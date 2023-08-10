From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, to 7 a.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR HUM CORPSE: 2
- (GO OFF BOND) AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- MISC CPF X3: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- MISC FTA X 1: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *COMM* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 4 >=28G<200G: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- POSSESSION OF TOBACCO: 1
- MURDER: 1
- *COMM* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
Humberto Morales
SO Number: 54582
Booking Number: 446611
Booking Date: 08-10-2023 5:14 am
Charges:
*GOB* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
*GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond: No Bond
Lonnie Haley
SO Number: 19823
Booking Number: 446610
Booking Date: 08-10-2023 4:47 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Maria Daniel
SO Number: 27748
Booking Number: 446609
Booking Date: 08-10-2023 1:54 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond: No Bond
Michael Scarbrough
SO Number: 43265
Booking Number: 446608
Booking Date: 08-10-2023 12:04 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 1
Bond: $1064.00
Adam Rimes
SO Number: 106897
Booking Number: 446607
Booking Date: 08-09-2023 8:29 pm
Charges:
*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Cassidy Wells
SO Number: 97057
Booking Number: 446606
Booking Date: 08-09-2023 8:28 pm
Charges:
*COMM* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond: No Bond
Angela Mason-coddington
SO Number: 106896
Booking Number: 446605
Booking Date: 08-09-2023 4:36 pm
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 4 >=28G<200G
Bond: $10000.00
Skylar Anderson
SO Number: 87069
Booking Number: 446604
Booking Date: 08-09-2023 4:04 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: $962.00
Noah Carson
SO Number: 104279
Booking Number: 446603
Booking Date: 08-09-2023 3:47 pm
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond: $10000.00
Jose Salazar
SO Number: 106155
Booking Number: 446602
Booking Date: 08-09-2023 2:27 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Spencer Lewis
SO Number: 106023
Booking Number: 446601
Booking Date: 08-09-2023 2:13 pm
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DETENTION
POSSESSION OF TOBACCO
Bond: $1162.00
Brittany Schoonmaker
SO Number: 106895
Booking Number: 446600
Booking Date: 08-09-2023 1:48 pm
Charges:
TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR HUM CORPSE
Bond: $500000.00
Kenneth Harvey
SO Number: 97418
Booking Number: 446599
Booking Date: 08-09-2023 1:46 pm
Charges:
MURDER
TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR HUM CORPSE
Bond: No Bond
Orlando Faz
SO Number: 96320
Booking Number: 446598
Booking Date: 08-09-2023 1:18 pm
Charges:
*COMM* RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond: No Bond
Amber Grooms
SO Number: 95650
Booking Number: 446597
Booking Date: 08-09-2023 8:58 am
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
*MTR* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
