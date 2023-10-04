SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC FTA X1: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

(GO OFF BOND) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE: 1

FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1

MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1

ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV IAT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

*NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPINSIBILITY: 1

FTA *CPF* SPEEDING 10% OR OVER – ICON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

Matt Zapata SO Number: 37542 Booking Number: 447624 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 8:59 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Jeremiah Emslie SO Number: 105103 Booking Number: 447623 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 8:10 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $550.00 Xzander Lamkey SO Number: 107168 Booking Number: 447622 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 6:53 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: No Bond Kennedy Counts SO Number: 97478 Booking Number: 447621 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 6:26 pm Charges: *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) *GOB* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10 *GOB* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50 *GOB* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Lucio Mendoza SO Number: 29897 Booking Number: 447619 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 5:26 pm Charges: *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER MISC FTA X1 MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY Bond: $2728.00 Joshua Felix SO Number: 59100 Booking Number: 447620 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 5:18 pm Charges: ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV IAT Bond: No Bond Jason Bennett SO Number: 102279 Booking Number: 447618 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 4:43 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Christy Jackson SO Number: 60790 Booking Number: 447617 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 4:34 pm Charges: *NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Leigha Tanguma SO Number: 92921 Booking Number: 447616 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 3:30 pm Charges: *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Beverly Knox SO Number: 39756 Booking Number: 447615 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 3:17 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID EXPIRED REGISTRATION EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE EXPIRED REGISTRATION FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPINSIBILITY MISC FTA X1 Bond: No Bond David Yanez SO Number: 101354 Booking Number: 447614 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 2:18 pm Charges: FTA *CPF* SPEEDING 10% OR OVER – ICON Bond: No Bond Isaiah Gomez SO Number: 94459 Booking Number: 447613 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 10:01 am Charges: MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Natalie Burgins SO Number: 99085 Booking Number: 447612 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 8:46 am Charges: *MTR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

