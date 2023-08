From 7 a.m. on Monday, August 21, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC CPF X3: 2

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

POSSESSION/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

MISC CPF X 9: 1

TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1

MISC CPF X13: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1

*J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1

Luis Parra SO Number: 106961 Booking Number: 446849 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 2:35 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Donald Robertson SO Number: 106960 Booking Number: 446848 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 1:45 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Kaya Paulhill SO Number: 99865 Booking Number: 446847 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 1:25 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $500.00 Enrique Bautista SO Number: 91374 Booking Number: 446846 Booking Date: 08-22-2023 12:07 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSSESSION/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X4 Bond: $3844.00 Daniel Clevenger SO Number: 64677 Booking Number: 446845 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 11:12 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Misty Burleson SO Number: 41315 Booking Number: 446844 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 10:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 9 Bond: No Bond Alicia Guerrero SO Number: 106959 Booking Number: 446843 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 9:22 pm Charges: TRASH ON PROPERTY MISC CPF X13 Bond: $1674.00 Dyllan Speller SO Number: 83830 Booking Number: 446842 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 9:17 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 THEFT CLASS C *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $1548.00 Steve Valdez SO Number: 56891 Booking Number: 446841 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 7:51 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Thomas Vasquez SO Number: 70367 Booking Number: 446840 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 7:03 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Cynthia Martinez SO Number: 70672 Booking Number: 446839 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 6:10 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Noah Dianda SO Number: 106958 Booking Number: 446838 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 5:11 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Armando Vasquez SO Number: 101931 Booking Number: 446837 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 4:22 pm Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Nathan Mecher SO Number: 58953 Booking Number: 446836 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 4:18 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Raymond Villarreal SO Number: 105147 Booking Number: 446835 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 4:07 pm Charges: *RPR* OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY Bond: No Bond Julian Esquivel SO Number: 97709 Booking Number: 446834 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 4:00 pm Charges: *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Michael Watkins SO Number: 86309 Booking Number: 446833 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 3:15 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Christina Chandler SO Number: 74115 Booking Number: 446832 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 3:05 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Bobby Cleere SO Number: 99285 Booking Number: 446831 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 2:47 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Teresa Lasater SO Number: 72032 Booking Number: 446830 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 2:18 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Jaylin Deanda SO Number: 105540 Booking Number: 446829 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 2:07 pm Charges: *COMM* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN Bond: No Bond Mariah Montelongo SO Number: 91699 Booking Number: 446828 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 11:43 am Charges: *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Kalob Reyes-martin SO Number: 103016 Booking Number: 446827 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 11:02 am Charges: *MTR*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: $50000.00 Michael Brazeal SO Number: 42074 Booking Number: 446824 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 9:38 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $5000.00 Juan Morales SO Number: 106956 Booking Number: 446823 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 8:56 am Charges: DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE Bond: $1500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

