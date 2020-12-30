Jail Logs: Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

Jail Logs

Discharging Firearms in City Limits, Minor in Possession, Failing to Stay in Single Lane among charges

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Evading Arrest/Detention – 1
  • Theft – 4
  • Criminal Trespass – 1
  • Possession – 10
  • Minor in Possession of Alcohol – 1
  • Failure to Drive in Single Lane – 1
  • Failure to Stop and Leave Information – 1
  • Discharging of Firearms in City Limits – 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 1
  • Unlawful Restraint – 1
  • Failure to Identify-Fugitive from Justice – 1
  • Parole Violation – 1
  • Manufacture-Delivery of a Controlled Substance – 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 1
 
BILBO, HASTON
Booking #:
431501
Booking Date:
12-30-2020 – 4:53 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MIP- ALCOHOL
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC DISCHARGING OF FIREARMS IN CITY LIMITS
$5760.00
View Profile >>>
CAMPOS, ELIAS
Booking #:
431500
Booking Date:
12-30-2020 – 1:57 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ALVAREZ, ISAAC
Booking #:
431499
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$944.00
View Profile >>>
MORENO, GABRIEL
Booking #:
431498
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
BAKER, MELANIE
Booking #:
431497
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 9:50 pm
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
View Profile >>>
MEDINA, CRISTIAN
Booking #:
431496
Release Date:
12-29-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
MEDINA, MARCOS
Booking #:
431495
Release Date:
12-29-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
LOPEZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
431494
Release Date:
12-29-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 7:55 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BURNEY, CALVIN
Booking #:
431492
Release Date:
12-29-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 2:49 pm
Charges:
10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
$500.00
View Profile >>>
JOINER, KIPPY
Booking #:
431491
Release Date:
12-29-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 12:33 pm
Charges:
23990198 GJI*THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MILLER, CRISTIAN
Booking #:
431490
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 11:05 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
View Profile >>>
Torres, Abigail
Booking #:
431489
Release Date:
12-29-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 9:56 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ARELLANO, SAUL
Booking #:
431488
Booking Date:
12-29-2020 – 7:50 am
Charges:
48010017 RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo