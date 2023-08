From 7 a.m. on Friday, August 11, to 7 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

J/N CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2

THEFT CLASS C: 1

DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

THEFT CLASS C- UNDER $100: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

ALCOHOL – MISREPRESENTATION OF AGE BY A MINOR: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

DAMAGE PROPERTY: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) NO BOATERS EDUCATION: 1

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

J/N CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

*COMM* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

J/N THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

MIS BENCH WARRANT: 1

Rockcil Beasley SO Number: 45230 Booking Number: 446688 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 5:06 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON THEFT CLASS C DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE MISC FTA X 3 Bond: $2886.40 Marcus Veliz SO Number: 106923 Booking Number: 446687 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 4:26 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Phuong Tran SO Number: 100134 Booking Number: 446686 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 3:06 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID MISC CPF X2 Bond: $1190.00 Eduardo Lopez SO Number: 106922 Booking Number: 446685 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 12:52 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Jerry Ekert SO Number: 29232 Booking Number: 446684 Booking Date: 08-14-2023 12:46 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Alvaro garza Morales SO Number: 105770 Booking Number: 446682 Booking Date: 08-13-2023 11:54 pm Charges: TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $1000.00 Ivan Lopez SO Number: 104930 Booking Number: 446681 Booking Date: 08-13-2023 11:37 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $500.00 Pravee Sae-ung SO Number: 88993 Booking Number: 446680 Booking Date: 08-13-2023 8:14 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C- UNDER $100 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $944.00 Martin Hernandez SO Number: 83138 Booking Number: 446679 Booking Date: 08-13-2023 7:40 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond Yolanda Paul SO Number: 86684 Booking Number: 446678 Booking Date: 08-13-2023 6:40 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Jandie Sanchez SO Number: 68836 Booking Number: 446677 Booking Date: 08-13-2023 4:37 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1162.00 Connie Royalty SO Number: 94554 Booking Number: 446676 Booking Date: 08-13-2023 4:27 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Sabrina Gutierrez SO Number: 106920 Booking Number: 446675 Booking Date: 08-13-2023 4:42 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $5000.00 Jasmine Cardenas SO Number: 106919 Booking Number: 446674 Booking Date: 08-13-2023 3:17 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: $21000.00 John Shepherd SO Number: 106918 Booking Number: 446673 Booking Date: 08-13-2023 1:38 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Harry Hickman SO Number: 106917 Booking Number: 446672 Booking Date: 08-13-2023 12:17 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Joseph Hernandez SO Number: 106916 Booking Number: 446671 Booking Date: 08-13-2023 12:01 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $5000.00 Isaiah Gonzales SO Number: 106915 Booking Number: 446670 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 11:42 pm Charges: ALCOHOL – MISREPRESENTATION OF AGE BY A MINOR EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $962.00 Carlos Arroyo SO Number: 81308 Booking Number: 446669 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 8:37 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE DAMAGE PROPERTY Bond: $5294.00 Bret Bethel SO Number: 86690 Booking Number: 446668 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 8:01 pm Charges: CPF*NO BOATERS EDUCATION Bond: No Bond Melissa Fertsch SO Number: 54866 Booking Number: 446667 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 7:19 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: $1526.00 Sabrina Medina SO Number: 98200 Booking Number: 446666 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 6:46 pm Charges: *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Rocky Ramirez SO Number: 50102 Booking Number: 446665 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 9:29 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G NO DRIVER LICENSE MISC FTA X1 Bond: $11066.00 Ashley Garcia SO Number: 104408 Booking Number: 446661 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 3:54 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $5000.00 Louis Martin SO Number: 23575 Booking Number: 446657 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 2:31 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: $6000.00 Ernesto Garcia SO Number: 63081 Booking Number: 446652 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 10:08 pm Charges: *CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Ryan Hernandez SO Number: 106909 Booking Number: 446651 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 10:02 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: $50000.00 Melvin Cribb SO Number: 86004 Booking Number: 446650 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 9:56 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Isabella Kalvoda SO Number: 87938 Booking Number: 446648 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 7:44 pm Charges: J/N CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT J/N CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Colt Barrientes SO Number: 87660 Booking Number: 446647 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 7:36 pm Charges: *COMM* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: No Bond Pedro Palmer SO Number: 98579 Booking Number: 446646 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 7:33 pm Charges: J/N THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 J/N CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Devonte Franklin SO Number: 89991 Booking Number: 446645 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 7:29 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Jandie Sanchez SO Number: 68836 Booking Number: 446644 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 5:45 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Cassidy Fisher SO Number: 101381 Booking Number: 446643 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 5:42 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Billy Smith SO Number: 106908 Booking Number: 446641 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 3:52 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Edgar Torres-guzman SO Number: 106907 Booking Number: 446640 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 3:25 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $200000.00 Crystal Beck SO Number: 105247 Booking Number: 446637 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 12:28 pm Charges: MIS BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597