SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, to 7 a.m. Thursday, October 5, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2
  • TRASH ON PROPERTY: 2
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • SP *CPF*SPEEDING: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • MISC CPF X5: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • MISC CPFX7: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNLAWFUL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • *COMM* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
Monte Ogletree mug shot

Monte Ogletree

SO Number: 86469

Booking Number: 447643

Booking Date: 10-05-2023 4:40 am

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1500.00

Zander Hayes mug shot

Zander Hayes

SO Number: 107174

Booking Number: 447642

Booking Date: 10-05-2023 4:25 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Montana Gowin mug shot

Montana Gowin

SO Number: 107173

Booking Number: 447641

Booking Date: 10-05-2023 1:28 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Francesca Martinez mug shot

Francesca Martinez

SO Number: 63169

Booking Number: 447640

Booking Date: 10-05-2023 1:25 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Alejandro Nevarez mug shot

Alejandro Nevarez

SO Number: 52367

Booking Number: 447639

Booking Date: 10-05-2023 1:12 am

Charges:

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Jeffrey Ball mug shot

Jeffrey Ball

SO Number: 101768

Booking Number: 447638

Booking Date: 10-05-2023 1:04 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

TRASH ON PROPERTY

Bond: No Bond

Justin Wooten mug shot

Justin Wooten

SO Number: 107172

Booking Number: 447637

Booking Date: 10-04-2023 11:05 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Jeremy Flores mug shot

Jeremy Flores

SO Number: 90247

Booking Number: 447636

Booking Date: 10-04-2023 10:50 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Benjamin O keefe mug shot

Benjamin O keefe

SO Number: 107171

Booking Number: 447635

Booking Date: 10-04-2023 9:11 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Mildred Owen mug shot

Mildred Owen

SO Number: 107170

Booking Number: 447634

Booking Date: 10-04-2023 8:03 pm

Charges:

SP *CPF*SPEEDING

Bond: No Bond

Von Bonilla mug shot

Von Bonilla

SO Number: 105734

Booking Number: 447633

Booking Date: 10-04-2023 7:41 pm

Charges:

*RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Samuel Navarro mug shot

Samuel Navarro

SO Number: 29004

Booking Number: 447632

Booking Date: 10-04-2023 7:29 pm

Charges:

TRASH ON PROPERTY

Bond: $1674.00

Joseph Cortez mug shot

Joseph Cortez

SO Number: 54275

Booking Number: 447631

Booking Date: 10-04-2023 4:32 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

Bond: $5000.00

Johnny Uribes mug shot

Johnny Uribes

SO Number: 107169

Booking Number: 447630

Booking Date: 10-04-2023 4:13 pm

Charges:

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Dominic Ybarra mug shot

Dominic Ybarra

SO Number: 102615

Booking Number: 447629

Booking Date: 10-04-2023 4:12 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Clifton White mug shot

Clifton White

SO Number: 16137

Booking Number: 447628

Booking Date: 10-04-2023 3:44 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X5

Bond: No Bond

Mario Casarez mug shot

Mario Casarez

SO Number: 74308

Booking Number: 447627

Booking Date: 10-04-2023 11:26 am

Charges:

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

MISC CPFX7

Bond: $2624.00

David Burkeen mug shot

David Burkeen

SO Number: 106763

Booking Number: 447626

Booking Date: 10-04-2023 9:12 am

Charges:

*GJI* UNLAWFUL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Bond: No Bond

Robert Bryson mug shot

Robert Bryson

SO Number: 55626

Booking Number: 447625

Booking Date: 10-04-2023 8:08 am

Charges:

*COMM* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597