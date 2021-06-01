Memorial Day Weekend Jail Log: May 29-June 1, 2021

Over the past 96 hours, 39 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):]

Misc CPF: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 7

Public Intoxication: 3

Possession: 10

No Driver’s License: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Assault Class C: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Theft: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape: 1

Misc FTA: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

POTTER, JAMES Booking #: 433875 Booking Date: 06-01-2021 – 3:44 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54990067 J/N* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X10 $500.00 DELEON, ALEXIA Booking #: 433874 Booking Date: 05-31-2021 – 10:45 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond PHAM, TOAN Booking #: 433873 Booking Date: 05-31-2021 – 7:08 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 SANCHEZ, VANESSA Booking #: 433872 Release Date: 05-31-2021 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 05-31-2021 – 2:09 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond GARZA, CANDACE Booking #: 433871 Booking Date: 05-31-2021 – 12:01 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond LEYRER, JEFFREY Booking #: 433869 Booking Date: 05-31-2021 – 2:47 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GONZALES, JAYSON Booking #: 433868 Booking Date: 05-31-2021 – 1:46 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 WEATHERFORD, ROSS Booking #: 433867 Release Date: 05-31-2021 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 05-30-2021 – 11:12 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 SPATH, STEVEN Booking #: 433866 Release Date: 05-31-2021 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 05-30-2021 – 11:10 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X2 $1666.00 JONES, TONY JEROD Booking #: 433865 Release Date: 05-30-2021 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 05-30-2021 – 6:54 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1500.00 RODRIGUEZ, STACY Booking #: 433864 Booking Date: 05-30-2021 – 5:53 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $26662.00 MENDEZ-BLANDON, JOHNNY Booking #: 433863 Booking Date: 05-30-2021 – 4:43 pm Charges: 54990008 *RPR*DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 433862 Booking Date: 05-30-2021 – 1:59 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 SCHMIDT, ROBERT Booking #: 433861 Booking Date: 05-30-2021 – 12:13 pm Charges: MISC FTA X2

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $1930.00 HENDERSON, AARON Booking #: 433860 Booking Date: 05-30-2021 – 5:02 am Charges: MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1 $502.00 ORR, HUNTER Booking #: 433859 Booking Date: 05-30-2021 – 4:00 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 DELAGARZA, RUBEN Booking #: 433858 Booking Date: 05-30-2021 – 3:58 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ELLIS, RONNIE Booking #: 433857 Booking Date: 05-30-2021 – 3:49 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HUDGINS, RACHEL Booking #: 433856 Booking Date: 05-30-2021 – 2:32 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 REEL, GABRIEL Booking #: 433855 Booking Date: 05-30-2021 – 12:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $2000.00 CRUZ, EDDIE Booking #: 433854 Booking Date: 05-29-2021 – 11:34 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DL

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE $464.00 LOPEZ, JONATHON Booking #: 433853 Release Date: 05-30-2021 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 05-29-2021 – 11:24 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE $1440.00 REYES, KATHRYN Booking #: 433851 Booking Date: 05-29-2021 – 10:12 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond SAMANIEGO, UBIL Booking #: 433850 Booking Date: 05-29-2021 – 7:45 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2

54999999 REGISTRATION – EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT

54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C

MISC VPTA x 9 $8696.00 NIEDZIELSKI, ELYSSA Booking #: 433849 Release Date: 05-29-2021 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 05-29-2021 – 7:45 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 $482.00 GANDARA-NAVA, ISAAC Booking #: 433848 Booking Date: 05-29-2021 – 4:47 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 433847 Booking Date: 05-29-2021 – 1:19 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 PRICE, HARVEY Booking #: 433846 Release Date: 05-29-2021 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 05-29-2021 – 12:57 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 STEWART, LOREN Booking #: 433845 Release Date: 05-29-2021 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 05-29-2021 – 1:13 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CRAIN, COLLIN Booking #: 433844 Booking Date: 05-29-2021 – 1:06 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 SAMBRANO, STEPHANIE Booking #: 433843 Booking Date: 05-28-2021 – 10:21 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond SANCHEZ, STEPHAN Booking #: 433842 Booking Date: 05-28-2021 – 10:17 pm Charges: 35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR No Bond HOWE, STEPHANIE Booking #: 433840 Booking Date: 05-28-2021 – 8:58 pm Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $500.00 DELRIO, CONRAD Booking #: 433841 Booking Date: 05-28-2021 – 8:56 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 $512.00 KIRK, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 433839 Booking Date: 05-28-2021 – 6:03 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond KELLY, TERRELL Booking #: 433838 Booking Date: 05-28-2021 – 5:04 pm Charges: 23990191 VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC CPF X 7 No Bond MARES, DOMINGO Booking #: 433837 Booking Date: 05-28-2021 – 4:17 pm Charges: 54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond DELAROSA, ENEMENCIO Booking #: 433836 Booking Date: 05-28-2021 – 2:15 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond RUTLEDGE, MEGHANN Booking #: 433835 Release Date: 05-28-2021 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2021 – 1:52 pm Charges: 24110003 VOP*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990009 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO No Bond

