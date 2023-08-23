From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2

MISC CPF X2: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

SPEEDING -15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 44 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

SB1 CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER: 1

MISC CPF X 4: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ARSON W/MAN/ATT MAN CONT SUB DMGE BLDG/HAB/VEH: 1

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

FMFR *CPF*FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

MISC COMMX3: 1

Ethan Crawford SO Number: 106968 Booking Number: 446865 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 3:42 am Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Cirilo Garza SO Number: 106967 Booking Number: 446864 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 3:22 am Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Christina Dumaran-alvarez SO Number: 78019 Booking Number: 446863 Booking Date: 08-23-2023 2:22 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Sandra Lara SO Number: 100059 Booking Number: 446862 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 10:28 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER MISC CPF X 1 Bond: $7932.00 Karl Zuege SO Number: 106966 Booking Number: 446861 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 10:23 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $500.00 Hector Cardona SO Number: 106965 Booking Number: 446860 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 9:50 pm Charges: SPEEDING -15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 44 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE MISC VPTA X1 SB1 CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER Bond: $1280.00 Adan Mata SO Number: 52629 Booking Number: 446859 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 7:14 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: No Bond Fred Bermea SO Number: 67323 Booking Number: 446857 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 6:25 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Shawna Campbell SO Number: 89384 Booking Number: 446856 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 4:13 pm Charges: *GOB*ARSON W/MAN/ATT MAN CONT SUB DMGE BLDG/HAB/VEH Bond: No Bond Jessica Carrillo SO Number: 98998 Booking Number: 446855 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 3:47 pm Charges: *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Michael Gamez SO Number: 52414 Booking Number: 446854 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 3:45 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Joe Esquivel SO Number: 41587 Booking Number: 446853 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 3:17 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Elizabeth Escobedo SO Number: 70217 Booking Number: 446852 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 11:39 am Charges: *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $15000.00 Jacob Obanon SO Number: 106963 Booking Number: 446851 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 10:13 am Charges: FMFR *CPF*FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: No Bond Autum anassely Corona SO Number: 106962 Booking Number: 446850 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 9:01 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G MISC COMMX3 Bond: $60000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597