From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, to 7 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PROH SUB CORR FACIL-ATTEMPT: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

UGC USE EQUIPMENT NOT APPROVED (GLASS COATING MATERIAL): 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

MIS Bench Warrant: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPFx 4: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

Bryan Hartman SO Number: 45118 Booking Number: 443814 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 2:16 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1046.00 James Cotto SO Number: 74516 Booking Number: 443813 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 1:36 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ PROH SUB CORR FACIL-ATTEMPT Bond: $1000.00 Mykaela Nunez SO Number: 104599 Booking Number: 443812 Booking Date: 02-23-2023 1:33 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $726.00 Andrew Bermea SO Number: 88668 Booking Number: 443811 Booking Date: 02-22-2023 10:47 pm Charges: *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Eugene Zapata SO Number: 106192 Booking Number: 443810 Booking Date: 02-22-2023 8:49 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR UGC USE EQUIPMENT NOT APPROVED (GLASS COATING MATERIAL) Bond: $3716.00 Cedric Washington SO Number: 63343 Booking Number: 443809 Booking Date: 02-22-2023 7:46 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC CPF X 2 Bond: $250.00 Cristi Poston SO Number: 106191 Booking Number: 443808 Booking Date: 02-22-2023 6:40 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond William Baskin SO Number: 60480 Booking Number: 443807 Booking Date: 02-22-2023 3:37 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Justin Friar SO Number: 80151 Booking Number: 443806 Booking Date: 02-22-2023 3:15 pm Charges: *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH MIS Bench Warrant Bond: No Bond Angelo Garcia SO Number: 76506 Booking Number: 443805 Booking Date: 02-22-2023 1:04 pm Charges: *FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPFx 4 Bond: $2500.00 Javier Barquera SO Number: 57430 Booking Number: 443804 Booking Date: 02-22-2023 9:03 am Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597