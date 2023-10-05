SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, to 7 a.m. Thursday, October 5, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2

TRASH ON PROPERTY: 2

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

SP *CPF*SPEEDING: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

MISC CPFX7: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNLAWFUL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*COMM* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

Monte Ogletree SO Number: 86469 Booking Number: 447643 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 4:40 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Zander Hayes SO Number: 107174 Booking Number: 447642 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 4:25 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Montana Gowin SO Number: 107173 Booking Number: 447641 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 1:28 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Francesca Martinez SO Number: 63169 Booking Number: 447640 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 1:25 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Alejandro Nevarez SO Number: 52367 Booking Number: 447639 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 1:12 am Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Jeffrey Ball SO Number: 101768 Booking Number: 447638 Booking Date: 10-05-2023 1:04 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G TRASH ON PROPERTY Bond: No Bond Justin Wooten SO Number: 107172 Booking Number: 447637 Booking Date: 10-04-2023 11:05 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jeremy Flores SO Number: 90247 Booking Number: 447636 Booking Date: 10-04-2023 10:50 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Benjamin O keefe SO Number: 107171 Booking Number: 447635 Booking Date: 10-04-2023 9:11 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Mildred Owen SO Number: 107170 Booking Number: 447634 Booking Date: 10-04-2023 8:03 pm Charges: SP *CPF*SPEEDING Bond: No Bond Von Bonilla SO Number: 105734 Booking Number: 447633 Booking Date: 10-04-2023 7:41 pm Charges: *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Samuel Navarro SO Number: 29004 Booking Number: 447632 Booking Date: 10-04-2023 7:29 pm Charges: TRASH ON PROPERTY Bond: $1674.00 Joseph Cortez SO Number: 54275 Booking Number: 447631 Booking Date: 10-04-2023 4:32 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: $5000.00 Johnny Uribes SO Number: 107169 Booking Number: 447630 Booking Date: 10-04-2023 4:13 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Dominic Ybarra SO Number: 102615 Booking Number: 447629 Booking Date: 10-04-2023 4:12 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Clifton White SO Number: 16137 Booking Number: 447628 Booking Date: 10-04-2023 3:44 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MISC CPF X5 Bond: No Bond Mario Casarez SO Number: 74308 Booking Number: 447627 Booking Date: 10-04-2023 11:26 am Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC CPFX7 Bond: $2624.00 David Burkeen SO Number: 106763 Booking Number: 447626 Booking Date: 10-04-2023 9:12 am Charges: *GJI* UNLAWFUL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Robert Bryson SO Number: 55626 Booking Number: 447625 Booking Date: 10-04-2023 8:08 am Charges: *COMM* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

