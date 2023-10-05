SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, to 7 a.m. Thursday, October 5, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2
- TRASH ON PROPERTY: 2
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- SP *CPF*SPEEDING: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- MISC CPF X5: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- MISC CPFX7: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNLAWFUL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- *COMM* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
Monte Ogletree
SO Number: 86469
Booking Number: 447643
Booking Date: 10-05-2023 4:40 am
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1500.00
Zander Hayes
SO Number: 107174
Booking Number: 447642
Booking Date: 10-05-2023 4:25 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Montana Gowin
SO Number: 107173
Booking Number: 447641
Booking Date: 10-05-2023 1:28 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Francesca Martinez
SO Number: 63169
Booking Number: 447640
Booking Date: 10-05-2023 1:25 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Alejandro Nevarez
SO Number: 52367
Booking Number: 447639
Booking Date: 10-05-2023 1:12 am
Charges:
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Jeffrey Ball
SO Number: 101768
Booking Number: 447638
Booking Date: 10-05-2023 1:04 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
TRASH ON PROPERTY
Bond: No Bond
Justin Wooten
SO Number: 107172
Booking Number: 447637
Booking Date: 10-04-2023 11:05 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Jeremy Flores
SO Number: 90247
Booking Number: 447636
Booking Date: 10-04-2023 10:50 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Benjamin O keefe
SO Number: 107171
Booking Number: 447635
Booking Date: 10-04-2023 9:11 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Mildred Owen
SO Number: 107170
Booking Number: 447634
Booking Date: 10-04-2023 8:03 pm
Charges:
SP *CPF*SPEEDING
Bond: No Bond
Von Bonilla
SO Number: 105734
Booking Number: 447633
Booking Date: 10-04-2023 7:41 pm
Charges:
*RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Samuel Navarro
SO Number: 29004
Booking Number: 447632
Booking Date: 10-04-2023 7:29 pm
Charges:
TRASH ON PROPERTY
Bond: $1674.00
Joseph Cortez
SO Number: 54275
Booking Number: 447631
Booking Date: 10-04-2023 4:32 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond: $5000.00
Johnny Uribes
SO Number: 107169
Booking Number: 447630
Booking Date: 10-04-2023 4:13 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Dominic Ybarra
SO Number: 102615
Booking Number: 447629
Booking Date: 10-04-2023 4:12 pm
Charges:
*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Clifton White
SO Number: 16137
Booking Number: 447628
Booking Date: 10-04-2023 3:44 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X5
Bond: No Bond
Mario Casarez
SO Number: 74308
Booking Number: 447627
Booking Date: 10-04-2023 11:26 am
Charges:
*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
MISC CPFX7
Bond: $2624.00
David Burkeen
SO Number: 106763
Booking Number: 447626
Booking Date: 10-04-2023 9:12 am
Charges:
*GJI* UNLAWFUL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond: No Bond
Robert Bryson
SO Number: 55626
Booking Number: 447625
Booking Date: 10-04-2023 8:08 am
Charges:
*COMM* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597