From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2
  • MISC CPF X2: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1
  • MISC CPF X 1: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
  • SPEEDING -15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 44 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE: 1
  • MISC VPTA X1: 1
  • SB1 CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER: 1
  • MISC CPF X 4: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) ARSON W/MAN/ATT MAN CONT SUB DMGE BLDG/HAB/VEH: 1
  • *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • FMFR *CPF*FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • MISC COMMX3: 1
Ethan Crawford mug shot

Ethan Crawford

SO Number: 106968

Booking Number: 446865

Booking Date: 08-23-2023 3:42 am

Charges:

RACING ON HIGHWAY

Bond: $500.00

Cirilo Garza mug shot

Cirilo Garza

SO Number: 106967

Booking Number: 446864

Booking Date: 08-23-2023 3:22 am

Charges:

RACING ON HIGHWAY

Bond: $500.00

Christina Dumaran-alvarez mug shot

Christina Dumaran-alvarez

SO Number: 78019

Booking Number: 446863

Booking Date: 08-23-2023 2:22 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

Bond: No Bond

Sandra Lara mug shot

Sandra Lara

SO Number: 100059

Booking Number: 446862

Booking Date: 08-22-2023 10:28 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER

MISC CPF X 1

Bond: $7932.00

Karl Zuege mug shot

Karl Zuege

SO Number: 106966

Booking Number: 446861

Booking Date: 08-22-2023 10:23 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

Bond: $500.00

Hector Cardona mug shot

Hector Cardona

SO Number: 106965

Booking Number: 446860

Booking Date: 08-22-2023 9:50 pm

Charges:

SPEEDING -15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 44 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X1

SB1 CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER

Bond: $1280.00

Adan Mata mug shot

Adan Mata

SO Number: 52629

Booking Number: 446859

Booking Date: 08-22-2023 7:14 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

Bond: No Bond

Fred Bermea mug shot

Fred Bermea

SO Number: 67323

Booking Number: 446857

Booking Date: 08-22-2023 6:25 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Shawna Campbell mug shot

Shawna Campbell

SO Number: 89384

Booking Number: 446856

Booking Date: 08-22-2023 4:13 pm

Charges:

*GOB*ARSON W/MAN/ATT MAN CONT SUB DMGE BLDG/HAB/VEH

Bond: No Bond

Jessica Carrillo mug shot

Jessica Carrillo

SO Number: 98998

Booking Number: 446855

Booking Date: 08-22-2023 3:47 pm

Charges:

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Michael Gamez mug shot

Michael Gamez

SO Number: 52414

Booking Number: 446854

Booking Date: 08-22-2023 3:45 pm

Charges:

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Joe Esquivel mug shot

Joe Esquivel

SO Number: 41587

Booking Number: 446853

Booking Date: 08-22-2023 3:17 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

Bond: No Bond

Elizabeth Escobedo mug shot

Elizabeth Escobedo

SO Number: 70217

Booking Number: 446852

Booking Date: 08-22-2023 11:39 am

Charges:

*GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: $15000.00

Jacob Obanon mug shot

Jacob Obanon

SO Number: 106963

Booking Number: 446851

Booking Date: 08-22-2023 10:13 am

Charges:

FMFR *CPF*FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Bond: No Bond

Autum anassely Corona mug shot

Autum anassely Corona

SO Number: 106962

Booking Number: 446850

Booking Date: 08-22-2023 9:01 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

MISC COMMX3

Bond: $60000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597