From 7 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, to 7 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

MISC VPTA X1: 2

MISC TDCJ HOLD: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 26MPH IN A 20MPH ZONE: 1

MISC TARRANT COUNTY HOLD: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1

Elia Adame SO Number: 102702 Booking Number: 443832 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 5:22 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: No Bond Zachary Watson SO Number: 88444 Booking Number: 443830 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 5:18 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Samantha Mcvinnie SO Number: 91954 Booking Number: 443831 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 5:12 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS DANGEROUS DRUG INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: $2000.00 Ashley Castillo SO Number: 71544 Booking Number: 443829 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 4:10 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Curtis Englert SO Number: 103849 Booking Number: 443828 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 3:41 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G UNL CARRYING WEAPON POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Christopher Garza SO Number: 104411 Booking Number: 443827 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 2:10 am Charges: NO DRIVERS LICENSE MISC CPF X4 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1172.00 Thanh Vongphaeng SO Number: 106197 Booking Number: 443826 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 11:07 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond: No Bond Alonzo Hill SO Number: 106196 Booking Number: 443825 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 10:36 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Allen Heldenbrand SO Number: 61808 Booking Number: 443824 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 10:32 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1420.00 Kenneth Phillips SO Number: 93710 Booking Number: 443823 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 9:47 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jazmin Cano SO Number: 92815 Booking Number: 443822 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 8:39 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Zachary Garcia SO Number: 69428 Booking Number: 443821 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 7:44 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Joel Delacruz SO Number: 75446 Booking Number: 443820 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 6:54 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 26MPH IN A 20MPH ZONE MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1146.00 Julio Ramos SO Number: 106195 Booking Number: 443819 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 5:34 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD Bond: No Bond Abraham Cordova-gamas SO Number: 106194 Booking Number: 443818 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 5:25 pm Charges: MISC TARRANT COUNTY HOLD Bond: No Bond Brian Mccoy SO Number: 106193 Booking Number: 443817 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 5:22 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD Bond: No Bond Santana Cox SO Number: 104789 Booking Number: 443816 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 4:31 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $2064.00 Mark Thomas SO Number: 61743 Booking Number: 443815 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 3:45 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597