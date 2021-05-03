May 1-3, 2021 Jail Log

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Possession: 15
- Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circ Fam Mem: 1
- Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1
- Theft: 5
- Driving w/License Invalid: 3
- CS PG 2>=1G<4G: I
- Misc CPF: 3
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 2
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Violation Protective Order Bias/Prejudice: 1
- Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 2
- Criminal Nonsupport: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
- Burglary of Vehicle: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
54999999 Driving While License Invalid
54999999 No Proof of Financial Responsibility
MISC VPA X 2
73990620 *GOB* TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC FTA X 1
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT X2
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X5
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO INSURANCE
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC FTA X2
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X2
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC CPF x 3
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030026 RPR*PROH WEAPON KNUCKLES
MISC FTA X 1
MISC LICENSE PLATE-UNCLEAN/OBSCURED
MISC VPTA X 2
MISC FTA X1
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597