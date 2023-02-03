Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) UNL CARRYING WEAPON
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
  • SPEEDING – 25 & OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
  • MISC CPF X 4
  • MISC VPTA X 3
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • MISC CPF X 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT- PEACE OFFICER
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
  • (CAPIAS PRO FINE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT OF FIREARM
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
  • MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
  • FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN
  • FAIL TO STOP
  • NO DRIVER LICENSE
  • PARKING VIOLATION
  • RED LIGHT VIOLATION
  • MISC FTA X1
  • MISC VPTA X2
Leticia Contreras mug shot

Leticia Contreras

SO Number: 90455

Booking Number: 443520

Booking Date: 02-03-2023 3:48 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $1500.00

Natasha Sanders mug shot

Natasha Sanders

SO Number: 106117

Booking Number: 443519

Booking Date: 02-03-2023 12:39 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $1500.00

Marquis Adams mug shot

Marquis Adams

SO Number: 105198

Booking Number: 443518

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 11:08 pm

Charges:

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON

*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

SPEEDING – 25 & OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE

MISC CPF X 4

MISC VPTA X 3

Bond: $4878.00

Alvin Garcia mug shot

Alvin Garcia

SO Number: 100583

Booking Number: 443517

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 9:51 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Javier Gaytan mug shot

Javier Gaytan

SO Number: 77174

Booking Number: 443516

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 9:41 pm

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

Kleyton Kasner mug shot

Kleyton Kasner

SO Number: 69884

Booking Number: 443515

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 8:40 pm

Release Date: 02-03-2023 – 12:58 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

Bond: No Bond

Brenda Davis mug shot

Brenda Davis

SO Number: 106116

Booking Number: 443514

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 7:21 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT BY CONTACT- PEACE OFFICER

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: $1012.00

Julian Guerrero mug shot

Julian Guerrero

SO Number: 97685

Booking Number: 443513

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 7:07 pm

Charges:

*CPF* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: $35000.00

Matthew Biera mug shot

Matthew Biera

SO Number: 81533

Booking Number: 443512

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 6:42 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Heather Seider mug shot

Heather Seider

SO Number: 70023

Booking Number: 443510

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 6:23 pm

Charges:

*GJI*THEFT OF FIREARM

*GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $100000.00

Jack Bullard mug shot

Jack Bullard

SO Number: 93956

Booking Number: 443511

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 6:20 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER

Bond: No Bond

Jeremiha Urrabazo mug shot

Jeremiha Urrabazo

SO Number: 104482

Booking Number: 443509

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 5:22 pm

Release Date: 02-02-2023 – 8:58 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

Bond: No Bond

Reynaldo Hernandez mug shot

Reynaldo Hernandez

SO Number: 33888

Booking Number: 443508

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 4:21 pm

Charges:

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

Bond: $35000.00

Raul Martinez mug shot

Raul Martinez

SO Number: 95098

Booking Number: 443507

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 3:27 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN

FAIL TO STOP

NO DRIVER LICENSE

PARKING VIOLATION

RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X2

Bond: $3932.60

