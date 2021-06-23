Jail logs: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault that Causes Bodily Injury/Family Violence: 1

Assault that Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Assault EMS Personnel: 1

Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 2

Criminal Trespass: 1

Criminal Trespass of a Habitat, Shelter, Superfund, or Infrastructure: 1

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Misc Parole Hold: 1

Theft of Service: 1

PALACIO, RUDY

Booking #:

434233

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 2:35 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

$500.00

VANZANDT, KENNETH

Booking #:

434232

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 1:56 am

Charges:

13990070 ASSAULT EMS PERSONNEL PROV SERV

No Bond

VELA, ROY

Booking #:

434231

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 11:19 pm

Charges:

26050023 *GOB* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10

$5000.00

GLASS, ALTON

Booking #:

434230

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 10:47 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

RIVERA MONDRAGON, CUPERTINO

Booking #:

434229

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 9:40 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$2662.00

PATE, BARBARA

Booking #:

434228

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 9:32 pm

Charges:

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

AGUERO, ADAM

Booking #:

434227

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 4:50 pm

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$500.00

GONZALES, JERRY

Booking #:

434226

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 12:34 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

MITCHELL, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

434225

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 11:50 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE HOLD

No Bond

CRUZ, NATHAN

Booking #:

434224

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 11:37 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

23990191 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750

$1000.00