From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, to 7 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- PROH SUB CORR FACIL-ATTEMPT: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- UGC USE EQUIPMENT NOT APPROVED (GLASS COATING MATERIAL): 1
- MISC CPF X 2: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- MIS Bench Warrant: 1
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- MISC CPFx 4: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
Bryan Hartman
SO Number: 45118
Booking Number: 443814
Booking Date: 02-23-2023 2:16 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
BICYCLE- NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1046.00
James Cotto
SO Number: 74516
Booking Number: 443813
Booking Date: 02-23-2023 1:36 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
PROH SUB CORR FACIL-ATTEMPT
Bond: $1000.00
Mykaela Nunez
SO Number: 104599
Booking Number: 443812
Booking Date: 02-23-2023 1:33 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
Bond: $726.00
Andrew Bermea
SO Number: 88668
Booking Number: 443811
Booking Date: 02-22-2023 10:47 pm
Charges:
*GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond: No Bond
Eugene Zapata
SO Number: 106192
Booking Number: 443810
Booking Date: 02-22-2023 8:49 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
UGC USE EQUIPMENT NOT APPROVED (GLASS COATING MATERIAL)
Bond: $3716.00
Cedric Washington
SO Number: 63343
Booking Number: 443809
Booking Date: 02-22-2023 7:46 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC CPF X 2
Bond: $250.00
Cristi Poston
SO Number: 106191
Booking Number: 443808
Booking Date: 02-22-2023 6:40 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
William Baskin
SO Number: 60480
Booking Number: 443807
Booking Date: 02-22-2023 3:37 pm
Charges:
*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Justin Friar
SO Number: 80151
Booking Number: 443806
Booking Date: 02-22-2023 3:15 pm
Charges:
*GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MIS Bench Warrant
Bond: No Bond
Angelo Garcia
SO Number: 76506
Booking Number: 443805
Booking Date: 02-22-2023 1:04 pm
Charges:
*FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPFx 4
Bond: $2500.00
Javier Barquera
SO Number: 57430
Booking Number: 443804
Booking Date: 02-22-2023 9:03 am
Charges:
*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597