Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID WITH PERVIOUS CONVICTIONS: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1

FTA: 4

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK (ICON): 1

MTR* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

NO DL: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY X 2: 1

NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN: 1

OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PERMITTING UNLICENSED CHILD UNDER 18 TO DRIVE: 1

PERMITTING UNLICENSED DRIVER TO OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

SPPEDING-10% OR OVER 36 MPH: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

VPA: 1

GREGORY, MATIAS Booking #: 438697 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 5:06 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 GRIMALDO, FELIPE Booking #: 438696 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 3:18 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PINEDA, FRANCISCO Booking #: 438695 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 2:14 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond KENNEDY, JEFFREY Booking #: 438694 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 2:03 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond VARGAS, AVIGAVIL Booking #: 438693 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 1:43 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond No Bond SMITH, WHITNEY Booking #: 438692 Booking Date: 04-01-2022 – 12:20 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1064.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X 1 FLEENOR, JORDAN Booking #: 438691 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 11:40 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040012 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54040012 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LAWSON, THOMAS Booking #: 438690 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 11:39 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1114.00 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC FTA X 1 GARCIA, RAUL Booking #: 438689 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 10:58 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE Bond $302.00 Ibarra, Samantha Booking #: 438688 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 10:26 pm Charges: 54999999 PERMITTING UNLICENSED CHILD UNDER 18 TO DRIVE

54999999 PERMITTING UNLICENSED DRIVER TO OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE

54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 36 MPH

MISC FTAX1 Bond $3997.20 54999999 PERMITTING UNLICENSED CHILD UNDER 18 TO DRIVE54999999 PERMITTING UNLICENSED DRIVER TO OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 36 MPHMISC FTAX1 LEDEZMA, RAUL Booking #: 438687 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 9:47 pm Charges: 52030024 MTR* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond ORNELAS, ROBERTO Booking #: 438686 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 9:09 pm Charges: 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION Bond $500.00 BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN Booking #: 438685 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 7:00 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 GUTIERREZ, RUDOLPHO Booking #: 438684 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 6:28 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID WITH PERVIOUS CONVICTIONS Bond $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, BRANDY Booking #: 438683 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 6:24 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $2348.00 54999999 NO DL54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 1 MARTINEZ, CLAUDELIA Booking #: 438682 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 5:29 pm Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK (ICON)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $500.00 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK (ICON)MISC PAROLE VIOLATION CAMPBELL, LEON Booking #: 438681 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY X 2

MISC VPA X4 Bond $4826.00 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY X 2MISC VPA X4 SHAW, DAXSTON Booking #: 438680 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 5:01 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond GARFIAS, MICHAEL Booking #: 438679 Release Date: 03-31-2022 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 4:11 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond $5000.00 WALKER, HAZALYNN Booking #: 438677 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 2:13 pm Charges: 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, EMIT Booking #: 438676 Release Date: 03-31-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 12:52 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond DUNCAN, JERRY Booking #: 438675 Release Date: 03-31-2022 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 10:01 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $2000.00 ROBINSON, CHARLES Booking #: 438674 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 9:35 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

