From 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, to 7 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

THEFT CLASS C: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

WALKING WITH THE TRAFFIC X2: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD: 1

MISC CPFX4: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

Andrea Mendoza SO Number: 70468 Booking Number: 446631 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 5:31 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C WALKING WITH THE TRAFFIC X2 FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $1774.00 Stacey Patterson SO Number: 106903 Booking Number: 446630 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 5:19 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $500.00 Aleigha Lewis SO Number: 103591 Booking Number: 446629 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 4:46 am Charges: UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $7500.00 Eddie Martinez SO Number: 106902 Booking Number: 446628 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 3:54 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Paul Guevara SO Number: 61301 Booking Number: 446627 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 3:45 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $31662.00 Mark Mccarty SO Number: 29508 Booking Number: 446626 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 11:36 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 James Cook SO Number: 97304 Booking Number: 446625 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 11:27 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Norberto Gonzales SO Number: 37705 Booking Number: 446624 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 11:13 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Mandy Cruz SO Number: 92390 Booking Number: 446623 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 7:39 pm Charges: UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $7500.00 Travis Goetz SO Number: 54231 Booking Number: 446622 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 6:15 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 THEFT CLASS C *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1106.00 Mikayla Menzies SO Number: 90513 Booking Number: 446621 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 5:52 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $944.00 Susan Bredesen SO Number: 103262 Booking Number: 446620 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 5:02 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Chris Hires SO Number: 72872 Booking Number: 446619 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 4:50 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Joseph Pulido SO Number: 95749 Booking Number: 446618 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 4:44 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Alejandro Kernz SO Number: 106901 Booking Number: 446617 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 4:34 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Alexis Rapp SO Number: 106900 Booking Number: 446616 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 4:06 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD Bond: $1500.00 Wendy Holt SO Number: 55480 Booking Number: 446615 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 3:53 pm Charges: MISC CPFX4 Bond: No Bond Dana Hoyt SO Number: 106899 Booking Number: 446614 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 11:22 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1500.00 Araceli Galindo-fierros SO Number: 106898 Booking Number: 446613 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 9:57 am Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Milton Castilleja SO Number: 71996 Booking Number: 446612 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 7:36 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

