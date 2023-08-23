From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2
- MISC CPF X2: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1
- MISC CPF X 1: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
- SPEEDING -15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 44 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE: 1
- MISC VPTA X1: 1
- SB1 CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER: 1
- MISC CPF X 4: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) ARSON W/MAN/ATT MAN CONT SUB DMGE BLDG/HAB/VEH: 1
- *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- FMFR *CPF*FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- MISC COMMX3: 1
Ethan Crawford
SO Number: 106968
Booking Number: 446865
Booking Date: 08-23-2023 3:42 am
Charges:
RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond: $500.00
Cirilo Garza
SO Number: 106967
Booking Number: 446864
Booking Date: 08-23-2023 3:22 am
Charges:
RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond: $500.00
Christina Dumaran-alvarez
SO Number: 78019
Booking Number: 446863
Booking Date: 08-23-2023 2:22 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond: No Bond
Sandra Lara
SO Number: 100059
Booking Number: 446862
Booking Date: 08-22-2023 10:28 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER
MISC CPF X 1
Bond: $7932.00
Karl Zuege
SO Number: 106966
Booking Number: 446861
Booking Date: 08-22-2023 10:23 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
Bond: $500.00
Hector Cardona
SO Number: 106965
Booking Number: 446860
Booking Date: 08-22-2023 9:50 pm
Charges:
SPEEDING -15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 44 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X1
SB1 CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER
Bond: $1280.00
Adan Mata
SO Number: 52629
Booking Number: 446859
Booking Date: 08-22-2023 7:14 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
Bond: No Bond
Fred Bermea
SO Number: 67323
Booking Number: 446857
Booking Date: 08-22-2023 6:25 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Shawna Campbell
SO Number: 89384
Booking Number: 446856
Booking Date: 08-22-2023 4:13 pm
Charges:
*GOB*ARSON W/MAN/ATT MAN CONT SUB DMGE BLDG/HAB/VEH
Bond: No Bond
Jessica Carrillo
SO Number: 98998
Booking Number: 446855
Booking Date: 08-22-2023 3:47 pm
Charges:
*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Michael Gamez
SO Number: 52414
Booking Number: 446854
Booking Date: 08-22-2023 3:45 pm
Charges:
*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Joe Esquivel
SO Number: 41587
Booking Number: 446853
Booking Date: 08-22-2023 3:17 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond: No Bond
Elizabeth Escobedo
SO Number: 70217
Booking Number: 446852
Booking Date: 08-22-2023 11:39 am
Charges:
*GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond: $15000.00
Jacob Obanon
SO Number: 106963
Booking Number: 446851
Booking Date: 08-22-2023 10:13 am
Charges:
FMFR *CPF*FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Bond: No Bond
Autum anassely Corona
SO Number: 106962
Booking Number: 446850
Booking Date: 08-22-2023 9:01 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
MISC COMMX3
Bond: $60000.00
