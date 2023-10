SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 5, to 7 a.m. Friday, October 6, 2023, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2

MISC FTAX3: 2

THEFT CLASS C: 1

SOLICITING/LOITERING IN THE MEDIAN: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC CPFX2: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) *THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) *THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GO OFF BOND) *THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) *THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

545.410 TOWING SAFETY CHAINS: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1

MISC CPFX3: 1

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

Mary Sutton SO Number: 30640 Booking Number: 447663 Booking Date: 10-06-2023 12:03 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C SOLICITING/LOITERING IN THE MEDIAN POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTAX3 Bond: $3274.00 Courtney Russell SO Number: 107177 Booking Number: 447662 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 8:42 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Enrique Bautista SO Number: 91374 Booking Number: 447661 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 7:57 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC CPFX2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 John Barrera SO Number: 92508 Booking Number: 447660 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 6:55 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Joshua Falcon SO Number: 76733 Booking Number: 447659 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 5:51 pm Charges: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1124.00 Bryan Arreosola SO Number: 102999 Booking Number: 447658 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 4:29 pm Charges: *COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond Stephanie Serrato SO Number: 104056 Booking Number: 447657 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 4:13 pm Charges: **FTA**THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750 **FTA**THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 **GOB**THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K **MTR**THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $15000.00 William Roberts SO Number: 33838 Booking Number: 447656 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 4:11 pm Charges: 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM) 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 545.410 TOWING SAFETY CHAINS Bond: $2265.40 Martin Resendez SO Number: 106374 Booking Number: 447655 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 3:56 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Ryan Daigle SO Number: 93119 Booking Number: 447654 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 3:19 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Shelly Roberts SO Number: 99799 Booking Number: 447653 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 3:09 pm Charges: UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: No Bond Montrealisha Bergen SO Number: 105085 Booking Number: 447652 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 3:06 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: $75000.00 Jeremy Lam SO Number: 74421 Booking Number: 447651 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 3:05 pm Charges: *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Maurice Brown SO Number: 104932 Booking Number: 447650 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 2:26 pm Charges: *VOP*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: No Bond Christopher Springer SO Number: 85948 Booking Number: 447649 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 12:31 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Luciano Gutierrez SO Number: 62613 Booking Number: 447648 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 10:31 am Charges: *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN MISC CPFX3 MISC FTAX3 MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN Bond: $2892.00 Vanessa Torres SO Number: 107176 Booking Number: 447646 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 9:12 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

