From 7 a.m. on Friday, August 18, to 7 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ARSON INTEND DAMAGE HABITAT/PLACE OF WORSHIP: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

SEATBELT- DRIVER: 1

TOBACCO- MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 21: 1

WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1

*MTAG* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FALSE STMNT TO PO/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL/CORR OFF: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFF/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

MISC CPFX4: 1

MISC FTA: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

AGG ROBBERY: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

Daniel Stockman SO Number: 91944 Booking Number: 446794 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 6:40 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Alejos Muniz SO Number: 75740 Booking Number: 446793 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 5:32 am Charges: *MTR* ARSON INTEND DAMAGE HABITAT/PLACE OF WORSHIP RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $7500.00 Carlos Estepa SO Number: 106948 Booking Number: 446792 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 4:59 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $5500.00 Zian Mares SO Number: 106947 Booking Number: 446791 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 3:19 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jose Vergara SO Number: 106946 Booking Number: 446790 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 1:43 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Kelly Salfran-joseph SO Number: 106945 Booking Number: 446789 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 11:58 pm Charges: NO DRIVER’S LICENSE SEATBELT- DRIVER TOBACCO- MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 21 Bond: $1516.00 Jerrod Balderas SO Number: 106944 Booking Number: 446788 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 11:51 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jazmyne Acosta SO Number: 94490 Booking Number: 446787 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 11:28 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $1500.00 Francisca Perez SO Number: 93358 Booking Number: 446786 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 10:40 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC FTA X2 Bond: $2194.00 Jessica Reyna SO Number: 70574 Booking Number: 446785 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 10:18 pm Charges: FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Jason Howle SO Number: 101103 Booking Number: 446784 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 10:07 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Brady Brazeal SO Number: 75432 Booking Number: 446783 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 10:04 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $5926.00 Anna Maupin SO Number: 76684 Booking Number: 446782 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 9:26 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Victor Samaniego SO Number: 19190 Booking Number: 446781 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 8:56 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES TRASH ON PROPERTY Bond: $1674.00 Miguel Arana SO Number: 101964 Booking Number: 446779 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 8:30 pm Charges: *MTAG* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: $15000.00 Christopher Ray SO Number: 104386 Booking Number: 446780 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 8:28 pm Charges: *GOB* FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP *RPR* FALSE STMNT TO PO/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL/CORR OFF *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Susan Boatright SO Number: 100551 Booking Number: 446778 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 8:26 pm Charges: *VOP* FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFF/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL Bond: No Bond Jennifer Thomas SO Number: 105670 Booking Number: 446777 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 7:30 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Hunter Oeleis SO Number: 106030 Booking Number: 446776 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 7:29 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Devonte Franklin SO Number: 89991 Booking Number: 446775 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 7:11 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Eric Hernandez SO Number: 46626 Booking Number: 446774 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 5:31 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Stanley Lackey SO Number: 106122 Booking Number: 446773 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 5:03 pm Charges: MISC CPFX4 MISC FTA Bond: $502.00 Jamie Coombs SO Number: 56177 Booking Number: 446772 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 4:37 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Monica Valdez SO Number: 69195 Booking Number: 446771 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 3:55 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Ariel Gonzales SO Number: 94108 Booking Number: 446770 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 3:09 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Ashley Chapman SO Number: 94008 Booking Number: 446769 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 3:05 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Justin Adame SO Number: 68960 Booking Number: 446768 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 2:14 pm Charges: AGG ROBBERY *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $60000.00 Lonnie Haley SO Number: 19823 Booking Number: 446767 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 2:04 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Elizabeth Salas SO Number: 36014 Booking Number: 446766 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 1:56 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00

