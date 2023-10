SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, October 2, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC VPTA X1: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE IN A 20 MPH ZONE: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

MISC ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSPITAL PROPERTY: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

*J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

MISC *COMM* NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*J/N* GRAFFITI WRSHP BURIAL/MNMENT/SCH >=$750<$30K: 1

COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

Pete Ochoa SO Number: 103990 Booking Number: 447611 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 1:54 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE IN A 20 MPH ZONE MISC FTA X1 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $2248.00 Jonathan Canava SO Number: 85537 Booking Number: 447610 Booking Date: 10-03-2023 12:58 am Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $500.00 Michael Hoy SO Number: 101267 Booking Number: 447609 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 11:06 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Octavius Brooks SO Number: 107161 Booking Number: 447608 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 10:00 pm Charges: MISC ASSAULT OF HOSPITAL PERSONNEL ON HOSPITAL PROPERTY Bond: No Bond Arnold Lagos SO Number: 107167 Booking Number: 447607 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 9:58 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Justin Corigan SO Number: 107166 Booking Number: 447606 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 5:26 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Douglas Campbell SO Number: 106801 Booking Number: 447604 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 5:09 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Guadalupe Martinez SO Number: 96890 Booking Number: 447605 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 5:01 pm Charges: *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond James Mccarley SO Number: 90760 Booking Number: 447603 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 4:38 pm Charges: *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: No Bond Richard Cortez SO Number: 29682 Booking Number: 447602 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 4:26 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1022.00 Arthur Pierce SO Number: 51644 Booking Number: 447601 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 3:23 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Eugene Jackson SO Number: 105135 Booking Number: 447599 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 1:29 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Ivan Lopez SO Number: 104930 Booking Number: 447600 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 1:27 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON UNL CARRYING WEAPON *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $40500.00 Andrea Mendoza SO Number: 107165 Booking Number: 447598 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 12:22 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond James Lewis SO Number: 45383 Booking Number: 447597 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 12:21 pm Charges: MISC *COMM* NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: No Bond Jorge Rangel SO Number: 103929 Booking Number: 447596 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 12:12 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Justice Guthrie SO Number: 106037 Booking Number: 447595 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 11:45 am Charges: *J/N* GRAFFITI WRSHP BURIAL/MNMENT/SCH >=$750<$30K Bond: No Bond Helerie Lopez SO Number: 79547 Booking Number: 447594 Booking Date: 10-02-2023 10:00 am Charges: COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597