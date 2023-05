From 7 a.m. on Monday, May 1, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

NO – SEATBELT: 1

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

MISC CPF X 5: 1

DWLI: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT X 2: 1

REGISTRATION-EXPIRED: 1

MISC VPTA X 3: 1

DC- OFFENSIVE GESTURE/LANGUAGE: 1

HINDER SECURED CREDITORS >=$750<$2,500: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C- ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

IMPEDING TRAFFIC: 1

*MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY: 1

*COMM* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

MISC *COMM* CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC FIRE CODE- DELIBERATE/NEGLIGENT BURNING: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

Timothy Benson SO Number: 33115 Booking Number: 444934 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 4:54 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT NO – SEATBELT Bond: $868.00 Michael Contreras SO Number: 26166 Booking Number: 444933 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 4:38 am Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC CPF X 5 Bond: $681.80 Joshua Anderson SO Number: 83290 Booking Number: 444932 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 4:19 am Charges: DWLI EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2 NO DRIVER LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT X 2 REGISTRATION-EXPIRED MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: $6894.00 Elizabeth Escobedo SO Number: 70217 Booking Number: 444931 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 11:54 pm Charges: DC- OFFENSIVE GESTURE/LANGUAGE Bond: $412.00 Justin Jowers SO Number: 106456 Booking Number: 444930 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 10:06 pm Charges: HINDER SECURED CREDITORS >=$750<$2,500 Bond: $1500.00 Nathan Burnett SO Number: 106455 Booking Number: 444929 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 9:43 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C- ASSAULT BY CONTACT PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $974.00 David Mcmullan SO Number: 66382 Booking Number: 444928 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 7:34 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Cody Robison SO Number: 66940 Booking Number: 444927 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 7:08 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Aaron Henry SO Number: 106454 Booking Number: 444926 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 6:57 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jose Ayon SO Number: 102276 Booking Number: 444925 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 4:26 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED *J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: No Bond Fabien Lopez SO Number: 61532 Booking Number: 444924 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 4:15 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Eddie Stewart SO Number: 75579 Booking Number: 444923 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 2:37 pm Charges: IMPEDING TRAFFIC Bond: $207.00 James Baucham SO Number: 38850 Booking Number: 444922 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 2:01 pm Charges: *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Nathaniel Huddleston SO Number: 105268 Booking Number: 444921 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 12:49 pm Charges: ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY Bond: No Bond Jose Lopez-lanten SO Number: 80515 Booking Number: 444920 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 11:10 am Charges: *COMM* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: No Bond Tristan Johnson SO Number: 102952 Booking Number: 444919 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 10:46 am Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Jacob Revell SO Number: 45361 Booking Number: 444918 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 10:22 am Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Christopher Sandoval SO Number: 89366 Booking Number: 444917 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 10:15 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT MISC *COMM* CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond: $700.00 Joe Bendele SO Number: 106453 Booking Number: 444916 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 8:39 am Charges: MISC FIRE CODE- DELIBERATE/NEGLIGENT BURNING MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1262.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

