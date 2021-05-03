May 1-3, 2021 Jail Log

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

No Driver’s License: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Possession: 15

Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circ Fam Mem: 1

Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1

Theft: 5

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

CS PG 2>=1G<4G: I

Misc CPF: 3

Public Intoxication: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 2

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Violation Protective Order Bias/Prejudice: 1

Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 2

Criminal Nonsupport: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

