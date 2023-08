From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, to 7 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

FAIL TO SIGNAL INT TURN: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC VPTAX1: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

INDECENT ASSAULT: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*COMM* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*COMM* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1

EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

REAR1 NO LICENSE PLATE LIGHT: 1

Elias Perales SO Number: 106975 Booking Number: 446888 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 6:21 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G FAIL TO SIGNAL INT TURN POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1082.00 Jessica Brownrigg SO Number: 106974 Booking Number: 446887 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 6:11 am Charges: POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Carter Schwartz SO Number: 106973 Booking Number: 446886 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 4:29 am Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VPTAX1 Bond: $2050.00 Lauren Williams SO Number: 102754 Booking Number: 446885 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 2:25 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Daniel Hernandez SO Number: 69147 Booking Number: 446884 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 1:02 am Charges: INDECENT ASSAULT Bond: $1500.00 Alissa Catrett SO Number: 100147 Booking Number: 446883 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 11:12 pm Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Roger Rodriguez SO Number: 62612 Booking Number: 446882 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 8:51 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Joshua Oxford SO Number: 101130 Booking Number: 446880 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 7:16 pm Charges: *CPF*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $2500.00 Kevin Bruce SO Number: 106972 Booking Number: 446881 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 7:14 pm Charges: FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE Bond: $500.00 Adam Mclerran SO Number: 106971 Booking Number: 446879 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 4:36 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Caleb Doughtery SO Number: 102200 Booking Number: 446878 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 3:26 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Dakota Adney SO Number: 90544 Booking Number: 446877 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 3:20 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *COMM* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: No Bond Roger Owen SO Number: 43942 Booking Number: 446876 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 3:13 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Roberto Pasillas SO Number: 106970 Booking Number: 446875 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 3:09 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Matthew Moreno SO Number: 80940 Booking Number: 446874 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 2:51 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $478.00 Luis Arroyo SO Number: 105680 Booking Number: 446873 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 1:49 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS Bond: $15000.00 Leonel Talamantes SO Number: 85415 Booking Number: 446872 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 1:41 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Camrin Valadez SO Number: 106969 Booking Number: 446871 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 1:07 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: No Bond Ndifone Agbor SO Number: 83242 Booking Number: 446870 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 12:14 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond: No Bond Clarence Simmons SO Number: 32960 Booking Number: 446869 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 11:36 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Isiah White SO Number: 91375 Booking Number: 446868 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 10:42 am Charges: *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION *COMM* RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: No Bond Julian Hinojas SO Number: 53676 Booking Number: 446867 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 8:54 am Charges: *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Robert Dickinson SO Number: 79707 Booking Number: 446866 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 8:31 am Charges: 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM) EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REAR1 NO LICENSE PLATE LIGHT Bond: $2108.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597