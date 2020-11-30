Thanksgiving Weekend Jail Log: Murder among charges

Over the past Thanksgiving holiday, 77 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Lisa Clemons was taken into custody at approximately 7:03 p.m. on November 25, 2020 for warrants issued by the 119th District Court.
Bail for Clemons was set at $30,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, as well as $50,000 for Murder. She remains in custody at the time of this writing,.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc CPF: 2
- Possession: 24
- Driving While Intoxicated: 7
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 6
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Burglary of Vehicles: 1
- Murder: 1
- Theft of Service: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
- Public Intoxication: 4
- Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License: 1
- Racing on Highway: 5
- Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
- Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1
- Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
- Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1
- Harassment: 1
- Theft: 2
- Robbery: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 3
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 2
- Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
- Misc Contempt of Court: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
