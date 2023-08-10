From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, to 7 a.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR HUM CORPSE: 2
  • (GO OFF BOND) AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • MISC CPF X3: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • MISC FTA X 1: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *COMM* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 4 >=28G<200G: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • POSSESSION OF TOBACCO: 1
  • MURDER: 1
  • *COMM* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
Humberto Morales mug shot

Humberto Morales

SO Number: 54582

Booking Number: 446611

Booking Date: 08-10-2023 5:14 am

Charges:

*GOB* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

*GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Bond: No Bond

Lonnie Haley mug shot

Lonnie Haley

SO Number: 19823

Booking Number: 446610

Booking Date: 08-10-2023 4:47 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Maria Daniel mug shot

Maria Daniel

SO Number: 27748

Booking Number: 446609

Booking Date: 08-10-2023 1:54 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

Bond: No Bond

Michael Scarbrough mug shot

Michael Scarbrough

SO Number: 43265

Booking Number: 446608

Booking Date: 08-10-2023 12:04 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 1

Bond: $1064.00

Adam Rimes mug shot

Adam Rimes

SO Number: 106897

Booking Number: 446607

Booking Date: 08-09-2023 8:29 pm

Charges:

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Cassidy Wells mug shot

Cassidy Wells

SO Number: 97057

Booking Number: 446606

Booking Date: 08-09-2023 8:28 pm

Charges:

*COMM* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Bond: No Bond

Angela Mason-coddington mug shot

Angela Mason-coddington

SO Number: 106896

Booking Number: 446605

Booking Date: 08-09-2023 4:36 pm

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 4 >=28G<200G

Bond: $10000.00

Skylar Anderson mug shot

Skylar Anderson

SO Number: 87069

Booking Number: 446604

Booking Date: 08-09-2023 4:04 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: $962.00

Noah Carson mug shot

Noah Carson

SO Number: 104279

Booking Number: 446603

Booking Date: 08-09-2023 3:47 pm

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Bond: $10000.00

Jose Salazar mug shot

Jose Salazar

SO Number: 106155

Booking Number: 446602

Booking Date: 08-09-2023 2:27 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Spencer Lewis mug shot

Spencer Lewis

SO Number: 106023

Booking Number: 446601

Booking Date: 08-09-2023 2:13 pm

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

POSSESSION OF TOBACCO

Bond: $1162.00

Brittany Schoonmaker mug shot

Brittany Schoonmaker

SO Number: 106895

Booking Number: 446600

Booking Date: 08-09-2023 1:48 pm

Charges:

TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR HUM CORPSE

Bond: $500000.00

Kenneth Harvey mug shot

Kenneth Harvey

SO Number: 97418

Booking Number: 446599

Booking Date: 08-09-2023 1:46 pm

Charges:

MURDER

TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR HUM CORPSE

Bond: No Bond

Orlando Faz mug shot

Orlando Faz

SO Number: 96320

Booking Number: 446598

Booking Date: 08-09-2023 1:18 pm

Charges:

*COMM* RECKLESS DRIVING

Bond: No Bond

Amber Grooms mug shot

Amber Grooms

SO Number: 95650

Booking Number: 446597

Booking Date: 08-09-2023 8:58 am

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

*MTR* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597