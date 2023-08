From 7 a.m. on Monday, August 14, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

FAIL TO SIGNAL INTENT TO TURN 100 FT: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

REGISTRATION – EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT: 1

MISC FTA X10: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

MISC CPF: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

Jose Ledesma SO Number: 44600 Booking Number: 446706 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 1:59 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Terry Neece SO Number: 102878 Booking Number: 446705 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 1:54 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Kara Howard SO Number: 91701 Booking Number: 446704 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 1:53 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond James Heflin SO Number: 106929 Booking Number: 446703 Booking Date: 08-15-2023 1:16 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Maria Subia SO Number: 106161 Booking Number: 446702 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 10:56 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Aaron Carrillo SO Number: 82490 Booking Number: 446701 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 10:26 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G FAIL TO SIGNAL INTENT TO TURN 100 FT Bond: $152.00 Ubil Samaniego SO Number: 75208 Booking Number: 446700 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 10:07 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN NO DRIVERS LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REGISTRATION – EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT MISC FTA X10 Bond: $9198.00 Kayla Arthur SO Number: 106134 Booking Number: 446699 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 7:40 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Jeremy Prather SO Number: 106928 Booking Number: 446698 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 5:10 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Charles Rodriguez SO Number: 42734 Booking Number: 446697 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 4:27 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Brittaney Few SO Number: 106927 Booking Number: 446696 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 2:18 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $500.00 Michael Bryan SO Number: 93708 Booking Number: 446695 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 1:22 pm Charges: MISC CPF Bond: No Bond Jacob Martinez SO Number: 106926 Booking Number: 446694 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 11:28 am Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Jazmin Carreon SO Number: 106925 Booking Number: 446693 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 11:12 am Charges: POSS CS PG 3 < 28G UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $1500.00 Francisco Carrillo SO Number: 106924 Booking Number: 446692 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 11:02 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Miguel Ruiz SO Number: 74084 Booking Number: 446691 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 10:52 am Charges: *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G *COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Ami Bornhorst SO Number: 102755 Booking Number: 446690 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 9:40 am Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Mary Sutton SO Number: 30640 Booking Number: 446689 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 9:09 am Charges: POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X4 Bond: $2770.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597