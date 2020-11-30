Thanksgiving Weekend Jail Log: Murder among charges

Over the past Thanksgiving holiday, 77 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Lisa Clemons

Lisa Clemons was taken into custody at approximately 7:03 p.m. on November 25, 2020 for warrants issued by the 119th District Court.

Bail for Clemons was set at $30,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, as well as $50,000 for Murder. She remains in custody at the time of this writing,.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 2

Possession: 24

Driving While Intoxicated: 7

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 6

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Burglary of Vehicles: 1

Murder: 1

Theft of Service: 1

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Public Intoxication: 4

Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License: 1

Racing on Highway: 5

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1

Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1

Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1

Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1

Harassment: 1

Theft: 2

Robbery: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Criminal Mischief: 2

Display Fictitious License Plate: 1

Misc Contempt of Court: 1

MCCUTCHEN, TOMMY Booking #: 431064 Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 12:13 am Charges: 26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X7 $1500.00 WILLIAMS, TASHA Booking #: 431063 Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 12:01 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond CAMPBELL, TOMMIE Booking #: 431062 Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 11:56 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54999999 DWLI

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2852.00 KIRK, JAMES Booking #: 431061 Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 10:51 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond BAYER, SCOTT Booking #: 431060 Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 9:35 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond HERNANDEZ, ANTONIO Booking #: 431059 Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 9:09 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X3

48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X5 $4560.00 MARTIN, CHAD Booking #: 431058 Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 2:25 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X2

MISC DWLI X 2

MISC EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES

MISC FTA X 3

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2

MISC VPTA X4 $8924.00 RODRIGUEZ, RUBEN Booking #: 431056 Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 11:34 am Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA X2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1518.00 BENSON, SIDNEY Booking #: 431057 Release Date: 11-29-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 11:29 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 NAVA, PATINO Booking #: 431055 Release Date: 11-29-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 8:00 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 RODGERS, ELMO Booking #: 431054 Release Date: 11-29-2020 – 9:43 am Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 7:23 am Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X3

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION $2568.00 LOPEZ, LARRY Booking #: 431053 Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 5:09 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2662.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 431052 Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 2:37 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 SARSOSA, WILLIE Booking #: 431051 Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 2:27 am Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond GARCIA, SARAH Booking #: 431050 Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 12:53 am Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond GREENWOOD, JYZHARNAE Booking #: 431049 Release Date: 11-29-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 11-29-2020 – 12:16 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY Booking #: 431048 Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 9:26 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX 3

MISC FTA X3 $2930.00 RAMIREZ, CHAD Booking #: 431047 Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 8:37 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 MARTINEZ, ROSA Booking #: 431046 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 8:30 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 $500.00 CHABARRIA, MONICA Booking #: 431045 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 6:56 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 TURNER-SIMPSON, JADEN Booking #: 431044 Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 5:13 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 ALDERMAN, ALEXANDER Booking #: 431041 Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 3:15 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HERRERA, JOHN Booking #: 431042 Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 2:56 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 JACOBO, SIMON Booking #: 431040 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 1:06 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $464.00 ACOSTA, KEVIN Booking #: 431039 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 12:49 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 REYNA, MAYRA Booking #: 431038 Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 12:46 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond DANE, NATHAN SETH Booking #: 431037 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 12:33 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 HINOJOS, JUSTYN Booking #: 431036 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 12:28 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 JONES, MARIE Booking #: 431035 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 10:21 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 JONES, ROBERT Booking #: 431034 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 10:11 pm Charges: 53990004 HARASSMENT No Bond ROBLES, SELESTE Booking #: 431033 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 9:50 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 WILLIAMS, AMANDA CAROL Booking #: 431031 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 9:33 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 BORJAS, JOHN Booking #: 431030 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 9:17 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 MARTINEZ, PEDRO Booking #: 431029 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 8:37 pm Charges: 35620009 **MTR**POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ No Bond RIOS, TONY Booking #: 431028 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 7:58 pm Charges: 23990003 THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500

23999999 THEFT CLASS C $444.00 FERGUSON, OLEN Booking #: 431027 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 7:22 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond Dunn, Clayton Booking #: 431026 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 6:32 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 FLOREZ, MATTHEW Booking #: 431025 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 5:14 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 RIVERA, DAVID Booking #: 431024 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 4:39 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond METTEN, RICHARD Booking #: 431022 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 3:20 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 PEEPLES, NATASHA Booking #: 431023 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 3:17 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 PINEDA, FRANCISCO Booking #: 431021 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 12:47 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 No Bond BANKS, RODRICK Booking #: 431020 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 9:44 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 JREIJ, SAMANTHA Booking #: 431019 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 9:15 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 BURKS, SHELBY Booking #: 431018 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 3:41 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00 $4174.00 VALDEZ, JOSE Booking #: 431017 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 3:04 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT OF SERVICE <$100 $444.00 ORTEGON, PAULINE Booking #: 431016 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 3:00 am Charges: 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS $5162.00 DUENES-LOPEZ, JOSE Booking #: 431015 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 2:47 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond TAFOLLA, PATRICIA Booking #: 431014 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 2:47 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CLARY, WESLEY Booking #: 431013 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 12:32 am Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC CPF X 5

MISC FTA X 5

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR $3500.00 DUGAS, JOSEPH Booking #: 431012 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 12:12 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 DE LA ROSA, DANIEL Booking #: 431011 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 12:08 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 TALLY, JENNIFER Booking #: 431010 Booking Date: 11-26-2020 – 10:40 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 SMITH, TAYLOR Booking #: 431009 Release Date: 11-26-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 11-26-2020 – 10:35 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ $1000.00 ZAPATA, MARISOL Booking #: 431008 Booking Date: 11-26-2020 – 9:49 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 PERRETT, BRANDON Booking #: 431007 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 11-26-2020 – 7:40 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 SANCHEZ, JANDIE Booking #: 431006 Booking Date: 11-26-2020 – 6:58 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 5 $4172.00 ESTRADA, RENE Booking #: 431005 Booking Date: 11-26-2020 – 6:55 pm Charges: 36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER No Bond REYES, RAY Booking #: 431004 Booking Date: 11-26-2020 – 10:40 am Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00 BIBBS, CORTNEY Booking #: 431003 Booking Date: 11-26-2020 – 9:19 am Charges: 13990043 MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond TURNER-SIMPSON, JADEN Booking #: 431044 Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 5:13 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 ALDERMAN, ALEXANDER Booking #: 431041 Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 3:15 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HERRERA, JOHN Booking #: 431042 Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 2:56 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 JACOBO, SIMON Booking #: 431040 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 1:06 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $464.00 ACOSTA, KEVIN Booking #: 431039 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 12:49 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 REYNA, MAYRA Booking #: 431038 Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 12:46 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond DANE, NATHAN SETH Booking #: 431037 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 12:33 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 HINOJOS, JUSTYN Booking #: 431036 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 11-28-2020 – 12:28 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 JONES, MARIE Booking #: 431035 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 10:21 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 JONES, ROBERT Booking #: 431034 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 10:11 pm Charges: 53990004 HARASSMENT No Bond ROBLES, SELESTE Booking #: 431033 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 9:50 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 WILLIAMS, AMANDA CAROL Booking #: 431031 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 9:33 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 BORJAS, JOHN Booking #: 431030 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 9:17 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 MARTINEZ, PEDRO Booking #: 431029 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 8:37 pm Charges: 35620009 **MTR**POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ No Bond RIOS, TONY Booking #: 431028 Release Date: 11-28-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 7:58 pm Charges: 23990003 THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500

23999999 THEFT CLASS C $444.00 FERGUSON, OLEN Booking #: 431027 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 7:22 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond Dunn, Clayton Booking #: 431026 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 6:32 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 FLOREZ, MATTHEW Booking #: 431025 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 5:14 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 RIVERA, DAVID Booking #: 431024 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 4:39 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond METTEN, RICHARD Booking #: 431022 Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 3:20 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 PEEPLES, NATASHA Booking #: 431023 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 3:17 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 PINEDA, FRANCISCO Booking #: 431021 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 12:47 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 No Bond BANKS, RODRICK Booking #: 431020 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 9:44 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 JREIJ, SAMANTHA Booking #: 431019 Release Date: 11-27-2020 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 11-27-2020 – 9:15 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 BRYANT, ROSY Booking #: 431001 Release Date: 11-26-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 11-26-2020 – 3:13 am Charges: MISC CPF X5

MISC FTA X1 $502.00 RIOS, JESSE Booking #: 431000 Release Date: 11-26-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 11-26-2020 – 1:56 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 DIEP, KIM Booking #: 430999 Booking Date: 11-26-2020 – 1:25 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 SMITH, WILLIAM Booking #: 430998 Booking Date: 11-26-2020 – 12:55 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond KOHN, TREY Booking #: 430997 Release Date: 11-26-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 11-26-2020 – 12:32 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 BAUGUS, TERRY Booking #: 430996 Booking Date: 11-25-2020 – 11:51 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond GONZALEZ, ROBERTO Booking #: 430995 Booking Date: 11-25-2020 – 11:49 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MARES, LUIS Booking #: 430994 Booking Date: 11-25-2020 – 10:00 pm Charges: 22990011 *RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES No Bond HARRISON, JOSHUA Booking #: 430993 Release Date: 11-25-2020 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2020 – 9:45 pm Charges: 54040011 *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond BAKER, KAMARI Booking #: 430992 Release Date: 11-26-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 11-25-2020 – 9:09 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 LOPEZ, CARLOS Booking #: 430991 Booking Date: 11-25-2020 – 8:58 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond CLEMONS, LISA Booking #: 430990 Booking Date: 11-25-2020 – 7:03 pm Charges: 09990030 *GOB*MURDER

13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond CONRAD, ELIJAH Booking #: 430989 Release Date: 11-25-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2020 – 6:06 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1500.00 AMIGLEO, RYAN Booking #: 430988 Release Date: 11-25-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2020 – 6:04 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 WOODS, DIQUAN Booking #: 430987 Booking Date: 11-25-2020 – 2:33 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990019 GJI*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

49990002 ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY

52120009 GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON $70000.00 CASTILLO, JOHNNY Booking #: 430986 Release Date: 11-25-2020 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2020 – 10:11 am Charges: 35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597