From 7 a.m. on Monday, May 8, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

MISC FTA: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR-SPEEDING: 1

(GO OFF BOND) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

Andrew Garcia SO Number: 106488 Booking Number: 445061 Booking Date: 05-09-2023 4:33 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Bryan Miller SO Number: 47204 Booking Number: 445060 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 10:33 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Tyler Ashton SO Number: 102498 Booking Number: 445059 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 10:10 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA Bond: $1050.00 Marcus Doss SO Number: 105432 Booking Number: 445058 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 9:37 pm Charges: *RPR* SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE Bond: No Bond Jacob Jacobus SO Number: 104000 Booking Number: 445057 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 8:59 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Kayla Chappell SO Number: 95430 Booking Number: 445056 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 8:12 pm Charges: *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $20000.00 Johnny Alvarez SO Number: 31522 Booking Number: 445055 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 7:56 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Darrell Counts SO Number: 42235 Booking Number: 445054 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 7:17 pm Charges: *COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond John West SO Number: 95397 Booking Number: 445053 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 4:50 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Ali Abdulkareem SO Number: 106487 Booking Number: 445052 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 4:36 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Hugo Vasquez SO Number: 104293 Booking Number: 445051 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 2:47 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Elias Kabandana SO Number: 106486 Booking Number: 445050 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 2:45 pm Charges: *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: $25000.00 Erick Paz SO Number: 106485 Booking Number: 445049 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 1:34 pm Charges: MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR-SPEEDING Bond: $1500.00 Rayden Wadley SO Number: 98755 Booking Number: 445048 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 11:25 am Charges: *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON *GOB* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: No Bond Luis Martinez SO Number: 106484 Booking Number: 445047 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 11:05 am Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Manuel Constancio SO Number: 76648 Booking Number: 445046 Booking Date: 05-08-2023 10:42 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

