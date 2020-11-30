Thanksgiving Weekend Jail Log: Murder among charges

Over the past Thanksgiving holiday, 77 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Lisa Clemons

Lisa Clemons was taken into custody at approximately 7:03 p.m. on November 25, 2020 for warrants issued by the 119th District Court.

Bail for Clemons was set at $30,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, as well as $50,000 for Murder. She remains in custody at the time of this writing,.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Possession: 24
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 7
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 6
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Burglary of Vehicles: 1
  • Murder: 1
  • Theft of Service: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 4
  • Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License: 1
  • Racing on Highway: 5
  • Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
  • Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1
  • Harassment: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Robbery: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 3
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 2
  • Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
  • Misc Contempt of Court: 1
 
MCCUTCHEN, TOMMY
Booking #:
431064
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 12:13 am
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X7
$1500.00
WILLIAMS, TASHA
Booking #:
431063
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 12:01 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CAMPBELL, TOMMIE
Booking #:
431062
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2852.00
KIRK, JAMES
Booking #:
431061
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 10:51 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
BAYER, SCOTT
Booking #:
431060
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
431059
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X3
48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X5
$4560.00
MARTIN, CHAD
Booking #:
431058
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X2
MISC DWLI X 2
MISC EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES
MISC FTA X 3
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2
MISC VPTA X4
$8924.00
RODRIGUEZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
431056
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 11:34 am
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA X2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1518.00
BENSON, SIDNEY
Booking #:
431057
Release Date:
11-29-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 11:29 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
NAVA, PATINO
Booking #:
431055
Release Date:
11-29-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 8:00 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RODGERS, ELMO
Booking #:
431054
Release Date:
11-29-2020 – 9:43 am
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 7:23 am
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X3
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$2568.00
 
LOPEZ, LARRY
Booking #:
431053
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 5:09 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2662.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
431052
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 2:37 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SARSOSA, WILLIE
Booking #:
431051
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 2:27 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
GARCIA, SARAH
Booking #:
431050
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 12:53 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
GREENWOOD, JYZHARNAE
Booking #:
431049
Release Date:
11-29-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
11-29-2020 – 12:16 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY
Booking #:
431048
Booking Date:
11-28-2020 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX 3
MISC FTA X3
$2930.00
RAMIREZ, CHAD
Booking #:
431047
Booking Date:
11-28-2020 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
MARTINEZ, ROSA
Booking #:
431046
Release Date:
11-28-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-28-2020 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$500.00
CHABARRIA, MONICA
Booking #:
431045
Release Date:
11-28-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-28-2020 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
 
BURKS, SHELBY
Booking #:
431018
Booking Date:
11-27-2020 – 3:41 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00
$4174.00
VALDEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
431017
Booking Date:
11-27-2020 – 3:04 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT OF SERVICE <$100
$444.00
ORTEGON, PAULINE
Booking #:
431016
Booking Date:
11-27-2020 – 3:00 am
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$5162.00
DUENES-LOPEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
431015
Booking Date:
11-27-2020 – 2:47 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
 
TAFOLLA, PATRICIA
Booking #:
431014
Booking Date:
11-27-2020 – 2:47 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CLARY, WESLEY
Booking #:
431013
Release Date:
11-27-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
11-27-2020 – 12:32 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 5
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
$3500.00
DUGAS, JOSEPH
Booking #:
431012
Release Date:
11-27-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
11-27-2020 – 12:12 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
DE LA ROSA, DANIEL
Booking #:
431011
Release Date:
11-27-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
11-27-2020 – 12:08 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
TALLY, JENNIFER
Booking #:
431010
Booking Date:
11-26-2020 – 10:40 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
SMITH, TAYLOR
Booking #:
431009
Release Date:
11-26-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-26-2020 – 10:35 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
$1000.00
ZAPATA, MARISOL
Booking #:
431008
Booking Date:
11-26-2020 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PERRETT, BRANDON
Booking #:
431007
Release Date:
11-27-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
11-26-2020 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SANCHEZ, JANDIE
Booking #:
431006
Booking Date:
11-26-2020 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 5
$4172.00
ESTRADA, RENE
Booking #:
431005
Booking Date:
11-26-2020 – 6:55 pm
Charges:
36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
REYES, RAY
Booking #:
431004
Booking Date:
11-26-2020 – 10:40 am
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
BIBBS, CORTNEY
Booking #:
431003
Booking Date:
11-26-2020 – 9:19 am
Charges:
13990043 MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
 
 
BRYANT, ROSY
Booking #:
431001
Release Date:
11-26-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
11-26-2020 – 3:13 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
RIOS, JESSE
Booking #:
431000
Release Date:
11-26-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
11-26-2020 – 1:56 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DIEP, KIM
Booking #:
430999
Booking Date:
11-26-2020 – 1:25 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
SMITH, WILLIAM
Booking #:
430998
Booking Date:
11-26-2020 – 12:55 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
KOHN, TREY
Booking #:
430997
Release Date:
11-26-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
11-26-2020 – 12:32 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
BAUGUS, TERRY
Booking #:
430996
Booking Date:
11-25-2020 – 11:51 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
GONZALEZ, ROBERTO
Booking #:
430995
Booking Date:
11-25-2020 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MARES, LUIS
Booking #:
430994
Booking Date:
11-25-2020 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
22990011 *RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
No Bond
HARRISON, JOSHUA
Booking #:
430993
Release Date:
11-25-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-25-2020 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
54040011 *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
BAKER, KAMARI
Booking #:
430992
Release Date:
11-26-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
11-25-2020 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LOPEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
430991
Booking Date:
11-25-2020 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CLEMONS, LISA
Booking #:
430990
Booking Date:
11-25-2020 – 7:03 pm
Charges:
09990030 *GOB*MURDER
13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
CONRAD, ELIJAH
Booking #:
430989
Release Date:
11-25-2020 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-25-2020 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
AMIGLEO, RYAN
Booking #:
430988
Release Date:
11-25-2020 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-25-2020 – 6:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WOODS, DIQUAN
Booking #:
430987
Booking Date:
11-25-2020 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 GJI*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
49990002 ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY
52120009 GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$70000.00
CASTILLO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
430986
Release Date:
11-25-2020 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-25-2020 – 10:11 am
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
