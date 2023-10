SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ MISD FV CONV: 1

MISC CPFX3: 1

MISC FTA: 1

(GO OFF BOND) 09/11/2023 POSS CS PG3<28G: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*JNISI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*JNISI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE / ID: 1

IMPROPER USE OF DEALER TEMP TAG: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY: 1

MISC FTA x 1: 1

*COMM* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*COMM* EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Rodrigo Rodriguez SO Number: 103406 Booking Number: 447745 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 3:53 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Eric Bain SO Number: 75469 Booking Number: 447744 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 2:33 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Jan Lepley SO Number: 107202 Booking Number: 447743 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 12:59 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Jake Hull SO Number: 103433 Booking Number: 447742 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 12:27 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Angel Chavira SO Number: 107201 Booking Number: 447741 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 10:58 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Raymond Morales SO Number: 84165 Booking Number: 447740 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 10:36 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Sedonia Evans SO Number: 100303 Booking Number: 447739 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 9:45 pm Charges: *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Amy Gaitan SO Number: 78995 Booking Number: 447738 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 9:19 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Michaela Valez SO Number: 103856 Booking Number: 447737 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 8:12 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Jose Colunga SO Number: 107193 Booking Number: 447736 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 5:39 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Connie Mares SO Number: 73545 Booking Number: 447735 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 5:03 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Aaron Hearon SO Number: 101824 Booking Number: 447734 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 4:49 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Edward Herridge SO Number: 59647 Booking Number: 447733 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 4:19 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Felipe Nava SO Number: 106433 Booking Number: 447732 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 4:19 pm Charges: *FTA*UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ MISD FV CONV Bond: $40000.00 Jennifer Sentena SO Number: 74819 Booking Number: 447731 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 3:34 pm Charges: MISC CPFX3 MISC FTA Bond: $502.00 Calvin Ashlock SO Number: 74184 Booking Number: 447730 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 3:19 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Ivan Lopez SO Number: 104930 Booking Number: 447728 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 3:06 pm Charges: *GOB* 09/11/2023 POSS CS PG3<28G Bond: $1500.00 Kimberly Ybarra SO Number: 95484 Booking Number: 447729 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 3:04 pm Charges: *CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Myrtle Smith SO Number: 98301 Booking Number: 447727 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 2:27 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Monica Huro SO Number: 104916 Booking Number: 447726 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 2:17 pm Charges: *JNISI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *JNISI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $30000.00 Ryan Bradley SO Number: 72613 Booking Number: 447725 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 2:07 pm Charges: EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE / ID IMPROPER USE OF DEALER TEMP TAG NO DRIVER LICENSE NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY MISC FTA x 1 Bond: $3280.00 Johnathan Briseno SO Number: 87204 Booking Number: 447724 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 12:31 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Kirkland Phillips SO Number: 94453 Booking Number: 447723 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 11:44 am Charges: *COMM* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *COMM* EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI Bond: No Bond Cheistine Rojas SO Number: 100669 Booking Number: 447722 Booking Date: 10-10-2023 11:28 am Charges: *CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

