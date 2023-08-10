From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, to 7 a.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR HUM CORPSE: 2

(GO OFF BOND) AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*COMM* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 4 >=28G<200G: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

POSSESSION OF TOBACCO: 1

MURDER: 1

*COMM* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

Humberto Morales SO Number: 54582 Booking Number: 446611 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 5:14 am Charges: *GOB* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Lonnie Haley SO Number: 19823 Booking Number: 446610 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 4:47 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Maria Daniel SO Number: 27748 Booking Number: 446609 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 1:54 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 446608 Booking Date: 08-10-2023 12:04 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1064.00 Adam Rimes SO Number: 106897 Booking Number: 446607 Booking Date: 08-09-2023 8:29 pm Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Cassidy Wells SO Number: 97057 Booking Number: 446606 Booking Date: 08-09-2023 8:28 pm Charges: *COMM* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond Angela Mason-coddington SO Number: 106896 Booking Number: 446605 Booking Date: 08-09-2023 4:36 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 4 >=28G<200G Bond: $10000.00 Skylar Anderson SO Number: 87069 Booking Number: 446604 Booking Date: 08-09-2023 4:04 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $962.00 Noah Carson SO Number: 104279 Booking Number: 446603 Booking Date: 08-09-2023 3:47 pm Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $10000.00 Jose Salazar SO Number: 106155 Booking Number: 446602 Booking Date: 08-09-2023 2:27 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Spencer Lewis SO Number: 106023 Booking Number: 446601 Booking Date: 08-09-2023 2:13 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION POSSESSION OF TOBACCO Bond: $1162.00 Brittany Schoonmaker SO Number: 106895 Booking Number: 446600 Booking Date: 08-09-2023 1:48 pm Charges: TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR HUM CORPSE Bond: $500000.00 Kenneth Harvey SO Number: 97418 Booking Number: 446599 Booking Date: 08-09-2023 1:46 pm Charges: MURDER TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR HUM CORPSE Bond: No Bond Orlando Faz SO Number: 96320 Booking Number: 446598 Booking Date: 08-09-2023 1:18 pm Charges: *COMM* RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: No Bond Amber Grooms SO Number: 95650 Booking Number: 446597 Booking Date: 08-09-2023 8:58 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *MTR* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

