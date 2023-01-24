Over the past 24 hours, eight people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
  • MISC CPF X 2
  • (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
  • *J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
  • PW12115 *CPF* FAIL TO DISPLAY INDENTIFICATION
  • PW31.092 *CPF* VIOLATE NO SKI AREA
  • PW31.103C *CPF* OVER PASSENGER CAPACITY – WATER VESSEL
  • (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Santos Rangel mug shot

Santos Rangel

SO Number: 106088

Booking Number: 443394

Booking Date: 01-24-2023 2:13 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

Bond: No Bond

Jose Ramirez mug shot

Jose Ramirez

SO Number: 56793

Booking Number: 443393

Booking Date: 01-24-2023 1:24 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 2

Bond: $500.00

John Paxton mug shot

John Paxton

SO Number: 27962

Booking Number: 443392

Booking Date: 01-23-2023 7:40 pm

Charges:

*GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

*FTA* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

*J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

Bond: $25000.00

Jason Mcgee mug shot

Jason Mcgee

SO Number: 106087

Booking Number: 443391

Booking Date: 01-23-2023 5:08 pm

Charges:

PW12115 *CPF* FAIL TO DISPLAY INDENTIFICATION

PW31.092 *CPF* VIOLATE NO SKI AREA

PW31.103C *CPF* OVER PASSENGER CAPACITY – WATER VESSEL

Bond: No Bond

Candice Martinez mug shot

Candice Martinez

SO Number: 93235

Booking Number: 443390

Booking Date: 01-23-2023 12:52 pm

Release Date: 01-23-2023 – 5:58 pm

Charges:

*GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Raquel Orosco mug shot

Raquel Orosco

SO Number: 98293

Booking Number: 443389

Booking Date: 01-23-2023 12:23 pm

Release Date: 01-23-2023 – 12:58 pm

Charges:

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Emily Oliveira mug shot

Emily Oliveira

SO Number: 106086

Booking Number: 443388

Booking Date: 01-23-2023 11:24 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G

Bond: $51000.00

Julian Costilla mug shot

Julian Costilla

SO Number: 30868

Booking Number: 443387

Booking Date: 01-23-2023 10:43 am

Release Date: 01-23-2023 – 11:28 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
