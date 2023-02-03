Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) UNL CARRYING WEAPON
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
- SPEEDING – 25 & OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
- MISC CPF X 4
- MISC VPTA X 3
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MISC CPF X 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT- PEACE OFFICER
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
- (CAPIAS PRO FINE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT OF FIREARM
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
- MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
- FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN
- FAIL TO STOP
- NO DRIVER LICENSE
- PARKING VIOLATION
- RED LIGHT VIOLATION
- MISC FTA X1
- MISC VPTA X2
Leticia Contreras
SO Number: 90455
Booking Number: 443520
Booking Date: 02-03-2023 3:48 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: $1500.00
Natasha Sanders
SO Number: 106117
Booking Number: 443519
Booking Date: 02-03-2023 12:39 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond: $1500.00
Marquis Adams
SO Number: 105198
Booking Number: 443518
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 11:08 pm
Charges:
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
SPEEDING – 25 & OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X 3
Bond: $4878.00
Alvin Garcia
SO Number: 100583
Booking Number: 443517
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 9:51 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Javier Gaytan
SO Number: 77174
Booking Number: 443516
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 9:41 pm
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $662.00
Kleyton Kasner
SO Number: 69884
Booking Number: 443515
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 8:40 pm
Release Date: 02-03-2023 – 12:58 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond: No Bond
Brenda Davis
SO Number: 106116
Booking Number: 443514
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 7:21 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT BY CONTACT- PEACE OFFICER
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: $1012.00
Julian Guerrero
SO Number: 97685
Booking Number: 443513
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 7:07 pm
Charges:
*CPF* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond: $35000.00
Matthew Biera
SO Number: 81533
Booking Number: 443512
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 6:42 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Heather Seider
SO Number: 70023
Booking Number: 443510
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 6:23 pm
Charges:
*GJI*THEFT OF FIREARM
*GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: $100000.00
Jack Bullard
SO Number: 93956
Booking Number: 443511
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 6:20 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond: No Bond
Jeremiha Urrabazo
SO Number: 104482
Booking Number: 443509
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 5:22 pm
Release Date: 02-02-2023 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond: No Bond
Reynaldo Hernandez
SO Number: 33888
Booking Number: 443508
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 4:21 pm
Charges:
CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
Bond: $35000.00
Raul Martinez
SO Number: 95098
Booking Number: 443507
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 3:27 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN
FAIL TO STOP
NO DRIVER LICENSE
PARKING VIOLATION
RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
Bond: $3932.60
