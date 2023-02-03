Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) UNL CARRYING WEAPON

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

SPEEDING – 25 & OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE

MISC CPF X 4

MISC VPTA X 3

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT- PEACE OFFICER

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT OF FIREARM

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN

FAIL TO STOP

NO DRIVER LICENSE

PARKING VIOLATION

RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X2

Leticia Contreras SO Number: 90455 Booking Number: 443520 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 3:48 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Natasha Sanders SO Number: 106117 Booking Number: 443519 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 12:39 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Marquis Adams SO Number: 105198 Booking Number: 443518 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 11:08 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT SPEEDING – 25 & OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE MISC CPF X 4 MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: $4878.00 Alvin Garcia SO Number: 100583 Booking Number: 443517 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 9:51 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Javier Gaytan SO Number: 77174 Booking Number: 443516 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 9:41 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Kleyton Kasner SO Number: 69884 Booking Number: 443515 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 8:40 pm Release Date: 02-03-2023 – 12:58 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Brenda Davis SO Number: 106116 Booking Number: 443514 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 7:21 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT- PEACE OFFICER RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $1012.00 Julian Guerrero SO Number: 97685 Booking Number: 443513 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 7:07 pm Charges: *CPF* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $35000.00 Matthew Biera SO Number: 81533 Booking Number: 443512 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 6:42 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Heather Seider SO Number: 70023 Booking Number: 443510 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 6:23 pm Charges: *GJI*THEFT OF FIREARM *GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $100000.00 Jack Bullard SO Number: 93956 Booking Number: 443511 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 6:20 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Jeremiha Urrabazo SO Number: 104482 Booking Number: 443509 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 5:22 pm Release Date: 02-02-2023 – 8:58 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Reynaldo Hernandez SO Number: 33888 Booking Number: 443508 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 4:21 pm Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY Bond: $35000.00 Raul Martinez SO Number: 95098 Booking Number: 443507 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 3:27 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN FAIL TO STOP NO DRIVER LICENSE PARKING VIOLATION RED LIGHT VIOLATION MISC FTA X1 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3932.60

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

