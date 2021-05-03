May 1-3, 2021 Jail Log

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Possession: 15
  • Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circ Fam Mem: 1
  • Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1
  • Theft: 5
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 3
  • CS PG 2>=1G<4G: I
  • Misc CPF: 3
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 2
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Violation Protective Order Bias/Prejudice: 1
  • Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 2
  • Criminal Nonsupport: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
RODRIGUEZ, CARMEN
Booking #:
433469
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 4:30 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 Driving While License Invalid
54999999 No Proof of Financial Responsibility
MISC VPA X 2
$3502.00
SALAS, MELISSA
Booking #:
433468
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 4:26 am
Charges:
38060011 *FTA* CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT
$2500.00
BREDEMEYER, LOGAN
Booking #:
433467
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 4:21 am
Charges:
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, EDDIE
Booking #:
433466
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 2:48 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MADRIGAL, MARIA
Booking #:
433465
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 2:32 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
73990620 *GOB* TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM
$1000.00
ARAMBULA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
433464
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 1:47 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
433463
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
MISC FTA X 1
$1014.00
 
BERRY, JAKE
Booking #:
433462
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 11:11 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MALDONADO, JOAQUIN
Booking #:
433461
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CARRILLO, JUAN
Booking #:
433460
Release Date:
05-02-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT X2
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X5
$7712.00
LEDBETTER, KEITH
Booking #:
433459
Release Date:
05-02-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SWEAT, ANGELA
Booking #:
433458
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
SWEAT, TASHARA
Booking #:
433457
Release Date:
05-02-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WILLIAM, ROY
Booking #:
433456
Release Date:
05-02-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 2:53 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO INSURANCE
$2264.00
ZAPATA, THOMAS
Booking #:
433455
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 12:34 pm
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
$500.00
ESPINOZA, BRYAN
Booking #:
433454
Release Date:
05-02-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 10:24 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
 
COPSY, SARAH
Booking #:
433453
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 3:45 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXCATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
SITAL, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
433452
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 2:45 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$3000.00
RODRIGUEZ, STEVEN
Booking #:
433451
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 2:43 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BURNEY, CALVIN
Booking #:
433450
Booking Date:
05-02-2021 – 1:11 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
433449
Release Date:
05-02-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 9:39 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1662.00
LANDIN, ASHLEY
Booking #:
433448
Release Date:
05-01-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 9:22 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X7
No Bond
AREVALO, RICARDO
Booking #:
433447
Release Date:
05-01-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 9:17 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 5
No Bond
SANCHEZ, JEREMY
Booking #:
433446
Release Date:
05-02-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
48010019 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
No Bond
GREENWOOD, DEMARCUS
Booking #:
433445
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC FTA X2
$1548.00
BARRERA, LYDIA
Booking #:
433444
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
MILES, JAYLEN
Booking #:
433443
Release Date:
05-01-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
SANCHEZ, SETH
Booking #:
433442
Release Date:
05-01-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$444.00
CARRILLO, ANNALECIA
Booking #:
433441
Release Date:
05-01-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
SMITH, CEDRICK
Booking #:
433440
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 5:14 pm
Charges:
38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE
No Bond
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
433439
Release Date:
05-01-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 5:05 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
ROBESON, SONNY
Booking #:
433438
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 3:47 pm
Charges:
23990196 *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ANKELE, ALEXANDRIA
Booking #:
433437
Release Date:
05-01-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 3:42 pm
Charges:
26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
$500.00
ROMAN, RAMIRO
Booking #:
433436
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$500.00
 
 
AFFLECK, RAYMOND
Booking #:
433433
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 1:55 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
CASTANEDA, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
433432
Release Date:
05-01-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
05-01-2021 – 12:13 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X2
$3386.00
CHANCE, KAITLYN
Booking #:
433431
Release Date:
05-01-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ALVARADO, STEVEN
Booking #:
433430
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
$2692.00
Guzman, Jesse
Booking #:
433429
Release Date:
04-30-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DALTON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433428
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
13990073 *COMM*ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV CONV
No Bond
ESQUIVEL, FELIX
Booking #:
433427
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BROWN, PRINCESS
Booking #:
433426
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 5:52 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC CPF x 3
$2000.00
BANDA, BOBBY
Booking #:
433424
Release Date:
04-30-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 5:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
GARCIA, MONICA
Booking #:
433425
Release Date:
05-01-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 5:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030026 RPR*PROH WEAPON KNUCKLES
No Bond
GONZALES, DESTINY
Booking #:
433423
Release Date:
04-30-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 4:55 pm
Charges:
MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC FTA X 1
MISC LICENSE PLATE-UNCLEAN/OBSCURED
MISC VPTA X 2
$2694.00
PHILLIPS-LOVETT, ANGELA
Booking #:
433422
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
23990067 *GOB* THEFT
$500.00
CHAVEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
433421
Release Date:
04-30-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 3:38 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
VIVIAN, JAMIE
Booking #:
433420
Release Date:
04-30-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
35990020 *MTR*CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$5000.00
ARTEAGA, ASHLEY
Booking #:
433419
Release Date:
04-30-2021 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
DAVIS, JESSICA
Booking #:
433418
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 9:12 am
Charges:
35990018 POSS CS PG 1 >=400G
$100000.00
WATSON, KAYLA
Booking #:
433417
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 7:58 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X9
MISC FTA X1
$482.00
ROE, BANNON
Booking #:
433416
Release Date:
04-30-2021 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 6:28 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$53500.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo