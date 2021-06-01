Memorial Day Weekend Jail Log: May 29-June 1, 2021

Over the past 96 hours, 39 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):]
- Misc CPF: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 7
- Public Intoxication: 3
- Possession: 10
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Assault Class C: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Theft: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
- Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape: 1
- Misc FTA: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
54990067 J/N* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X10
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X2
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X1
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2
54999999 REGISTRATION – EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT
54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C
MISC VPTA x 9
MISC FTA X1
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
MISC CPF X 7
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
