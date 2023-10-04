SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- MISC FTA X1: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- (GO OFF BOND) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE: 1
- FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1
- MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1
- ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV IAT: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- *NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
- EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPINSIBILITY: 1
- FTA *CPF* SPEEDING 10% OR OVER – ICON: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
Matt Zapata
SO Number: 37542
Booking Number: 447624
Booking Date: 10-03-2023 8:59 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Jeremiah Emslie
SO Number: 105103
Booking Number: 447623
Booking Date: 10-03-2023 8:10 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
Bond: $550.00
Xzander Lamkey
SO Number: 107168
Booking Number: 447622
Booking Date: 10-03-2023 6:53 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond: No Bond
Kennedy Counts
SO Number: 97478
Booking Number: 447621
Booking Date: 10-03-2023 6:26 pm
Charges:
*GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
*GOB* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10
*GOB* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
*GOB* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10
*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
*GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond: No Bond
Lucio Mendoza
SO Number: 29897
Booking Number: 447619
Booking Date: 10-03-2023 5:26 pm
Charges:
*VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE
FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
MISC FTA X1
MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY
Bond: $2728.00
Joshua Felix
SO Number: 59100
Booking Number: 447620
Booking Date: 10-03-2023 5:18 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV IAT
Bond: No Bond
Jason Bennett
SO Number: 102279
Booking Number: 447618
Booking Date: 10-03-2023 4:43 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond: $1000.00
Christy Jackson
SO Number: 60790
Booking Number: 447617
Booking Date: 10-03-2023 4:34 pm
Charges:
*NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Leigha Tanguma
SO Number: 92921
Booking Number: 447616
Booking Date: 10-03-2023 3:30 pm
Charges:
*COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Beverly Knox
SO Number: 39756
Booking Number: 447615
Booking Date: 10-03-2023 3:17 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
EXPIRED REGISTRATION
EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE
EXPIRED REGISTRATION
FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPINSIBILITY
MISC FTA X1
Bond: No Bond
David Yanez
SO Number: 101354
Booking Number: 447614
Booking Date: 10-03-2023 2:18 pm
Charges:
FTA *CPF* SPEEDING 10% OR OVER – ICON
Bond: No Bond
Isaiah Gomez
SO Number: 94459
Booking Number: 447613
Booking Date: 10-03-2023 10:01 am
Charges:
MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Natalie Burgins
SO Number: 99085
Booking Number: 447612
Booking Date: 10-03-2023 8:46 am
Charges:
*MTR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
