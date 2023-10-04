SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • MISC FTA X1: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE: 1
  • FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1
  • MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1
  • ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV IAT: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • *NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
  • EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPINSIBILITY: 1
  • FTA *CPF* SPEEDING 10% OR OVER – ICON: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
Matt Zapata mug shot

Matt Zapata

SO Number: 37542

Booking Number: 447624

Booking Date: 10-03-2023 8:59 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Jeremiah Emslie mug shot

Jeremiah Emslie

SO Number: 105103

Booking Number: 447623

Booking Date: 10-03-2023 8:10 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

Bond: $550.00

Xzander Lamkey mug shot

Xzander Lamkey

SO Number: 107168

Booking Number: 447622

Booking Date: 10-03-2023 6:53 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

Bond: No Bond

Kennedy Counts mug shot

Kennedy Counts

SO Number: 97478

Booking Number: 447621

Booking Date: 10-03-2023 6:26 pm

Charges:

*GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

*GOB* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10

*GOB* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50

*GOB* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

*GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

Bond: No Bond

Lucio Mendoza mug shot

Lucio Mendoza

SO Number: 29897

Booking Number: 447619

Booking Date: 10-03-2023 5:26 pm

Charges:

*VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE

FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER

MISC FTA X1

MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY

Bond: $2728.00

Joshua Felix mug shot

Joshua Felix

SO Number: 59100

Booking Number: 447620

Booking Date: 10-03-2023 5:18 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV IAT

Bond: No Bond

Jason Bennett mug shot

Jason Bennett

SO Number: 102279

Booking Number: 447618

Booking Date: 10-03-2023 4:43 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

Bond: $1000.00

Christy Jackson mug shot

Christy Jackson

SO Number: 60790

Booking Number: 447617

Booking Date: 10-03-2023 4:34 pm

Charges:

*NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Leigha Tanguma mug shot

Leigha Tanguma

SO Number: 92921

Booking Number: 447616

Booking Date: 10-03-2023 3:30 pm

Charges:

*COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Beverly Knox mug shot

Beverly Knox

SO Number: 39756

Booking Number: 447615

Booking Date: 10-03-2023 3:17 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

EXPIRED REGISTRATION

EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE

EXPIRED REGISTRATION

FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPINSIBILITY

MISC FTA X1

Bond: No Bond

David Yanez mug shot

David Yanez

SO Number: 101354

Booking Number: 447614

Booking Date: 10-03-2023 2:18 pm

Charges:

FTA *CPF* SPEEDING 10% OR OVER – ICON

Bond: No Bond

Isaiah Gomez mug shot

Isaiah Gomez

SO Number: 94459

Booking Number: 447613

Booking Date: 10-03-2023 10:01 am

Charges:

MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Natalie Burgins mug shot

Natalie Burgins

SO Number: 99085

Booking Number: 447612

Booking Date: 10-03-2023 8:46 am

Charges:

*MTR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597