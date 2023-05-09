From 7 a.m. on Monday, May 8, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • MISC FTA: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR-SPEEDING: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • MISC ICE HOLD: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
Andrew Garcia mug shot

Andrew Garcia

SO Number: 106488

Booking Number: 445061

Booking Date: 05-09-2023 4:33 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Bryan Miller mug shot

Bryan Miller

SO Number: 47204

Booking Number: 445060

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 10:33 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Tyler Ashton mug shot

Tyler Ashton

SO Number: 102498

Booking Number: 445059

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 10:10 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA

Bond: $1050.00

Marcus Doss mug shot

Marcus Doss

SO Number: 105432

Booking Number: 445058

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 9:37 pm

Charges:

*RPR* SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE

Bond: No Bond

Jacob Jacobus mug shot

Jacob Jacobus

SO Number: 104000

Booking Number: 445057

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 8:59 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Kayla Chappell mug shot

Kayla Chappell

SO Number: 95430

Booking Number: 445056

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 8:12 pm

Charges:

*FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: $20000.00

Johnny Alvarez mug shot

Johnny Alvarez

SO Number: 31522

Booking Number: 445055

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 7:56 pm

Charges:

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Darrell Counts mug shot

Darrell Counts

SO Number: 42235

Booking Number: 445054

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 7:17 pm

Charges:

*COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

John West mug shot

John West

SO Number: 95397

Booking Number: 445053

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 4:50 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Ali Abdulkareem mug shot

Ali Abdulkareem

SO Number: 106487

Booking Number: 445052

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 4:36 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Hugo Vasquez mug shot

Hugo Vasquez

SO Number: 104293

Booking Number: 445051

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 2:47 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Elias Kabandana mug shot

Elias Kabandana

SO Number: 106486

Booking Number: 445050

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 2:45 pm

Charges:

*MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: $25000.00

Erick Paz mug shot

Erick Paz

SO Number: 106485

Booking Number: 445049

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 1:34 pm

Charges:

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR-SPEEDING

Bond: $1500.00

Rayden Wadley mug shot

Rayden Wadley

SO Number: 98755

Booking Number: 445048

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 11:25 am

Charges:

*GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

*GOB* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

*GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: No Bond

Luis Martinez mug shot

Luis Martinez

SO Number: 106484

Booking Number: 445047

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 11:05 am

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Manuel Constancio mug shot

Manuel Constancio

SO Number: 76648

Booking Number: 445046

Booking Date: 05-08-2023 10:42 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

