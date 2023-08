From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, to 7 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC CPF X10: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER INPROPER REGISTRATION: 1

FAILURE TO MICROCHIP: 1

FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1

MISC FTA X3: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*COMM* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

Elizabeth Escobedo SO Number: 70217 Booking Number: 446744 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 2:39 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $962.00 Jeremy Grimm SO Number: 106936 Booking Number: 446743 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 12:24 am Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Roberto Rios-aviles SO Number: 96134 Booking Number: 446742 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 12:11 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Juan Guerra SO Number: 106935 Booking Number: 446741 Booking Date: 08-17-2023 12:08 am Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Eric Hirst SO Number: 74142 Booking Number: 446740 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 9:19 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Jazmine Valencia SO Number: 91869 Booking Number: 446739 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 8:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF X10 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Bianca Rodriguez SO Number: 96968 Booking Number: 446738 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 8:02 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *MTR* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: No Bond Isaac Alvarez SO Number: 82167 Booking Number: 446737 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 7:13 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Lonnie Haley SO Number: 19823 Booking Number: 446736 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 7:05 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Ysabel Garcia SO Number: 50818 Booking Number: 446735 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 7:00 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond: No Bond Zachary Brownrigg SO Number: 84675 Booking Number: 446734 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 5:40 pm Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER INPROPER REGISTRATION FAILURE TO MICROCHIP FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER MISC FTA X3 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $4690.00 Matthew Evans SO Number: 99778 Booking Number: 446733 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 5:30 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Eli Sarsosa SO Number: 98850 Booking Number: 446732 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 5:03 pm Charges: *COMM* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN Bond: No Bond Calli Jensen SO Number: 89710 Booking Number: 446731 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 4:12 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Andre Fay SO Number: 52303 Booking Number: 446730 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 10:32 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD Bond: $12500.00 Javante Maberry SO Number: 105190 Booking Number: 446729 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 10:06 am Charges: *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Cristian Esquivel SO Number: 100093 Booking Number: 446728 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 7:03 am Charges: *MTR*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond: $100000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

