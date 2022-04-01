Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID WITH PERVIOUS CONVICTIONS: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- FTA: 4
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK (ICON): 1
- MTR* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- NO DL: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY X 2: 1
- NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN: 1
- OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- PERMITTING UNLICENSED CHILD UNDER 18 TO DRIVE: 1
- PERMITTING UNLICENSED DRIVER TO OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- SPPEDING-10% OR OVER 36 MPH: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- VPA: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
54040012 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
54999999 PERMITTING UNLICENSED DRIVER TO OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 36 MPH
MISC FTAX1
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY X 2
MISC VPA X4
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597