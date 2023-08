From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FTA: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

MISC CPFX2: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ CT2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ CT1: 1

*JNISI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

DWLI: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC VPTA x 4: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

AGG KIDNAPPING W/ DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

Francisca Perez SO Number: 93358 Booking Number: 446727 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 3:17 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC FTA Bond: $1428.00 Joe Hidalgo SO Number: 104045 Booking Number: 446726 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 3:08 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DETENTION DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Andrew Flores SO Number: 106934 Booking Number: 446725 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 1:45 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Joseph Munoz SO Number: 106933 Booking Number: 446724 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 1:38 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Salvador Sanchez-trujillo SO Number: 86422 Booking Number: 446723 Booking Date: 08-16-2023 1:08 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Bonnie Lopez SO Number: 67823 Booking Number: 446722 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 9:58 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV *GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Amado Flores SO Number: 71211 Booking Number: 446721 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 9:57 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Darren Helms SO Number: 104746 Booking Number: 446720 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 8:10 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Stacy Garcia SO Number: 78716 Booking Number: 446719 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 8:01 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2 Bond: No Bond Mitchell Vitale SO Number: 99463 Booking Number: 446718 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 6:37 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Sophia Govea SO Number: 102061 Booking Number: 446717 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 6:37 pm Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Caylie Martin SO Number: 104103 Booking Number: 446716 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 4:11 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: $20000.00 Marco Portillo SO Number: 55382 Booking Number: 446715 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 3:35 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *GOB*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ CT2 *GOB*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ CT1 *JNISI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $5000.00 Elijah Vega SO Number: 106932 Booking Number: 446714 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 3:33 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond John Postlewaite SO Number: 105875 Booking Number: 446713 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 3:07 pm Charges: *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Chastidy Walker SO Number: 60858 Booking Number: 446712 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 1:51 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Mariah Johnson SO Number: 78813 Booking Number: 446711 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 1:50 pm Charges: DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: No Bond Oscar Torrez SO Number: 96049 Booking Number: 446710 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 12:12 pm Charges: 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM) 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID DWLI EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC VPTA x 4 Bond: $6249.60 Mary Silva SO Number: 106931 Booking Number: 446709 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 11:45 am Charges: INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $500.00 Gerald Johnston SO Number: 106930 Booking Number: 446708 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 10:43 am Charges: AGG KIDNAPPING W/ DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Charles Hodges SO Number: 76437 Booking Number: 446707 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 9:20 am Charges: *COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

