Memorial Day Weekend Jail Log: May 29-June 1, 2021

Over the past 96 hours, 39 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):]

  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 7
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Possession: 10
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Assault Class C: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Theft: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
  • Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape: 1
  • Misc FTA: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

POTTER, JAMES
Booking #:
433875
Booking Date:
06-01-2021 – 3:44 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 J/N* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X10
$500.00
DELEON, ALEXIA
Booking #:
433874
Booking Date:
05-31-2021 – 10:45 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
PHAM, TOAN
Booking #:
433873
Booking Date:
05-31-2021 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
SANCHEZ, VANESSA
Booking #:
433872
Release Date:
05-31-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-31-2021 – 2:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GARZA, CANDACE
Booking #:
433871
Booking Date:
05-31-2021 – 12:01 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
 
LEYRER, JEFFREY
Booking #:
433869
Booking Date:
05-31-2021 – 2:47 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GONZALES, JAYSON
Booking #:
433868
Booking Date:
05-31-2021 – 1:46 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
WEATHERFORD, ROSS
Booking #:
433867
Release Date:
05-31-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
05-30-2021 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
SPATH, STEVEN
Booking #:
433866
Release Date:
05-31-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
05-30-2021 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X2
$1666.00
JONES, TONY JEROD
Booking #:
433865
Release Date:
05-30-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-30-2021 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
RODRIGUEZ, STACY
Booking #:
433864
Booking Date:
05-30-2021 – 5:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$26662.00
MENDEZ-BLANDON, JOHNNY
Booking #:
433863
Booking Date:
05-30-2021 – 4:43 pm
Charges:
54990008 *RPR*DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
433862
Booking Date:
05-30-2021 – 1:59 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
433861
Booking Date:
05-30-2021 – 12:13 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA X2
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$1930.00
 
 
HENDERSON, AARON
Booking #:
433860
Booking Date:
05-30-2021 – 5:02 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
ORR, HUNTER
Booking #:
433859
Booking Date:
05-30-2021 – 4:00 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
DELAGARZA, RUBEN
Booking #:
433858
Booking Date:
05-30-2021 – 3:58 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
ELLIS, RONNIE
Booking #:
433857
Booking Date:
05-30-2021 – 3:49 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HUDGINS, RACHEL
Booking #:
433856
Booking Date:
05-30-2021 – 2:32 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
REEL, GABRIEL
Booking #:
433855
Booking Date:
05-30-2021 – 12:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$2000.00
CRUZ, EDDIE
Booking #:
433854
Booking Date:
05-29-2021 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$464.00
LOPEZ, JONATHON
Booking #:
433853
Release Date:
05-30-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
05-29-2021 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
$1440.00
REYES, KATHRYN
Booking #:
433851
Booking Date:
05-29-2021 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SAMANIEGO, UBIL
Booking #:
433850
Booking Date:
05-29-2021 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2
54999999 REGISTRATION – EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT
54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C
MISC VPTA x 9
$8696.00
NIEDZIELSKI, ELYSSA
Booking #:
433849
Release Date:
05-29-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-29-2021 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
$482.00
GANDARA-NAVA, ISAAC
Booking #:
433848
Booking Date:
05-29-2021 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
433847
Booking Date:
05-29-2021 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
PRICE, HARVEY
Booking #:
433846
Release Date:
05-29-2021 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-29-2021 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
 
STEWART, LOREN
Booking #:
433845
Release Date:
05-29-2021 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
05-29-2021 – 1:13 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CRAIN, COLLIN
Booking #:
433844
Booking Date:
05-29-2021 – 1:06 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
SAMBRANO, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
433843
Booking Date:
05-28-2021 – 10:21 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
SANCHEZ, STEPHAN
Booking #:
433842
Booking Date:
05-28-2021 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
HOWE, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
433840
Booking Date:
05-28-2021 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
DELRIO, CONRAD
Booking #:
433841
Booking Date:
05-28-2021 – 8:56 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$512.00
KIRK, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
433839
Booking Date:
05-28-2021 – 6:03 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
KELLY, TERRELL
Booking #:
433838
Booking Date:
05-28-2021 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
23990191 VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
MISC CPF X 7
No Bond
MARES, DOMINGO
Booking #:
433837
Booking Date:
05-28-2021 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
DELAROSA, ENEMENCIO
Booking #:
433836
Booking Date:
05-28-2021 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
RUTLEDGE, MEGHANN
Booking #:
433835
Release Date:
05-28-2021 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2021 – 1:52 pm
Charges:
24110003 VOP*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

