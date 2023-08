From 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, to 7 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICTION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

DWLI: 1

COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1

Daniel Flores SO Number: 66640 Booking Number: 446762 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 2:55 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Johnny Rangel SO Number: 106941 Booking Number: 446761 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 2:35 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Robert Arroyo SO Number: 65918 Booking Number: 446760 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 1:38 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICTION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $2828.00 Jamie Hocker SO Number: 95238 Booking Number: 446759 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 11:32 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Eloy Salazar-perez SO Number: 106940 Booking Number: 446758 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 11:14 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Kelli Manning SO Number: 45711 Booking Number: 446757 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 9:59 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Michael Holler SO Number: 99782 Booking Number: 446756 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 8:38 pm Charges: BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Kristian Thompson SO Number: 106939 Booking Number: 446755 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 8:34 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Joe Reyes SO Number: 103106 Booking Number: 446754 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 7:42 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $926.00 Nathaniel Childress SO Number: 96661 Booking Number: 446753 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 7:19 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Robert Gatlin-bivins SO Number: 105206 Booking Number: 446752 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 5:34 pm Charges: *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *FTA* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $7020.00 Carlos Andros SO Number: 83253 Booking Number: 446751 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 5:22 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) DWLI Bond: $690.00 Hazalynn Walker SO Number: 97789 Booking Number: 446750 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 4:56 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Manuel Rangel SO Number: 50941 Booking Number: 446749 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 4:18 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Jaclynn Chappell SO Number: 101455 Booking Number: 446748 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 3:45 pm Charges: COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Armando Ruiz SO Number: 32077 Booking Number: 446747 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 2:42 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Kimberly Randle SO Number: 106938 Booking Number: 446746 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 2:19 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Danielle Castro SO Number: 106937 Booking Number: 446745 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 11:31 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597