RAUL
Booking #:
438687
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
52030024 MTR* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
ORNELAS, ROBERTO
Booking #:
438686
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
Bond
$500.00
BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
438685
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 7:00 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
GUTIERREZ, RUDOLPHO
Booking #:
438684
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID WITH PERVIOUS CONVICTIONS
Bond
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, BRANDY
Booking #:
438683
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$2348.00
MARTINEZ, CLAUDELIA
Booking #:
438682
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK (ICON)
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$500.00
CAMPBELL, LEON
Booking #:
438681
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY X 2
MISC VPA X4
Bond
$4826.00
SHAW, DAXSTON
Booking #:
438680
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 5:01 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
GARFIAS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438679
Release Date:
03-31-2022 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond
$5000.00
WALKER, HAZALYNN
Booking #:
438677
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 2:13 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, EMIT
Booking #:
438676
Release Date:
03-31-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 12:52 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
DUNCAN, JERRY
Booking #:
438675
Release Date:
03-31-2022 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 10:01 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$2000.00
ROBINSON, CHARLES
Booking #:
438674
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 9:35 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
