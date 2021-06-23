Jail logs: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault that Causes Bodily Injury/Family Violence: 1
  • Assault that Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
  • Assault EMS Personnel: 1
  • Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Criminal Trespass of a Habitat, Shelter, Superfund, or Infrastructure: 1
  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Misc Parole Hold: 1
  • Theft of Service: 1

PALACIO, RUDY

Booking #:

434233

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 2:35 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

$500.00

VANZANDT, KENNETH

Booking #:

434232

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 1:56 am

Charges:

13990070 ASSAULT EMS PERSONNEL PROV SERV

No Bond

VELA, ROY

Booking #:

434231

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 11:19 pm

Charges:

26050023 *GOB* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10

$5000.00

GLASS, ALTON

Booking #:

434230

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 10:47 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

RIVERA MONDRAGON, CUPERTINO

Booking #:

434229

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 9:40 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$2662.00

PATE, BARBARA

Booking #:

434228

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 9:32 pm

Charges:

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

AGUERO, ADAM

Booking #:

434227

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 4:50 pm

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$500.00

GONZALES, JERRY

Booking #:

434226

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 12:34 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

MITCHELL, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

434225

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 11:50 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE HOLD

No Bond

CRUZ, NATHAN

Booking #:

434224

Booking Date:

06-22-2021 – 11:37 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
23990191 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750

$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

