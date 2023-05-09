From 7 a.m. on Monday, May 8, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- MISC FTA: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR-SPEEDING: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- MISC ICE HOLD: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
Andrew Garcia
SO Number: 106488
Booking Number: 445061
Booking Date: 05-09-2023 4:33 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Bryan Miller
SO Number: 47204
Booking Number: 445060
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 10:33 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Tyler Ashton
SO Number: 102498
Booking Number: 445059
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 10:10 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
Bond: $1050.00
Marcus Doss
SO Number: 105432
Booking Number: 445058
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 9:37 pm
Charges:
*RPR* SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
Bond: No Bond
Jacob Jacobus
SO Number: 104000
Booking Number: 445057
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 8:59 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Kayla Chappell
SO Number: 95430
Booking Number: 445056
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 8:12 pm
Charges:
*FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: $20000.00
Johnny Alvarez
SO Number: 31522
Booking Number: 445055
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 7:56 pm
Charges:
*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Darrell Counts
SO Number: 42235
Booking Number: 445054
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 7:17 pm
Charges:
*COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
John West
SO Number: 95397
Booking Number: 445053
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 4:50 pm
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Ali Abdulkareem
SO Number: 106487
Booking Number: 445052
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 4:36 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Hugo Vasquez
SO Number: 104293
Booking Number: 445051
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 2:47 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Elias Kabandana
SO Number: 106486
Booking Number: 445050
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 2:45 pm
Charges:
*MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: $25000.00
Erick Paz
SO Number: 106485
Booking Number: 445049
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 1:34 pm
Charges:
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR-SPEEDING
Bond: $1500.00
Rayden Wadley
SO Number: 98755
Booking Number: 445048
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 11:25 am
Charges:
*GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
*GOB* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
*GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: No Bond
Luis Martinez
SO Number: 106484
Booking Number: 445047
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 11:05 am
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Manuel Constancio
SO Number: 76648
Booking Number: 445046
Booking Date: 05-08-2023 10:42 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597