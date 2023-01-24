Over the past 24 hours, eight people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
Santos Rangel
SO Number: 106088
Booking Number: 443394
Booking Date: 01-24-2023 2:13 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond: No Bond
Jose Ramirez
SO Number: 56793
Booking Number: 443393
Booking Date: 01-24-2023 1:24 am
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 2
Bond: $500.00
John Paxton
SO Number: 27962
Booking Number: 443392
Booking Date: 01-23-2023 7:40 pm
Charges:
*GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
*FTA* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
*J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond: $25000.00
Jason Mcgee
SO Number: 106087
Booking Number: 443391
Booking Date: 01-23-2023 5:08 pm
Charges:
PW12115 *CPF* FAIL TO DISPLAY INDENTIFICATION
PW31.092 *CPF* VIOLATE NO SKI AREA
PW31.103C *CPF* OVER PASSENGER CAPACITY – WATER VESSEL
Bond: No Bond
Candice Martinez
SO Number: 93235
Booking Number: 443390
Booking Date: 01-23-2023 12:52 pm
Release Date: 01-23-2023 – 5:58 pm
Charges:
*GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond: No Bond
Raquel Orosco
SO Number: 98293
Booking Number: 443389
Booking Date: 01-23-2023 12:23 pm
Release Date: 01-23-2023 – 12:58 pm
Charges:
*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Emily Oliveira
SO Number: 106086
Booking Number: 443388
Booking Date: 01-23-2023 11:24 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G
Bond: $51000.00
Julian Costilla
SO Number: 30868
Booking Number: 443387
Booking Date: 01-23-2023 10:43 am
Release Date: 01-23-2023 – 11:28 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
