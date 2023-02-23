From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, to 7 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PROH SUB CORR FACIL-ATTEMPT: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • UGC USE EQUIPMENT NOT APPROVED (GLASS COATING MATERIAL): 1
  • MISC CPF X 2: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • MIS Bench Warrant: 1
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • MISC CPFx 4: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
Bryan Hartman mug shot

Bryan Hartman

SO Number: 45118

Booking Number: 443814

Booking Date: 02-23-2023 2:16 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1046.00

James Cotto mug shot

James Cotto

SO Number: 74516

Booking Number: 443813

Booking Date: 02-23-2023 1:36 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

PROH SUB CORR FACIL-ATTEMPT

Bond: $1000.00

Mykaela Nunez mug shot

Mykaela Nunez

SO Number: 104599

Booking Number: 443812

Booking Date: 02-23-2023 1:33 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

Bond: $726.00

Andrew Bermea mug shot

Andrew Bermea

SO Number: 88668

Booking Number: 443811

Booking Date: 02-22-2023 10:47 pm

Charges:

*GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

Bond: No Bond

Eugene Zapata mug shot

Eugene Zapata

SO Number: 106192

Booking Number: 443810

Booking Date: 02-22-2023 8:49 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

UGC USE EQUIPMENT NOT APPROVED (GLASS COATING MATERIAL)

Bond: $3716.00

Cedric Washington mug shot

Cedric Washington

SO Number: 63343

Booking Number: 443809

Booking Date: 02-22-2023 7:46 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X 2

Bond: $250.00

Cristi Poston mug shot

Cristi Poston

SO Number: 106191

Booking Number: 443808

Booking Date: 02-22-2023 6:40 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

William Baskin mug shot

William Baskin

SO Number: 60480

Booking Number: 443807

Booking Date: 02-22-2023 3:37 pm

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Justin Friar mug shot

Justin Friar

SO Number: 80151

Booking Number: 443806

Booking Date: 02-22-2023 3:15 pm

Charges:

*GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MIS Bench Warrant

Bond: No Bond

Angelo Garcia mug shot

Angelo Garcia

SO Number: 76506

Booking Number: 443805

Booking Date: 02-22-2023 1:04 pm

Charges:

*FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPFx 4

Bond: $2500.00

Javier Barquera mug shot

Javier Barquera

SO Number: 57430

Booking Number: 443804

Booking Date: 02-22-2023 9:03 am

Charges:

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
