Jail logs: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault that Causes Bodily Injury/Family Violence: 1
- Assault that Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
- Assault EMS Personnel: 1
- Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 2
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Criminal Trespass of a Habitat, Shelter, Superfund, or Infrastructure: 1
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Misc Parole Hold: 1
- Theft of Service: 1
PALACIO, RUDY
Booking #:
434233
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 2:35 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
VANZANDT, KENNETH
Booking #:
434232
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 1:56 am
Charges:
13990070 ASSAULT EMS PERSONNEL PROV SERV
No Bond
VELA, ROY
Booking #:
434231
Booking Date:
06-22-2021 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
26050023 *GOB* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>5<10
$5000.00
GLASS, ALTON
Booking #:
434230
Booking Date:
06-22-2021 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
RIVERA MONDRAGON, CUPERTINO
Booking #:
434229
Booking Date:
06-22-2021 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2662.00
PATE, BARBARA
Booking #:
434228
Booking Date:
06-22-2021 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
AGUERO, ADAM
Booking #:
434227
Booking Date:
06-22-2021 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
434226
Booking Date:
06-22-2021 – 12:34 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
MITCHELL, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
434225
Booking Date:
06-22-2021 – 11:50 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE HOLD
No Bond
CRUZ, NATHAN
Booking #:
434224
Booking Date:
06-22-2021 – 11:37 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
23990191 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750
$1000.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
